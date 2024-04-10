THE CROW Reboot Delayed By Lionsgate As SAW XI Is Also Pushed Back By More Than A Year

With CinemaCon in full swing, Lionsgate has revealed (via FearHQ.com) that The Crow and Saw XI have both been hit by release date delays.

The Crow was supposed to arrive in theaters on June 7; now, it moves to August 23, leaving the reboot to share that weekend with Blink Twice and The Forge (neither of which should prove to be particularly strong competition).

This was likely a wise move by Lionsgate as The Crow flies away from Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Ballerina, Hit Man, and The Watchers in what looks to be a surprisingly busy June weekend for new releases.

While the trailer split opinions, word out of CinemaCon is that the reboot might be better than expected...

NEW at #CinemaCon: I am All IN on #TheCrow. We just watched an exceptionally violent and R-rated extended look and it is ruthless. This one will go hard. Also hearing really good buzz on it btw. I’d get excited pic.twitter.com/xSqtyS60EU — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 10, 2024

In other horror news, Saw XI, has been moved by an entire year from September 27, 2024, to September 26, 2025.

Saw X surprised everyone by receiving positive reviews (after years of the franchise - including the reboot Spiral - being panned) and grossing an impressive $110 million worldwide. All those bad Saw movies typically came out within a year of their predecessor, so some extra breathing room should benefit the next chapter in the long-running horror series.

Here's how Lionsgate broke the news about Saw XI's release date delay:

a message from me to you. pic.twitter.com/h3gSTSOzy5 — SAW (@Saw) April 9, 2024

Saw XI plot details are being kept under wraps, though the previous instalment brought Jigsaw back by setting the story in the past. There are only so many gaps in the timeline for that, so don't be surprised if the spotlight shifts to a new antagonist for this effort.

And, in case you missed it, here's that divisive first teaser trailer for The Crow...

Bill Skarsgård takes on the iconic role of THE CROW in this modern reimagining of the original graphic novel by James O’Barr. Soulmates Eric Draven (Skarsgård) and Shelly Webster (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right.

The Crow is directed by Rupert Sanders from a script by Zach Baylin and Will Schneider. Bill Skarsgård plays Eric Draven alongside FKA Twigs as Shelly Webster, his ill-fated love. The supporting cast includes Danny Huston, Isabella Wei, Laura Birn, and Sami Bouajila.