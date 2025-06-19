SUPERMAN's Take On John Williams' Classic Theme Has Been Revealed (And It's Absolutely Epic)

We've heard bits of the new Superman theme in trailers and TV spots for the first DC Studios movie, but a longer version has been revealed at a press event in Manila.

It's essentially just a remix of John Williams' Superman: The Movie theme, albeit with a little electric guitar thrown in for good measure. While some fans have argued that it's a little reductive to reuse this rather than coming up with something new, it's also hard to top a classic.

Like many filmmakers, Superman helmer James Gunn has been inspired by Richard Donner and Christopher Reeve's movies revolving around the beloved superhero, and he's wearing that on his sleeve with this music.

Gunn has previously addressed the decision to implement Williams' theme in Superman, confirming he was always eager to include it in the DCU's reimagining of the Man of Tomorrow.

"I knew from the beginning what I wanted to do with the music. I thought about it a lot, 'Are we going to do something completely different? Are we going to use the [John] Williams’ theme?' That soundtrack is one of my favorite soundtracks of all time, and when I was a kid, really... the thing I loved the most about the movie was the music. That was the thing I took home with me more than anything else." "But I knew we were doing something that was harkening back to the past but also looking forward to the future, and so it was about finding that balance. John Murphy is a composer who I love working with, and he started working on the music before the script was even finished... I said, 'I want to use a version of the Williams’ theme, but I want to do our own version of it.' So, that’s what you hear."

Gunn's reasoning is sound, and the theme is iconic enough to strike a chord with even the most casual fans. It's Superman's job to make the DC Universe relevant again, and appealing to the masses will be key in ensuring this franchise's success.

You can listen to this snippet from the Superman score in the player below.

New version of the 'Superman' theme played at the Manila red carpet pic.twitter.com/HqRRsG4qNU — DCU Superman News (@DCUSuperNews) June 19, 2025

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.