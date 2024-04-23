THE FLASH: Hot Toys Has Canceled Its Upcoming Young Barry Allen Figure (But Not For The Reason You'd Expect)

If you're a Hot Toys collector, then chances are you'll be familiar with the long wait between a product announcement and it being made available in stores.

It's become commonplace for the Hong Kong-based company to reveal figures which never get made, but they've never cancelled ones already in development...until now.

In an update posted to the Hot Toys website, it's been revealed today that the young Barry Allen figure based on The Flash will no longer be released. Some of you will likely assume this is related to the string of controversies surrounding Ezra Miller, but it's almost certainly down to a lack of interest from fans and low-order numbers.

The Flash movie didn't receive a positive response when it opened last summer and Miller's younger Barry mostly grated on people thanks to the actor's zany, over-the-top performance.

Despite this shock cancellation, the regular Flash figure, Supergirl, Michael Keaton's Batman, and Ben Affleck's Batman are all still on the way (the former also features Ezra's likeness, dismissing the notion that their personal issues are in any way responsible for this).

It's not just DC that's been affected either; Hot Toys has also cancelled its Saakarian Iron Man/Hulkbuster figure based on the character's appearance in What If...?

"What If... Iron Man Crashed into the Grandmaster?" was meant to be a season 1 episode, but ended up being pushed to season 2 due to production delays. It wasn't one of the show's better efforts and given the $495 price tag, we're not exactly shocked to see the plug pulled.

Check out the announcement and both cancelled Hot Toys figures below.

Worlds collide in The Flash when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to.

That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian...albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?

The movie stars Ezra Miller, Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon, Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdu, Kiersey Clemons, Antje Traue, and Michael Keaton.

The Flash is now streaming on Max.