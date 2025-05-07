Marvel Comics Retitles Upcoming NEW THUNDERBOLTS* Series NEW AVENGERS Following Movie's Release

Back in March, Marvel Comics announced that a new era for the Thunderbolts would begin this June with Sam Humphries and Ton Lima's New Thunderbolts* comic book series.

The inclusion of an asterisk raised eyebrows at the time, and like Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts*, the comic has revealed its real title: New Avengers!

Since their debut as a team of disguised supervillains, the Thunderbolts have become synonymous with unpredictable twists and unconventional rosters. This legacy continues with a surprise, first-of-its-kind, comic book title change that echoes the jaw-dropping twist in the movie, all while adding a fresh team of heroes to the Marvel Universe.

Here's what you can expect from the first issue of New Avengers:

The Winter Soldier. Black Widow. Eddie Brock, Carnage. The Hulk. Namor. Clea. Wolverine. It’s a group of the most dangerous loners and antiheroes in the Marvel Universe, and yet they’ll come together as the New Avengers! In classic Avengers fashion, they’ll assemble to take on a threat too big for any one hero to combat—corrupt clones of the Illuminati! And in the spirit of Brian Michael Bendis and David Finch decade-defining New Avengers run, this radical lineup will usher in a revolutionary new era of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes!

Elated and relieved to finally discuss the change, Humphries said, "Plot twist: it's been New Avengers all along! I promised surprises, and this is the first of many. It's a thrill and an honor to continue the grand New Avengers tradition of team dynamics that are as explosive as the threats. And this era has two combustible teams: the New Avengers and the Killuminati!"

Today, you can check out the covers, including a homage to David Finch's iconic New Avengers #1 cover by Whilce Portacio, newly revealed character variants by Derrick Chew, Ejikure and Woo-Chul Lee, and the first of three Marvel Studios Variant Covers.

Featured on the first three issues of the series, Marvel Studios Variant Covers will spotlight original character designs by Marvel Studios' Director of Visual Development, Andy Park, for the Thunderbolts* movie.