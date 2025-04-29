New THUNDERBOLTS* Clip Highlights The Banter Between Its Members

Ahead of Thunderbolts* being open to the public Thursday night, another clip has been released for your viewing. Quite a few clips have been released from the film, but this one highlights the banter and light teasing between the team members. Yelena makes fun of John Walker’s helmet calling it just a hat. Red Guardian asks Bucky what kind of super soldier serum he was given, then says they are “same, but not same.” Check it out below.

This comes as the first reviews are rolling in for Thunderbolts*, which have been overwhelmingly positive. The latest entry into the MCU has been officially certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes at a solid 88% from a total of 89 views.

The score is one of the better ones from the Multiverse Saga of the MCU. Eternals, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, and Captain America: Brave New World were among the titles in the Multiverse Saga to receive very unfortunate rotten ratings. Luckily for Marvel and Disney, Thunderbolts* seems to be a hit at least with critics. Fans vote with their wallets, so we’ll have to wait until the weekend is over to see how well it does.

Thunderbolts* has been in the news quite a bit today. As we previously reported, the fictional superhero team is collaborating with Wheaties to sell an empty cereal box with promotional art on the side. Shipping is an additional thirteen dollars and, if you want a display case for the cereal box, it’s another twenty dollars. If you want to purchase this, it goes on sale tomorrow and only one thousand have been made. It’s a strange marketing technique, but it’s in line with the film that has one of its characters in an ad for a limo service as well as an ad on Tinder.

The official synopsis for Thunderbolts* reads, “In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?”

The cast of Thunderbolts* includes Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as Bob/The Void/The Sentry.

Are you heading to the theater this weekend? Let us know in the comments!