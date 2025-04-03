Marvel Studios Reveals When THUNDERBOLTS* Tickets Go On Sale In Promo Taking A Shot At AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

Marvel Studios Reveals When THUNDERBOLTS* Tickets Go On Sale In Promo Taking A Shot At AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

Marvel Studios has finally revealed when Thunderbolts* tickets go on sale in a tongue-in-cheek promo featuring Sebastian Stan and David Harbour taking a fun shot at Avengers: Doomsday's recent cast reveal.

By JoshWilding - Apr 03, 2025 12:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

Not Super. Not Heroes. Not Giving Up.

Tickets for Thunderbolts* officially go on sale next Monday. We'd bet on several new posters being released and perhaps even one final trailer hyping up Marvel Studios' next team-up movie, so make sure you keep checking back here for that. 

In the meantime, we have a promo featuring Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes) and David Harbour (Red Guardian). The latter asks for a chair, prompting his co-star to point out, "They took all the chairs." It's a fun shot at Avengers: Doomsday's recent cast reveal (which played out on YouTube for over five-and-a-half hours). 

With Taskmaster's absence from Thunderbolts* promotional material, she's - almost comically - been inserted into the back of this cast shot. Despite that, we don't anticipate her being part of the final battle with The Sentry. 

During a recent interview, director Jake Schreier weighed in on the movie being compared to Suicide Squad"I think people are expecting another version of Suicide Squad, but the story felt different," he explained. "There was a flip of what people expected it to be."

Many fans expressed disappointment with pretty much the entire Thunderbolts* cast being added to the Avengers: Doomsday roster last week, claiming it spoiled their respective fates. However, this team isn't Task Force X, and based on the remarks above, they most definitely aren't on a suicide mission. 

Check out the new promo and poster for Thunderbolts* below. 

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 2, 2025.

