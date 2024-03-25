Promo Images For TALES OF THE TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES Surface Ahead Of Summer 2024 Release

Promo Images For TALES OF THE TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES Surface Ahead Of Summer 2024 Release Promo Images For TALES OF THE TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES Surface Ahead Of Summer 2024 Release

The Go Noodle app gives a fresh look at the forthcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem television spinoff which is expected to be released this summer.

News
By MarkJulian - Mar 25, 2024 05:03 PM EST
Source: Toonado.com

These days, Go Noodle is an app that parents of smaller children are likely familiar with because it was quite helpful during the pandemic lockdown.

Go Noodle has shared a preview of the forthcoming animated series, Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, which is a continuation of the film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

Paramount+ will be the home for Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, which is set to premiere some time in Summer 2024. All of the main voice cast returns from the movie, including Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu,  Brady Noon, and Ayo Edebiri although its unknown if Jackie Chan will be voicing Splinter.

The television series will continue from where Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023) left off, with the Turtles emerging from the sewers and becoming high school students in New York City. As they face new perils and reunite with old allies, they'll also face new antagonists and navigate adolescent life.

The television series' development is led by Christopher Yost and Alan Wan.

More recently, a sequel to the film was announced and given a 2026 release date. As those who saw the film will remember, the Shredder was heavily teased as the sequel's main villain.

The original pic had a $70 million production budget and grossed $180.5 million worldwide. It didn't set the box office on fire, but it appears that Paramount is convinced that a sequel would do better.

According to reports, the studio believes that the SAG-AFTRA strike and restrictions on the cast's ability to promote the film had a substantial influence on the film's box office underperformance.

There's also the fact that despite including Chinese action icon Jackie Chan as a voice actor, the film failed to succeed in China.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem starred Nicolas Cantu (Leonardo), Sharon Brown Jr. (Mikey), Micah Abbey (Donnie), Brady Noon (Raph), Jackie Chan (Splinter), Ayo Edebiri (April), Ice Cube (Superfly), Seth Rogen (Bebop), John Cena (Rocksteady), Paul Rudd (Mondo Gecko), Rose Byrne (Leatherhead), Post Malone (Ray Fillet), Hannibal Buress (Genghis Frog), Natasia Demetriou (Wing Nut), Maya Rudolph (Cynthia Utrom), and Giancarlo Esposito (Baxter Stockman)!

After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.
TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES Will Return To The Big Screen For MUTANT MAYHEM 2 In 2026
Related:

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES Will Return To The Big Screen For MUTANT MAYHEM 2 In 2026
The MUTANT MAYHEM Continues In First TALES OF THE TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES Teaser
Recommended For You:

The MUTANT MAYHEM Continues In First TALES OF THE TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES Teaser
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder