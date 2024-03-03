THE CROW: Sarah Actress Rochelle Davis Calls New Take On Eric Draven "Dingy, Dirty, & Grungy"

Rochelle Davis, who played Eric and Shelley's young friend Sarah in the original movie, has weighed in with her thoughts on our rest first look at Lionsgate's remake of The Crow...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 03, 2024 05:03 PM EST
Filed Under: The Crow
Source: Via FearHQ

Lionsgate recently unveiled the first official promo stills for Rupert Sanders' upcoming remake of The Crow, and the response has been... divisive, to say the least.

Brandon Lee's take on Eric Draven sported an iconic look, but they clearly decided to go in a very different direction with Bill Skarsgård's version of the character. Not a bad thing, necessarily, but not everyone is on board with the face tattoos and do-it-yourself style haircut - including one actor from the original movie.

Rochelle Davis, who played a young girl named Sarah who was cared for by Draven (Lee) and Shelly Webster (Sofia Shinas) before they were murdered, spoke with TMZ about the images, and her initial one-word reaction says it all: "Yuck."

Davis made it very clear that she has no issues with Skarsgård's casting or acting ability, but feels his look fails to "capture the essence of Eric Draven, who's supposed to be a good man with a good soul." Davis went on to describe this interpretation of the resurrected vigilante as "dingy, dirty, and grungy," suggesting that he looks more like the "villains he should be fighting than the titular character."

The actress also took issue with the new movie's lack of diversity, and feels that "anyone other than a straight white male" would have been a better casting choice, adding that Lionsgate maybe should have gone out of their way to cast someone who more closely resembles Lee out of respect for the late actor, who lost his life while filming the original film in a tragic accident.

Davis said that she has no intention of watching the remake, and actually plans to call on fans to boycott the movie closer to its release.

What do you make of Davis' comments? Do you agree with her take on the new Eric Draven, or do you think she's being too harsh? Surely we should all at least wait for a trailer before making our minds up? Drop us a comment down below.

The synopsis for The Crow reboot reads: "Soulmates Eric Draven (Skarsgård) and Shelly Webster (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right."

The movie will also star Danny Huston, Laura Birn, Sami Bouajila, and Jordan Bolger in undisclosed roles. Zach Baylin and Will Schneider penned the script.

The new take on The Crow will hit theaters on June 7, 2024.

Origame - 3/3/2024, 5:32 PM
?si=9gTa3yzk6mZuEO6Z
BreakTheCode - 3/3/2024, 5:35 PM
I wish Bill would’ve stayed away from this role. He’s on such a great career trajectory and this movie will only bring potential negatives and ill-will.
TheVisionary25 - 3/3/2024, 5:40 PM
@BreakTheCode - I’m interested to see his new movie coming out…

?si=3qR0JPHKIyaRRo59

I can see the “inner voice” getting annoying so hopefully it’s used smartly.
MarkCassidy - 3/3/2024, 5:40 PM
I think he looks ridiculous, but that's not the biggest red flag about this remake, it's the director and the fact that so many other directors and actors walked away from the script.
GhostDog - 3/3/2024, 5:47 PM
Several key elements of this movie spells disaster. I like Skarsgård but his casting feels way too on the nose, the look of the character is awful and the director has proven time and again he’s absolute ASS. Not to forget this project has been through developing hell.
TheVisionary25 - 3/3/2024, 6:03 PM
@GhostDog - think the casting of Skarsgard works , what makes it too on the nose for you ?.

Fair enough on the look.

The director gives me some concerned too but not because of his personal life but moreso his filmography like Snow White & The Huntsman or Ghost in The Shell

However , his interview comments (for the most part) gave me some reassurance especially it being a dark gothic romance and wanting it be “beautifully melancholic” like a Cure Song.
GhostDog - 3/3/2024, 6:19 PM
@TheVisionary25 - idk sometimes these “it’s so easy or this is THE fancast” castings seem unimaginative; a little heavy handed. Also, it feels like a role that leans more into the typecasting a guy like Skarsgård would try to get away from. That sort of always dark and or deeply weird character.

My personal choice for this reboot would’ve been Andrew Koji. A casting that invokes Brandon Lee in more ways than one. Koji helps bring to life the writings of Brandon father and has similar lineage to Lee; he’s a real martial artist too. Feels lik this casting has a little more Imagination to it and a little homage




Yup, This director’s filmography is seriously underwhelming.
TheVisionary25 - 3/3/2024, 6:23 PM
@GhostDog - that’s fair

I do think as unexciting as the obvious choice can sometimes be , it can still work like Cumberbatch as Strange for example

We’ll just have to see but I think Skarsgard could still work

Also if he is Top Dollar , I think Danny Houston is great casting too for that.
dorritosaur - 3/3/2024, 5:50 PM
Bar was already low from the first movie, IMO. Just commenting because of the suicide squad Joker flashbacks im getting.
BeNice123 - 3/3/2024, 5:51 PM
They are ruining my life. Please dont let this movie happen.
TheVisionary25 - 3/3/2024, 5:53 PM
I honestly don’t mind the tats alot considering Eric is suppose to be a “goth rocker” in this version (I think he was just a rock musician in the original) but I do think it’s just a bit too much like the nipple & face ones…

The contemporary influences that the director said like Post Malone and Lil Peep don’t really make sense either since they are rappers and the former atleast I don’t think has ever had anything to do with the goth rock/emo music genre (I know the latter has though).


I will say I do think they are going for a dirty & grungy vibe for this so the look is fitting even if it isn’t for everyone.

Also while I would have preferred longer hair , I’m cool with the shorter cut too.



We’ll see but I’m cautiously optimistic as of now.
Apophis71 - 3/3/2024, 6:27 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Short hair isn't a prob for me, neither is Ink although as you say maybe not all the specific tat's they went with. Long hair is WAY less common these days on the Rock scene than it was in the 80's. I mean even the top bands of the last few years that were known for long hair and been around a while have gone short hair in recent years, most the newer ones have tended to be far more often short hair lately than was once the case if looking across all Rock not just Goth. I mean we have a Rock TV channel a lot and seems a minority of male Rockers are currently sporting long locks on that at the moment (even if outside the more mainstream get a differing skew in regard to hair and Ink/fashion esp how many on the channel are more rap than rock to me).
harryba11zack - 3/3/2024, 5:57 PM
His crying eye nipple puts batman's batnipples to shame.

Also this stars a guy who was in DP2 so the blame for this disaster of a film should fall entirely on Marvel.
bcom - 3/3/2024, 6:05 PM
I gotta say, I'm not a fan of the look purely going of this one shot, but it might make more sense once we get a trailer so we can see the look and tone they're going for. I'm not going to lie, but I am getting hints of Suicide Squad Joker with the Crow's new look.

Having said that, I don't think hiring someone that looks like Brandon Lee "out of respect" is necessary. He was fantastic in the first movie, but I don't think they should use an actor purely for Brandon's likeness.
SethBullock - 3/3/2024, 6:12 PM
@bcom - Skarsgård could have been a good Eric Draven, but that hair and those tattoos just ruined any chance that this movie could have to be successful, idk what the producers were thinking when they allowed the director to do this with such an iconic character.
PartyKiller - 3/3/2024, 6:09 PM
The Crow 1994 was not even a big hit. Very strange that studios keep trying to reboot it. Like Spawn & Robocop, Eric Drayven is not a super-character people would want to become.
Batmangina - 3/3/2024, 6:12 PM
Jesus H Christmas - why in the [frick] would you remake the original?

Does anyone in gen pop even know the original indie comic existed?

The original outkicked its coverage and became a cult classic - everything after that has [frick]ing cratered.

The lack of creativity in today's 'creatives' in Hollywood is only eclipsed by the amount of money they lose.
AmazingFILMporg - 3/3/2024, 6:27 PM
Remaking the original is a huge mistake. Would've been great if the original happened in the new movie and the crow is an urban legend type thing. Instead they're trying to capture the magic from the original with a shitty director.😳


Disaster incoming 🤡

