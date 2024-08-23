Does THE CROW Remake Have A Post-Credits Scene? Here's Your Spoiler-Free Answer!

With The Crow remake now playing in theaters, we know many of you will likely want to know whether there's anything worth sticking around for after the credits! Here's your spoiler-free breakdown...

By JoshWilding - Aug 23, 2024 05:08 AM EST
The Crow is now playing in theaters and, if the first wave of reviews is anything to go by, Rupert Sanders' remake will have the odds stacked against it at the box office this weekend. 

As we write this, it sits at a dismal 22% on Rotten Tomatoes after initially debuting in the single digits. However, if you do plan on checking out The Crow over the next few days, we're sure you're eager to learn whether you'll need to stick around through the credits. 

While there's been chatter about this movie being the start of a new franchise, we can confirm that, no, The Crow does not have a mid or post-credits scene. When the movie ends, that's it! You can always stick around to see the names of everyone who worked on it, of course. 

In fact, The Crow has a pretty definitive ending which suggests this was approached as a standalone tale...which may or may not be expanded on down the line. 

The reboot, which hasn't received a particularly warm response from fans since being announced (the trailer did little to change minds) is currently eying a $6 million to $9 million debut in North America. That means it will battle Blink Twice for the #3 spot, with Alien: Romulus and Deadpool & Wolverine expected to go head-to-head for #1. 

Do you plan on watching The Crow this weekend? As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments section below and stay tuned for more on this one as we have it.

Bill Skarsgård takes on the iconic role of THE CROW in this modern reimagining of the original graphic novel by James O’Barr. Soulmates Eric (Skarsgård) and Shelly (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right.

The Crow is directed by Rupert Sanders from a script by Zach Baylin and Will Schneider. Producers include Edward R. Pressman, Samuel Hadida, Victor Hadida, John Jencks, and Molly Hassell.

Bill Skarsgård plays Eric alongside FKA Twigs as Shelly, his ill-fated love. The supporting cast includes Danny Huston, Isabella Wei, Laura Birn, and Sami Bouajila.

The Crow is now playing in theaters. 

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/23/2024, 5:54 AM
that the crying eye nipple tattoo sold me on this film and just proved that the crow NEEDS to have an MCU type of universe, call it "a murder of crows"
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 8/23/2024, 6:09 AM
I'm on the camp that feels that you could have done a new story set in the Crow universe, with a new main protagonist (could have even been a woman or POC Crow to shake things up), but directly remaking Eric Draven story was pointless the same way remaking already great movies is always pointless.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 8/23/2024, 6:17 AM
@FinnishDude - Completely agree.

There's even a story in the comics with a female protagonist.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/23/2024, 6:17 AM
@FinnishDude - yeah

It seems like this one doesn’t have much in common with the 94 film aside from the names Eric and Shelley and the general premise so it’s more or less a new story then a remake.

I doubt anyone would have much of an issue with this if the characters had different names which they could have done via the concept of the story

However there was a show in the late 90’s that also had a different actor play Eric so I also think it’s fair for them to use that character too
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/23/2024, 6:11 AM
Yeah , I have heard that the ending of the movie is fairly definitive but could be expanded upon in the future via a sequel (which I doubt this gets) which makes Skarsgard’s comments which implied it wasn’t that odd but oh well.

Anyway , The negative reception is unfortunate since I was pulling for it and didn’t think it looked that bad though I will check it out eventually still to form my own opinion.

User Comment Image

I’m sure this will be resurrected again in a few years or so time , perhaps a tv show might be a better approach?.

