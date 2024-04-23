THE FLASH: Hot Toys Has Canceled Its Upcoming Young Barry Allen Figure (But Not For The Reason You'd Expect)

It's been confirmed by Hot Toys that two figures have been canceled mid-production, including The Flash movie's young Barry Allen and the Saakarian Iron Man based on his appearance in Disney+'s What If...?

By JoshWilding - Apr 23, 2024 09:04 AM EST
If you're a Hot Toys collector, then chances are you'll be familiar with the long wait between a product announcement and it being made available in stores. 

It's become commonplace for the Hong Kong-based company to reveal figures which never get made, but they've never cancelled ones already in development...until now. 

In an update posted to the Hot Toys website, it's been revealed today that the young Barry Allen figure based on The Flash will no longer be released. Some of you will likely assume this is related to the string of controversies surrounding Ezra Miller, but it's almost certainly down to a lack of interest from fans and low-order numbers. 

The Flash movie didn't receive a positive response when it opened last summer and Miller's younger Barry mostly grated on people thanks to the actor's zany, over-the-top performance. 

Despite this shock cancellation, the regular Flash figure, Supergirl, Michael Keaton's Batman, and Ben Affleck's Batman are all still on the way (the former also features Ezra's likeness, dismissing the notion that their personal issues are in any way responsible for this).

It's not just DC that's been affected either; Hot Toys has also cancelled its Saakarian Iron Man/Hulkbuster figure based on the character's appearance in What If...? 

"What If... Iron Man Crashed into the Grandmaster?" was meant to be a season 1 episode, but ended up being pushed to season 2 due to production delays. It wasn't one of the show's better efforts and given the $495 price tag, we're not exactly shocked to see the plug pulled. 

Worlds collide in The Flash when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to.

That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian...albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?

The movie stars Ezra Miller, Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon, Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdu, Kiersey Clemons, Antje Traue, and Michael Keaton.

The Flash is now streaming on Max.

mountainman
mountainman - 4/23/2024, 9:35 AM
It still boggles my mind that DC decided that this should be their first cinematic adaptation of The Flash ever.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 4/23/2024, 9:42 AM
@mountainman - a bad decision amongst many bad decisions
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/23/2024, 9:47 AM
@mountainman - yeah they jumped the shark with their first movie lol
Origame
Origame - 4/23/2024, 9:36 AM
Got to say design wise I think it's cool him just in a spray painted batsuit with the neck ripped off. But I get why no one cares.
mountainman
mountainman - 4/23/2024, 9:44 AM
@Origame - The movie had some good moments, like almost all the Batman stuff. Ezra and the shoddy special effects were the biggest things to drag it down.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/23/2024, 9:41 AM
Can't wait for Hot Toys Keaton. Might pick up a Calle Supergirl too.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 4/23/2024, 9:44 AM
Don’t get why anyone would want a statue of a pedo groomer Flash.
That Sakarian Ironman though… that’s fire.
STINGRAY
STINGRAY - 4/23/2024, 9:57 AM
'...the young Barry Allen figure based on The Flash will no longer be released. Some of you will likely assume this is related to the string of controversies surrounding Ezra Miller, but it's almost certainly down to a lack of interest from fans ...'

-----And that "lack of interest from fans" is DUE to Ezra Miller`s total failure as The Flash.

"Despite this shock cancellation...."
----Okay, I --for ONE--am decidedly NOT 'shocked'. (Not even one little bit.)

Is ANYONE who posts here 'shocked' at this cancellation...?

Hell, I would have been surprised (but still not 'shocked'!) if they HAD released a figure of The Flash with Ezra Miller`s likeness.

There just is not as big a market for Voodoo Dolls as there used to be.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 4/23/2024, 10:00 AM
So, you mean it ultimately is because of the reason we think, in a roundabout way?
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 4/23/2024, 10:06 AM
I never assumed it was cancelled due to Ezra's issues.

If it were to be cancelled because of that, it'd have been cancelled last year.

Heck, they wouldn't have even announced it to begin with.
CoHost
CoHost - 4/23/2024, 10:14 AM
"it's almost certainly down to a lack of interest from fans and low-order numbers."

Gee, mystery of the century.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 4/23/2024, 10:31 AM
The Ezra-Flash heads were completed early and are being repurposed.

Butplugs.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 4/23/2024, 10:32 AM
User Comment Image

