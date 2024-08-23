Does THE CROW Remake Have A Post-Credits Scene? Here's Your Spoiler-Free Answer!

The Crow is now playing in theaters and, if the first wave of reviews is anything to go by, Rupert Sanders' remake will have the odds stacked against it at the box office this weekend.

As we write this, it sits at a dismal 22% on Rotten Tomatoes after initially debuting in the single digits. However, if you do plan on checking out The Crow over the next few days, we're sure you're eager to learn whether you'll need to stick around through the credits.

While there's been chatter about this movie being the start of a new franchise, we can confirm that, no, The Crow does not have a mid or post-credits scene. When the movie ends, that's it! You can always stick around to see the names of everyone who worked on it, of course.

In fact, The Crow has a pretty definitive ending which suggests this was approached as a standalone tale...which may or may not be expanded on down the line.

The reboot, which hasn't received a particularly warm response from fans since being announced (the trailer did little to change minds) is currently eying a $6 million to $9 million debut in North America. That means it will battle Blink Twice for the #3 spot, with Alien: Romulus and Deadpool & Wolverine expected to go head-to-head for #1.

Do you plan on watching The Crow this weekend? As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments section below and stay tuned for more on this one as we have it.

“#TheCrow for this generation.” Experience it for yourself in select theaters & IMAX tonight. Get your tickets TODAY. https://t.co/HMYkCuSvHF pic.twitter.com/xin3ezPtxv — The Crow (@TheCrow_Movie) August 23, 2024

Bill Skarsgård takes on the iconic role of THE CROW in this modern reimagining of the original graphic novel by James O’Barr. Soulmates Eric (Skarsgård) and Shelly (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right.

The Crow is directed by Rupert Sanders from a script by Zach Baylin and Will Schneider. Producers include Edward R. Pressman, Samuel Hadida, Victor Hadida, John Jencks, and Molly Hassell.

Bill Skarsgård plays Eric alongside FKA Twigs as Shelly, his ill-fated love. The supporting cast includes Danny Huston, Isabella Wei, Laura Birn, and Sami Bouajila.

The Crow is now playing in theaters.