THE CROW: Some Positive Reviews Lead To (Slightly) Improved Rotten Tomatoes Score

The Crow was hit with a barrage of awful reviews when the embargo lifted last night, but some more positive verdicts have now been added to Rotten Tomatoes...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 23, 2024 07:08 AM EST
Filed Under: The Crow

It's never usually a great sign when an embargo lifts just hours before a movie arrives in theaters, and sure enough, Lionsgate's new take on The Crow was hit with a barrage of appalling reviews late last night.

This slew of negative verdicts led to an early Rotten Tomatoes score of just 6%, but some critics have been coming out in support of the movie, and several more positive reviews have now been added.

The Crow now sits at a slightly less embarrassing 21% with 42 reviews counted.

Even a lot of the positive reviews acknowledge that the movie is a bit of a mess, but the lead performances have come in for some praise, and the final fight scene is said to be a gory good time.

At any rate, the studio will clearly take any win it can get at this stage, and the marketing team has managed to find enough positive quotes for a new critics TV spot, which you can check out below along with the updated reviews.

ro

The synopsis reads: "Soulmates Eric Draven (Bill Skarsgård) and Shelly Webster (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right."

The movie will also star Danny Huston, Laura Birn, Sami Bouajila, and Jordan Bolger in undisclosed roles. Zach Baylin and Will Schneider penned the script.

The new take on The Crow will hit theaters on August 23, 2024. Will you be giving a chance on opening weekend, or will you wait and see what the reviews say?

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/23/2024, 7:33 AM
1 billion at the box office open night confirmed!!
Spoken
Spoken - 8/23/2024, 7:33 AM
Some nice gory scenes I bet, but it will never ever be as good as the original. As far as I am concerned, any director or writer that is tasked with writing any The Crow for a feature film, IS DOOMED.

This is why the original is deemed the best. It's a product of it's time. A celebration of a promising actor who was killed in the making of the movie. Just let The Crow be a marker in time and not to be touched again.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 8/23/2024, 7:40 AM
This is what happens when you spend years forcing out a remake nobody ever asked for
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 8/23/2024, 7:44 AM
If you liked D&W then you're going to love this movie. They have so much in common.
They both have guns.
They both have bullets.
Main character gets shot 40 times but stays alive.
He's doing it all for a girl.
There's dancing in both movies.
And I think (not 100% sure) they're both Marvel/Disney characters. So come on you Disney loving whores,
go watch this once. If you saw D&W three or more times already then let's face it, you got the time and money.

So who's in?

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/23/2024, 8:01 AM
Hey man , any small win would suffice lol…

Seriously though , it is unfortunate about the generally negative reception since I was pulling for this movie and thought it looked alright (which some reviews say it is).

I do want to check it out eventually still just to form my own opinion aswell as for Bill Skarsgard.

User Comment Image

I’m sure the franchise will be resurrected again sooner then later so I think tv show might be the best option…

Perhaps even an anthology?.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/23/2024, 8:04 AM
Weird thing is, I know 5 people that went to see it last night and all of them agreed it was good and WAY better than their expectations of the film.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 8/23/2024, 8:07 AM
Dogshit

