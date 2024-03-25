Promo Images For TALES OF THE TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES Surface Ahead Of Summer 2024 Release

These days, Go Noodle is an app that parents of smaller children are likely familiar with because it was quite helpful during the pandemic lockdown.

Go Noodle has shared a preview of the forthcoming animated series, Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, which is a continuation of the film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

New look at the upcoming series 'TALES OF THE TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES' has been revealed.



Paramount+ will be the home for Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, which is set to premiere some time in Summer 2024. All of the main voice cast returns from the movie, including Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, Brady Noon, and Ayo Edebiri although its unknown if Jackie Chan will be voicing Splinter.

The television series will continue from where Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023) left off, with the Turtles emerging from the sewers and becoming high school students in New York City. As they face new perils and reunite with old allies, they'll also face new antagonists and navigate adolescent life.



The television series' development is led by Christopher Yost and Alan Wan.

More recently, a sequel to the film was announced and given a 2026 release date. As those who saw the film will remember, the Shredder was heavily teased as the sequel's main villain.

The original pic had a $70 million production budget and grossed $180.5 million worldwide. It didn't set the box office on fire, but it appears that Paramount is convinced that a sequel would do better.



According to reports, the studio believes that the SAG-AFTRA strike and restrictions on the cast's ability to promote the film had a substantial influence on the film's box office underperformance.



There's also the fact that despite including Chinese action icon Jackie Chan as a voice actor, the film failed to succeed in China.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem starred Nicolas Cantu (Leonardo), Sharon Brown Jr. (Mikey), Micah Abbey (Donnie), Brady Noon (Raph), Jackie Chan (Splinter), Ayo Edebiri (April), Ice Cube (Superfly), Seth Rogen (Bebop), John Cena (Rocksteady), Paul Rudd (Mondo Gecko), Rose Byrne (Leatherhead), Post Malone (Ray Fillet), Hannibal Buress (Genghis Frog), Natasia Demetriou (Wing Nut), Maya Rudolph (Cynthia Utrom), and Giancarlo Esposito (Baxter Stockman)!

After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.