THE CROW: Sarah Actress Rochelle Davis Calls New Take On Eric Draven "Dingy, Dirty, & Grungy"

Lionsgate recently unveiled the first official promo stills for Rupert Sanders' upcoming remake of The Crow, and the response has been... divisive, to say the least.

Brandon Lee's take on Eric Draven sported an iconic look, but they clearly decided to go in a very different direction with Bill Skarsgård's version of the character. Not a bad thing, necessarily, but not everyone is on board with the face tattoos and do-it-yourself style haircut - including one actor from the original movie.

Rochelle Davis, who played a young girl named Sarah who was cared for by Draven (Lee) and Shelly Webster (Sofia Shinas) before they were murdered, spoke with TMZ about the images, and her initial one-word reaction says it all: "Yuck."

Davis made it very clear that she has no issues with Skarsgård's casting or acting ability, but feels his look fails to "capture the essence of Eric Draven, who's supposed to be a good man with a good soul." Davis went on to describe this interpretation of the resurrected vigilante as "dingy, dirty, and grungy," suggesting that he looks more like the "villains he should be fighting than the titular character."

The actress also took issue with the new movie's lack of diversity, and feels that "anyone other than a straight white male" would have been a better casting choice, adding that Lionsgate maybe should have gone out of their way to cast someone who more closely resembles Lee out of respect for the late actor, who lost his life while filming the original film in a tragic accident.

Davis said that she has no intention of watching the remake, and actually plans to call on fans to boycott the movie closer to its release.

What do you make of Davis' comments? Do you agree with her take on the new Eric Draven, or do you think she's being too harsh? Surely we should all at least wait for a trailer before making our minds up? Drop us a comment down below.

The synopsis for The Crow reboot reads: "Soulmates Eric Draven (Skarsgård) and Shelly Webster (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right."

The movie will also star Danny Huston, Laura Birn, Sami Bouajila, and Jordan Bolger in undisclosed roles. Zach Baylin and Will Schneider penned the script.

The new take on The Crow will hit theaters on June 7, 2024.