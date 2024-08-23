THE CROW: Some Positive Reviews Lead To (Slightly) Improved Rotten Tomatoes Score

It's never usually a great sign when an embargo lifts just hours before a movie arrives in theaters, and sure enough, Lionsgate's new take on The Crow was hit with a barrage of appalling reviews late last night.

This slew of negative verdicts led to an early Rotten Tomatoes score of just 6%, but some critics have been coming out in support of the movie, and several more positive reviews have now been added.

The Crow now sits at a slightly less embarrassing 21% with 42 reviews counted.

Even a lot of the positive reviews acknowledge that the movie is a bit of a mess, but the lead performances have come in for some praise, and the final fight scene is said to be a gory good time.

At any rate, the studio will clearly take any win it can get at this stage, and the marketing team has managed to find enough positive quotes for a new critics TV spot, which you can check out below along with the updated reviews.

The synopsis reads: "Soulmates Eric Draven (Bill Skarsgård) and Shelly Webster (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right."

The movie will also star Danny Huston, Laura Birn, Sami Bouajila, and Jordan Bolger in undisclosed roles. Zach Baylin and Will Schneider penned the script.

The new take on The Crow will hit theaters on August 23, 2024. Will you be giving a chance on opening weekend, or will you wait and see what the reviews say?