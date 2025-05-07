Marvel Comics Retitles Upcoming NEW THUNDERBOLTS* Series NEW AVENGERS Following Movie's Release

Marvel Comics Retitles Upcoming NEW THUNDERBOLTS* Series NEW AVENGERS Following Movie's Release

Marvel Comics has revealed that its upcoming New Thunderbolts* comic is really New Avengers, echoing what's happened with the Marvel Studios movie, which opened in theaters last week. Read on for details!

News
By JoshWilding - May 07, 2025 10:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

Back in March, Marvel Comics announced that a new era for the Thunderbolts would begin this June with Sam Humphries and Ton Lima's New Thunderbolts* comic book series.

The inclusion of an asterisk raised eyebrows at the time, and like Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts*, the comic has revealed its real title: New Avengers

Since their debut as a team of disguised supervillains, the Thunderbolts have become synonymous with unpredictable twists and unconventional rosters. This legacy continues with a surprise, first-of-its-kind, comic book title change that echoes the jaw-dropping twist in the movie, all while adding a fresh team of heroes to the Marvel Universe. 

Here's what you can expect from the first issue of New Avengers

The Winter Soldier. Black Widow. Eddie Brock, Carnage. The Hulk. Namor. Clea. Wolverine. It’s a group of the most dangerous loners and antiheroes in the Marvel Universe, and yet they’ll come together as the New Avengers! In classic Avengers fashion, they’ll assemble to take on a threat too big for any one hero to combat—corrupt clones of the Illuminati! And in the spirit of Brian Michael Bendis and David Finch decade-defining New Avengers run, this radical lineup will usher in a revolutionary new era of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes!

Elated and relieved to finally discuss the change, Humphries said, "Plot twist: it's been New Avengers all along! I promised surprises, and this is the first of many. It's a thrill and an honor to continue the grand New Avengers tradition of team dynamics that are as explosive as the threats. And this era has two combustible teams: the New Avengers and the Killuminati!" 

Today, you can check out the covers, including a homage to David Finch's iconic New Avengers #1 cover by Whilce Portacio, newly revealed character variants by Derrick Chew, Ejikure and Woo-Chul Lee, and the first of three Marvel Studios Variant Covers.

Featured on the first three issues of the series, Marvel Studios Variant Covers will spotlight original character designs by Marvel Studios' Director of Visual Development, Andy Park, for the Thunderbolts* movie. 

image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host

NEW AVENGERS #1
Written by SAM HUMPHRIES
Art by TON LIMA
Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA
Variant Cover by MARK BAGLEY 
Variant Cover by STEPHANIE HANS
Black Widow and Winter Soldier Variant Cover by DERRICK CHEW 
Carnage and Wolverine Variant Cover by DERRICK CHEW 
Clea and Namor Variant Cover by EJIKURE
Hulk Variant Cover by WOO-CHUL LEE
Spoiler Homage Variant Cover by WHILCE PORTACIO 
Killuminati Variant Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS
Marvel Studios Variant Cover by ANDY PARK
Logo Variant Cover
On Sale 6/11

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Led To A Big Change For How The Sentry Was Portrayed In THUNDERBOLTS*
Related:

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Led To A Big Change For How The Sentry Was Portrayed In THUNDERBOLTS*
Disney CEO Bob Iger Says THUNDERBOLTS* Is The First And Best Example Of Marvel Studios' New Movie Strategy
Recommended For You:

Disney CEO Bob Iger Says THUNDERBOLTS* Is The "First And Best Example" Of Marvel Studios' New Movie Strategy

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/7/2025, 10:55 AM
I loved the film and I’m seeing it again on Friday, but please give this marketing stunt a rest for 5 fuсking minutes.
GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 5/7/2025, 10:56 AM
Does anybody remember Traeger guy? Dude would always say some [frick]ed up shit
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/7/2025, 10:56 AM
Desperation runing wild.. Just give Bucky the shield
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 5/7/2025, 10:59 AM
Yelena is such a strong character that they exclude her from the comic.
kider2
kider2 - 5/7/2025, 11:00 AM
I hate how the comics try to copy the comics. It never makes the comics better

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder