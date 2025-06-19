SUPERMAN's Take On John Williams' Classic Theme Has Been Revealed (And It's Absolutely Epic)

SUPERMAN's Take On John Williams' Classic Theme Has Been Revealed (And It's Absolutely Epic)

A video taken at a press event for Superman in Manila has revealed a longer version of the John Williams-inspired theme for the upcoming DC Studios reboot. You can listen to it in full after the jump...

By JoshWilding - Jun 19, 2025 10:06 AM EST
We've heard bits of the new Superman theme in trailers and TV spots for the first DC Studios movie, but a longer version has been revealed at a press event in Manila.

It's essentially just a remix of John Williams' Superman: The Movie theme, albeit with a little electric guitar thrown in for good measure. While some fans have argued that it's a little reductive to reuse this rather than coming up with something new, it's also hard to top a classic. 

Like many filmmakers, Superman helmer James Gunn has been inspired by Richard Donner and Christopher Reeve's movies revolving around the beloved superhero, and he's wearing that on his sleeve with this music. 

Gunn has previously addressed the decision to implement Williams' theme in Superman, confirming he was always eager to include it in the DCU's reimagining of the Man of Tomorrow.  

"I knew from the beginning what I wanted to do with the music. I thought about it a lot, 'Are we going to do something completely different? Are we going to use the [John] Williams’ theme?' That soundtrack is one of my favorite soundtracks of all time, and when I was a kid, really... the thing I loved the most about the movie was the music. That was the thing I took home with me more than anything else."

"But I knew we were doing something that was harkening back to the past but also looking forward to the future, and so it was about finding that balance. John Murphy is a composer who I love working with, and he started working on the music before the script was even finished... I said, 'I want to use a version of the Williams’ theme, but I want to do our own version of it.' So, that’s what you hear."

Gunn's reasoning is sound, and the theme is iconic enough to strike a chord with even the most casual fans. It's Superman's job to make the DC Universe relevant again, and appealing to the masses will be key in ensuring this franchise's success.

You can listen to this snippet from the Superman score in the player below. 

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

Nemesis17then
Nemesis17then - 6/19/2025, 10:40 AM
Nothing special about it. It sounds fan made and it is. The original theme of course is special and Zimmer’s too. This is just unoriginal. They should have used a new theme which would have helped emphasize the fact that this is a new Superman.
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/19/2025, 11:20 AM
@Nemesis17then - depends on fans transformers movie made news be made read all countless comments on tfw2005.com seibertron.com how fans wanted Stan bush be part of soundtrack and transformers theme from animated movie
SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 6/19/2025, 10:41 AM
It’s a little better than the all electric guitar one from that teaser but it’s still a little disappointing they just used the old theme instead of coming up with something original.
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 6/19/2025, 10:44 AM
@SpideyPuffsMJ - We'll always have this.



Say what you want about MoS, but Zimmer delivered.
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/19/2025, 11:18 AM
@UnderBelly - love that sound track bough deluxe edition of it
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 6/19/2025, 11:26 AM
@dragon316 - I downloaded it and just played it back to back to back with his TDK soundtrack and the Inception soundtrack..

Man in those years Nolan and Zimmer were unstoppable

The best from inception was this masterpiece.

?feature=shared
Forthas
Forthas - 6/19/2025, 10:43 AM
Everyone loves the Richard Donner version of Superman and the epic score. But it is way past time to move on. Change is a good thing especially as times have changed. Batman is the more popular DC character yet no one insists on using Burton's score or putting bat diapers on him.
braunermegda
braunermegda - 6/19/2025, 10:48 AM
@Forthas - Burton's theme for batman don't even come close as timeless and important as Superman, which had a huge impact on the pop culture. I'm not saying Batman didn't, but it doesn't even come close to the impact Superman theme did.
mountainman
mountainman - 6/19/2025, 10:49 AM
@Forthas - Even though I found The Batman to be just ok, I really enjoyed Giacchino’s score.

I don’t mind this new remix of the classic William’s score, but I hate that I’d prefer something new and unique.
Forthas
Forthas - 6/19/2025, 10:53 AM
@mountainman - I think in part having the same score confuses the audience. Are we supposed to consider Cornswet's Superman the same as Reeve's? People might do so if the score is the same or similar and even the fortress of Solitude is similar.
Trigeryen
Trigeryen - 6/19/2025, 10:55 AM
@Forthas - both the 89 Batman theme, and Williams’ original Superman score are still my favorite themes in movies to this day.
epc1122
epc1122 - 6/19/2025, 11:14 AM
@Forthas - I agree with some of your points but I think Williams score is more associated with Superman than Elfman’s score is with Batman. I loved zimmer’s score and I think gunns version from the official trailer sounds like a combination of the two which I love! Change can go either way but I think Gunn is trying to respect the past but build on it. I’m not for or against trunks, if it’s done to my liking I’m fine with it. The crazy fan that I am, I think the trunks, especially in some shots are slightly too big. An inch or two lower I think would have looked better.
epc1122
epc1122 - 6/19/2025, 11:17 AM
@Forthas - i think this new version is different enough where David and Chris are not the same version. I think Superman returns had more similar musical beats which is consistent since reeve and routh were supposed to be the same.
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 6/19/2025, 11:20 AM
@Forthas - Well, Danny Elfman recycled his own Batman theme for Whedon's version of Justice league(Williams' Superman theme too), and didn't it also turn up somewhere in The Flash? Maybe even the trailer (either that, or I'm suffering from the Mandela effect).
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/19/2025, 11:24 AM
@Forthas - change is good but fans demanded Superman wear trunks , transformers fans hate movies if it’s not g1 it sucks to them in there world half fans older fans , jackman be foot taller play Logan change is stupid foot taller should not make difference don cheadle , Robert Downey jr, Pedro pascal, Wesley snipes are all 1 foot short to comic counter parts no one cry about them being non comic accurate in height and weight
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/19/2025, 11:25 AM
@Forthas - not sure if that’s possible hear Keaton Batman theme in justice league scene
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/19/2025, 11:26 AM
@Patient2670 - it did happen not sure about flash movie think it did happen flash movie never noticed
Spiderfan2226
Spiderfan2226 - 6/19/2025, 10:46 AM
Somewhat off topic, but it just occurred to me while thinking about superhero themes how iconic for me the Spider-Man theme and the X-men animated series themes were. I’d like to see the mcu adapt versions of the tunes into X-men and spidey movie’s score for dramatic story beats similar to what they did with the avengers theme. It could just be instrumentals of verifying levels of subtlety/volume, tempo and intensity depending on the story at the time.
Android
Android - 6/19/2025, 10:54 AM
@Spiderfan2226 - animated spidey or raimi spidey ? Because for me it's animated then it's Webb spidey and then raimi.
mountainman
mountainman - 6/19/2025, 10:55 AM
@Spiderfan2226 - The Newton Brothers did a good job modernizing the X-Men theme for 97. They had a lot of other good music throughout the show too.

It’s interesting how simple yet iconic the Avengers theme is. My wife and I regularly listen to Saturday Night at the Movies, which is the UK based Classic FM’s weekly show featuring songs from movies. The Avengers theme is something the regularly play, which is notable because the show does lean heavily on classic films and John Williams scores.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 6/19/2025, 10:47 AM
"and it's absolutely epic" in your opinion. Fixed it for you.

Wish they'd gone for something new.
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 6/19/2025, 10:48 AM
I understand the nostalgia attached to the Willams score...but it's been used with Smallville, Returns and now again in Gunn's version. Can we at least get some of the originality back that MoS strived for. That's my only complaint so far...(and the trunks)

For all the MCU hater's going on about Nostalgia bait (myself included) this is doing the same thing.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/19/2025, 10:51 AM
I'm fine with using his iconic theme forever. You wouldn't change James Bonds theme, this is slightly different or else you'd hear more complaints lol
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/19/2025, 10:52 AM
I'm all about using the John Williams theme. It's iconic as Star Wars,' Indiana Jones,'Top Gun's, 007's, Halloween's themes and so on. When you hear that theme you instantly think of that character, not just the movie.

Seriously, how awkward is it that all the new Star Wars stuff begins completely with out the iconic, main theme since it was bought by Disney?

Even though Superman Returns wasn't a massive hit, I absolutely love what John Ottman did, using the Superman theme but integrating new elements into it at the same time.

Very good call Gunn!
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 6/19/2025, 10:55 AM
@lazlodaytona - The difference here is that all the star wars and indy movies took place in the same universe and shared the same aesthetic.

Superman (Guun's) is not attached ot the other superman movies like Donner's, Singer's or even Smallville which used it too.

Do something different.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/19/2025, 11:35 AM
@UnderBelly - I disagree. OO7 has had many itirations that are not in the same universe.

and the Superman theme is just to iconic to ignore.
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 6/19/2025, 11:46 AM
@lazlodaytona - 007 is a fair argument, however i would say outside of the Daniel Craig series (and that unofficial Connery one) they were all in the same universe, and the theme would often be a prelude to the score for that film like in each intro title sequence.

Look at Batman for example...he had the 89 theme, by Elfman, the Forever and B & Robin theme by Elliot Goldenthal, then The Howard and Zimmer ones for Nolan's TDK series, and then Giachchinno's score in 2022. Not to mention the awsome one for the animated series by Shirley Walker...each of those were iconic and within seconds of hearing it you'll identify what character is speaks to.

They're reusing the same things for superman without giving the chance for an evolution.
Android
Android - 6/19/2025, 10:52 AM
As others have said it's not really epic , for all the love the John Williams theme gets(rightfully ) I'd actually prefer what Hans Zimmer did on Man of Steel and Shirley Walker did on TAS where it's uniquely original than "it's another take on Williams".
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/19/2025, 10:53 AM
While I still would have a preferred a completely new theme , I get Gunn’s reasoning for using the John Williams theme but making it their own…

Anyway it is suitably heroic , uplifting & epic with the guitar riff adding a freshness and new age attitude to this version.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/19/2025, 10:55 AM
Theme should never change. And I loved the MOS theme but this is like the classic Star Wars or Bond theme
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 6/19/2025, 11:22 AM
No...THIS is EPIC!
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 6/19/2025, 11:33 AM
At first I was disappointed with reusing John Williams' theme, yet again. I've warmed up to it a bit, but still hope there's more to the score than just this. The biggest mistake "Superman Returns" made, was in trying to imitate the Donner films and nothing more. For me, the joy of new creative teams taking on these properties is seeing what they do differently from those who came before. Honor the past? Absolutely. But don't simply copy and paste.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/19/2025, 11:37 AM
@Patient2670 - agreed

I personally like seeing new takes on these characters , that’s how they remain fresh and relevant imo.

I hope the rest of the score measures up because I have grown to like the theme but hope there is still more
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/19/2025, 11:41 AM
@Patient2670 - Ottman didn't cut and paste with the SRs score. The music was one of the few great things about that film. Main theme with several new elements woven in throughout the movie.
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/19/2025, 11:35 AM
Go ahead throw things since marvel made there movies non character themes I really like X-men fantastic four ghost rider songs i hear in end credits and trailers I like more than marvel soundtracks them except for avengers theme in avengers end game ghost rider I like this remake sounds better from original never made soundtrack only marvel soundtracks I have bought Sam raimi Spider-Man one movie ?si=ihe09WTf2RgDZf6w

Song in Ironman trailer never made soundtrack ?si=D3-MEBZ93zZmd6Xf

