"How Are They Supposed To Beat That Guy?": THUNDERBOLTS* Director On Choosing Sentry As The Movie's Villain

&quot;How Are They Supposed To Beat That Guy?&quot;: THUNDERBOLTS* Director On Choosing Sentry As The Movie's Villain

Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier has addressed the concerns surrounding how the movie's leads will contend with The Sentry (and The Void), explaining that it was about exploring an "internal" conflict.

By JoshWilding - Apr 28, 2025 07:04 AM EST
Thunderbolts* is just a few days away from arriving in theaters, and The Sentry's MCU debut continues to generate excitement among fans. 

While he's been featured in merchandise, neither he nor The Void have been fully revealed in trailers for the movie. That alone has built intrigue, but ever since we first learned of plans for "Bob," fans have wondered the same thing: how can this team possibly contend with Marvel's version of Superman?

U.S. Agent, Bucky Barnes, and Red Guardians are Super Soldiers, and Ghost has a pretty impressive power set. Yelena Belova is a regular human, though, and Taskmaster...well, we don't expect her to make it to the final battle. 

The comic book Sentry has God-like powers, as does The Void. Talking to Screen Rant, Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier shared his take on making this clash work on screen. 

"I think it more just came from the endemic story that we had to tell. When you have Sentry and the Void - and people have said it online, 'How are they supposed to beat that guy?' - we know it's always going to have to be a more internal version."

"I think what we tried to do is have that be more than a talking-down, and really find a visual action narrative way to dramatize what that internality looks like. And I hope it resonates."

"The good thing is, in this world, there's a lot of trauma to be mined. They've gone through a lot. When you have a character like Bob, The Sentry and The Void, you know that's part of the story, and that's such a rich character. We talked to Paul Jenkins, who created it, and it always was meant to be a parable for mental health."

"So, we have to do something that plays in that world if we're going to be honest about who that character is. And then it becomes about, 'How do we tie the arcs of the other characters to be such that they fit with that antagonist?'"

It's an intriguing approach, and while it likely means we won't get some huge fight scene between the Thunderbolts and The Sentry, Schreier has set out to explore these characters in a way that differs from the norm.

That could explain why the movie is receiving so much praise and being hailed as unlike anything we've seen in the MCU before now. Remember, the review embargo lifts tomorrow at 12pm PT. 

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 2, 2025.

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/28/2025, 7:19 AM
puke is gonna give him a Hawk Tuah
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 4/28/2025, 7:31 AM
I've read the leaked plot and the Sentry stuff is... rough to say the least.

Have cancelled my booking for this Friday as the plot sounds like a convoluted mess and a complete joke. 2nd film in the MCU I won't be seeing at the cinema since 2008 (the other being The Marvels).

I was on the fence on seeing it as the marketing and premise never appealed to me, but reading the plot sealed the deal for me.

To those who are hyped about this, hope you enjoy it this weekend.
MartianManHuntr
MartianManHuntr - 4/28/2025, 7:50 AM
@kylo0607 - Link that plot leak.

Also if I have to guess, they will talk and calm void down or another possibility is Bob is literally being possessed by sentry and void. Let me know who was my guess because there is no logical way these characters can defeat him.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/28/2025, 7:58 AM
@kylo0607 - im not expecting much but will still watch.

As blind marvel fanboys always throw the "didnt watch, dont complain/critic" card 😅
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 4/28/2025, 8:10 AM
@MartianManHuntr @kylo0607 - I've been saying for a month or so now that my expectation is that the Void is also an actual place (the shadowified people go to) and that's where they'll beat Bob/Sentry/Void. Only way I can see it work.
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 4/28/2025, 8:15 AM
@MartianManHuntr - You can easily find it on Reddit.

The post is from a few days ago.
MartianManHuntr
MartianManHuntr - 4/28/2025, 7:41 AM
User Comment Image

I knew this was going to happen because there was no way for these characters to defeat sentry or void.
Never believe first reaction and trailers. Another movie I won't be watching oh well......

User Comment Image
binky
binky - 4/28/2025, 7:43 AM
hate that JW spoils every film, he didn't even attempt to put spoiler warning on this, and yes i know the trailers haven't helped.
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 4/28/2025, 7:46 AM
@binky - They're fighting The Sentry in LITERALLY every single trailer and TV spot. If you're this spoiler-phobic, get off the internet and never return.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 4/28/2025, 7:47 AM
Thunderbolts* is just a few days away from arriving in theaters, and The Sentry's MCU debut continues to Generate Excitement among Fans. Marvel Studios is giving us a Sentry, Galactus and Silver Suffer so Much Win this Summer :)

User Comment Image
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 4/28/2025, 8:09 AM
@AllsGood - User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 4/28/2025, 8:15 AM
@WhatIfRickJames -
User Comment Image
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 4/28/2025, 8:19 AM
@AllsGood - Ah yes, completely forgot I still haven't blocked you.

Thanks for the reminder and welcome to The Void, sir!
AllsGood
AllsGood - 4/28/2025, 8:36 AM
@kylo0607 - Meet the Void "How Are They Supposed to Beat That Guy?

User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/28/2025, 8:01 AM

I am ignoring the naysayers. I am still hyped for this movie, and I will see it day one.

If it lets me down like FalCap BNW did, I can always go on a homicidal rampage later.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 4/28/2025, 8:08 AM
Going for more than a talkdown, talking to the creator of the character and tying the heroes arcs into the main plot device? That's what I wanna hear. That gets me even more hyped.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/28/2025, 8:19 AM
@bkmeijer1 - just going by the comments , I feel like this might be the toughest script we had from
Marvel in a bit tbh.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 4/28/2025, 8:30 AM
@TheVisionary25 - sounds like it. Really hope they manage nail it too. Because if so, then I can definitely believe it's the best movie since Endgame.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/28/2025, 8:32 AM
@bkmeijer1 - I hope they nail it too.

I’m excited to check this out!!.

Also I didn’t mean toughest but tightest script lol
TGDestroyer
TGDestroyer - 4/28/2025, 8:12 AM
The sun's getting real low buddy.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 4/28/2025, 8:22 AM
The more they say, and show, the more this film looks like.. shit(?)
AllsGood
AllsGood - 4/28/2025, 8:28 AM
Marvel Studios the Evil Sentry NOT a new Idea.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/28/2025, 8:31 AM
Sounds good!!.

I had a feeling going by previous comments about the film dealing with themes of mental health and the low/dark points the various characters are psychologically that having them face a character called “The Void” for which they confront their issues and thus come out stronger individually & as a team seemed like a nice (albeit perhaps bit on the nose) metaphor.

Anyway , looking forward to seeing it and the film itself aswell!!.

