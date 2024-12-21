We May Know Who The First Big Threat To The DCU Is Already And How They Play Into SUPERMAN

We May Know Who The First Big Threat To The DCU Is Already And How They Play Into SUPERMAN

There may be a bread crumb trail leading DC fans to the identity of its first multi movie and television spanning villain, but the clues are easy to miss.

By ChandlerMcniel - Dec 21, 2024 01:12 PM EST
The DCU was bound to have a big bad overarching threat spanning across multiple narratives and mediums. While Gunn has said the DCU was not building to one specific thing, he also called it “the greatest story ever told”. However, he’s also said he doesn’t want moviegoers to have to “do their homework” for each movie. Of course, that doesn’t mean there won’t be an overarching threat. It may just be that there are less breadcrumbs to follow or that an audience member can understand who the big threat is by watching only the movie they are the biggest threat in. It seems like the first major villain to create a planetary emergency is going to be Gorilla Grodd.

Gorilla Grodd isn’t as well known as villains like Joker, Lex Luthor, or even Braniac, but, if you’ve done any DC comic reading, you probably know who he is. For those that don’t, Gorilla Grodd is an actual gorilla that is given human-like sentience, telepathic abilities, and a genius level intellect by comic book shenanigans when an alien spaceship crashes in a jungle. Grodd has mainly been a villain of the Flash since his first appearance in Flash #106 in 1959. He frequently uses mind control technology to enhance his telepathic abilities and is often a threat to the Justice League and the entire world. He’s worked with the likes of Lex Luthor, Braniac, Maxwell Lord, Joker, Vandal Savage and many other villains to try and take down the League. 

Mild SPOILERS for episode four of Creature Commandos beyond this point.

In this week’s episode of Creature Commandos, which you can find my review of here, we actually see Gorilla Grodd, meaning he has already made his debut in the DCU. Princess Ilana, the princess that the Creature Commandos were tasked with protecting, was shown to Amanda Waller in a vision by Circe, to be standing next to Gorilla Grodd as she is seemingly taking over the United States and causing World War III. It’s entirely possible that Grodd is using mind control on her as he’s wearing some kind of headband that resembles his mind control device that he frequently uses in the comics. It may very well turn out that neither Circe, nor Princess Ilana are the true villains of the first season of Creature Commandos, and that it’s really Gorilla Grodd. It’s entirely possible that it goes a step beyond that and Grodd will not be apprehended by the end of the first season; his threat will be made known and he could be set up to be the DCU’s Thanos. 

This theory is only given more credit by the newly released trailer for Superman. In a shot that I completely missed after watching the trailer several times, there is a newspaper from The Daily Planet with the headline “Hammer of Boravia Creates Havoc Downtown” and right underneath the headline is an image that looks exactly like Gorilla Grodd in Creature Commandos. Boravia is the fictional country that the Princess Ilana rules over and that much of Creature Commandos takes place in. Is Gorilla Grodd attacking Boravia during the events of Superman? Maybe Creature Commandos plays into the movie way more than anyone previously imagined. 

In my article about my disliking of most of the costumes in the Superman trailer, which you can find here, I noted that there is a lot of white on Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, and Mister Terrific’s costumes. For Terrific, it makes sense, as his costume usually sports a good bit of white. For Green Lantern and Hawkgirl though, it seemed like a strange choice. I theorized that they may all have similar color schemes to their outfits because they’re already part of a team, maybe an early version of the Justice League or the Justice Society. If this is the case, their purpose in the movie may be to try and get Superman to help with the ongoing conflict in Boravia. Lex Luthor may also be involved in a Boravian conflict potentially even funding it or working with Grodd. We currently know very little about the plot of Superman, but this could be it. 

Of course, I am only speculating. There are certainly hints towards this, but we don’t know for sure and won’t know until Superman is much closer to release. Hopefully, if Creature Commandos really does lead into Superman in the way of a Boravian conflict with Gorilla Grodd, it does so in a way that does not make it necessary viewing. This would be unfortunate as I imagine the show has fairly low viewership, and Gunn has already said moviegoers won’t need to do their homework before watching a movie. 

What do you think about Grodd in Superman? Do you think he’s being set up as the DCU’s Thanos? Let me know in the comments!

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Responds To Rumor He Fired VFX Team And Reveals Hidden Cameo In Trailer
SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Responds To Rumor He Fired VFX Team And Reveals Hidden Cameo In Trailer
SUPERMAN: Did The First Trailer For James Gunn's Reboot Succeed In Building Hype For The DCU?
SUPERMAN: Did The First Trailer For James Gunn's Reboot Succeed In Building Hype For The DCU?

KurtCrawler
KurtCrawler - 12/21/2024, 1:39 PM
I'm fine with Grodd being an overarching villain. He is a great character and deserves more spotlight. Glad the crappy Flash movie didn't use him.
2013venjix
2013venjix - 12/21/2024, 1:41 PM
@KurtCrawler - Not yet!
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/21/2024, 1:42 PM
So, I realized the new Gunn suit is an homage to Kirk Alyn's look. Notice the slim building, the ruffles and folds in the suit, the placement of the cape on the shoulders, and even his hair is almost exactly like how David is done up.

User Comment Image
User Comment Image

Still not my favorite suit, and I still think it looks weird on David, but I like the similarities to Kirks.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/21/2024, 1:49 PM
@TheVandalore - bro, in the nicest way possible, That's a huge reach.

Gunn's looks like The GOTG suits, it's on brand for him but I have no doubt he'd claim this reach to save face if it was ever put to him 😅
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 12/21/2024, 1:58 PM
@TheVandalore - Gunn's inspiration is to satisfy Bieber. Every decision is "What would Bieber want?".
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/21/2024, 2:01 PM
@BraveNewClunge - how is it a reach when it literally is the same suit minus the lines and the Kingdom Come shield? Post a single suit from Guardians that looks anything like David's... Go ahead, I'll wait.

You are just regurgitating the same dumb shit you heard someone else say without thinking. It looks nothing like anything from Guardians, but looks nearly identical to Davids minus the details I mentioned.

Don't come at me with your negative bullshit unless you have valid reasons and examples. [frick] your emoji lol
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/21/2024, 2:03 PM
@PartyKiller - User Comment Image

Jesus, how many times did you try to send that lol
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/21/2024, 2:06 PM
@TheVandalore -User Comment Image
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/21/2024, 2:07 PM
@BraveNewClunge - literally the same aesthetic 😅 minus the cape and pants. We all saw it coming.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/21/2024, 2:11 PM
@BraveNewClunge - yeah... Well....

[frick] me, that does look a lot like David's suit...

[frick].

Ok ok. I won't be so stubborn to admit I was wrong.

I've only watched Guardians 3 once, and forgot they got those suits in that one.

Ok ok. I'll fold.

You win this time!!!

User Comment Image

I stand by my original post though and don't think THAT was a reach. But I'll give you the Guardians thing. That's the first genuine example I've seen. But you are right.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/21/2024, 2:16 PM
@BraveNewClunge - I really didn't think they were that close, but that example you provided is irrefutable. So much so that I gave it a like. Damn.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/21/2024, 2:17 PM
@TheVandalore - not the response i expected 😅 but at least you can admit the similarities sir 🫡
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/21/2024, 2:18 PM
@BraveNewClunge - hey man, when you are right, you are right. I can admit I was wrong.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/21/2024, 2:18 PM
@BraveNewClunge - also leave my emojis alone! I use them with love 😩🥹
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/21/2024, 2:19 PM
@BraveNewClunge - but still [frick] your emojis lol

😉
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/21/2024, 2:19 PM
@TheVandalore - 🤣🤣😅😒
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/21/2024, 2:19 PM
@BraveNewClunge - hahahahaha we went to the emoji thing at the same time lol
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/21/2024, 2:20 PM
@BraveNewClunge - alright alright, your emojis are safe with me.

👍
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/21/2024, 2:23 PM
@TheVandalore - thank you sir! Now only you can convince mcMurdo on my use of emojis....he hates them 🥹😩😮‍💨
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/21/2024, 2:27 PM
@BraveNewClunge - nobody can convince McMurdo of anything. He flunked every class he ever attended, not out of stupidity but out of sheer stubbornness. Legend is his older brother taught him once how to throw a paper airplane, and was so crushed that it didn't keep flying that he never trusted anyone ever again.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/21/2024, 2:30 PM
@TheVandalore - lmfao that sounds like him through and through 🤣
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/21/2024, 2:37 PM
@BraveNewClunge - well, again sorry for coming at you so aggressively earlier. I don't like being challenged by someone, and I especially hate having to admit defeat and apologize, but I suppose it's good for the soul to get humbled once in a while. So again, my bad. Glad we could have a peaceful resolution. I usually just keep pissing people off till they block me lol
CaptainTriip
CaptainTriip - 12/21/2024, 2:45 PM
@BraveNewClunge - bro you so nailed it bro. Movie gonna suck because the costume designers borrowed aesthetics from MCU. BRO, so nailed it bro. Everyone and everything sucks except for grimdark. Totally bro. Go Elan!
colonel179
colonel179 - 12/21/2024, 1:46 PM
Or maybe they could be like more than easter eggs but not completely substantial to the plot?

Something I want from the DCU is that characters should be free to use depending on the story they are telling, regardless of which character is the spotlight. Not in a way of a linear grand story, but tidbits of continuity.
Vigor
Vigor - 12/21/2024, 1:49 PM
@colonel179 - i think it would be cool to see the events unfold in one project (say creature commandos) but hear about it in another (superman)
Vigor
Vigor - 12/21/2024, 1:47 PM
We are really getting some fun interconnected 'Ness with DCU
NHartMusic
NHartMusic - 12/21/2024, 1:55 PM
“ Boravia is the fictional country that the Princess Ilana rules over and that much of Creature Commandos takes place in”.

No it isn’t, that’s Pokolistan.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 12/21/2024, 2:25 PM
My favorite part is when Josh said he genuinely believes Gorilla Grodd is the DCU Thanos.
marvel72
marvel72 - 12/21/2024, 2:35 PM
Ultra-Humanite was Superman's first Super villain he went up against, so I think a better choice than Gorilla Grodd.
Marvelll
Marvelll - 12/21/2024, 2:40 PM
Wouldn't it be great if Jor El was played by Christopher Reeve's son and they paid tribute to him with the deep fake?
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 12/21/2024, 2:47 PM
Gorilla Grodd is a great choice actually. Start somewhat small then build your way up. There's no need to use the likes of Darkseid so early on...like another "filmmaker" did, but we won't get into that.

