The Meaning Behind THUNDERBOLTS*'s Mysterious Asterisk May Have Been Revealed - Possible SPOILERS

Much has been said about the mysterious asterisk at the end of Thunderbolts*'s title, but has an international poster spoiled the surprise? As expected, it does reference Earth's Mightiest Heroes...

By JoshWilding - Feb 10, 2025 08:02 AM EST
Much has been said about Thunderbolts*'s mysterious asterisk, and Marvel Studios' decision to add it to the movie's title has certainly gone a long way in increasing interest in the team-up.

Social media scoopers have repeatedly said the asterisk stands for "*New Avengers," suggesting that's what this team of misfits will become after defeating The Sentry (remember, it's already been confirmed that they'll appear in Avengers: Doomsday). 

However, an international poster for Thunderbolts* suggests the mystery isn't quite as exciting as we first thought. As you can see below, it reads...

"*The Avengers Are Not Available"

Could that really be it? The Super Bowl trailer confirmed The Avengers are no more, something we know Captain America: Brave New World will also address when President Ross tries to get Sam Wilson to reassemble the team. 

While we don't doubt that the Thunderbolts will be considered "Avengers" after saving New York City, perhaps they'll keep their own identity with the point being that they're not The Avengers. 

We'll have to wait and see, but it's not outside the realm of possibility that this international poster for Thunderbolts* has spoiled the surprise. You can watch the new Super Bowl trailer by clicking here

Recently, Sebastian Stan described Thunderbolts* as "its own thing" and said, "I don’t feel you can compare it to any previous Marvel movie, and that’s because of the group of characters in this film and these actors. I couldn’t have had a better time than I did with David Harbour, Florence Pugh, Wyatt Russell, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus."

"I mean, every single one of these people are funny, they’re generous, and so I think a lot of that chemistry did make it into the movie, and I’m excited for people to see that. It’s a little bit like The Breakfast Club. It has its own vibe, and it’s funny, and it’s real, and we did actual real stunts, like when you’re watching a truck blow up, it’s a truck blown up. It’s not CGI."

"Marvel really wanted this to have its own - there were many things in the movie that were actually done practically, and I think that does go a long way, because people are just smart," Stan added. "I think audiences just, they know."

Marvel Studios, and a crew of indie veterans, who definitely sold out, present Thunderbolts*, an irreverent team-up featuring depressed assassin Yelena Belova alongside the MCU’s least anticipated band of misfits.

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 5, 2025.

THUNDERBOLTS* Trailer 4K Screenshots Reveal First Glimpse Of Sentry's Costume
THUNDERBOLTS* Trailer 4K Screenshots Reveal First Glimpse Of Sentry's Costume
THUNDERBOLTS* Big Game TV Spot, Stills, International Poster, New Synopsis, And Composer Revealed
THUNDERBOLTS* "Big Game" TV Spot, Stills, International Poster, New Synopsis, And Composer Revealed

FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 2/10/2025, 8:12 AM
I think the asterisk has been a huge mistake. What a strange mystery we’ve allowed this to become.
BabyLasagna
BabyLasagna - 2/10/2025, 8:17 AM
Actually the "*The Avengers Are Not Available" is a lot better than "New Avengers the final Warriors of the shadow fight"

It has potential to make the characters more appealing since general audience is a little tired of "Ultimate Multiversal Intergalactic Threat".
TheDpool
TheDpool - 2/10/2025, 8:18 AM
Kinda makes sense. We've constantly been told, Cap 4 is gonna basically be Sam getting used to the idea of taking up the mantle as leader of the Avengers. So if imagine that means when we see him lead the Avengers it'll be a new team, not these guys.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 2/10/2025, 8:22 AM
It just means the name of the movie will change at the end of the movie. Probably be Dark Avengers or the Bourne Ultimatum
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/10/2025, 8:23 AM
Lol, it does fit the somewhat cheeky tone of the film so that very well could be it so that whole Dark/New Avengers rumors & theories are likely false.

However does this spoil somewhat Brave New World since we know that Ross wants Sam’s help to reassemble the Avengers which if this is set chronologically after that makes me think that doesn’t happen.
Vigor
Vigor - 2/10/2025, 8:53 AM
@TheVisionary25 - my thoughts too! Since this premieres after brave new world then does that mean we won't see the start of the new team formation at the end of cap4 ?

Maybe I'm letting my wishes get ahead of me. But just was really hoping to see some new avengers ( she hulk, Shang chi, etc) BEFORE doomsday. So we can hit the ground running in avengers 5
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/10/2025, 9:06 AM
@Vigor - it could be interesting to see different heroes investigating these incursions on their own until they collude and have to work together

It’s like doing the first Avengers on the scale of IW/EG
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 2/10/2025, 9:09 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Doesn't REALY spoil as the trailers confirm there isn't a team YET with the whole we want you to form a new team thing...

...we kinda know he won't form the team IN the film otherwise it would be called Avengers so at best it would setup the formation with an end credit ready for Doomsday/Secret Wars.

If the Avengers team is believed disbanded and a new team not in action yet the 'The Avengers are not available' fits even IF BNW shows they are in an end credit which could take place AFTER that scene.
Vigor
Vigor - 2/10/2025, 9:11 AM
@TheVisionary25 - interesting 🤔
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 2/10/2025, 8:39 AM
could care less about the name change or anything. just hope this movie is good and after last nights trailer, its def looking good to me
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 2/10/2025, 8:41 AM
I finally figured out my feelings on this film.

I like the PEOPLE in this movie, much more than I like the combination of characters for this team. They are technically not that bad. They also have too much in common, and none strike me as- "L.F.G." heroes or villains.

The color grading makes me feel like we're watching through a dirty stain-colored fish tank. Yuck.

I hope the journey ends up becoming a pleasant surprise, but I would've liked to see:

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

As my Thund⚡️rbolt squad, with a cameo by

User Comment Image

And

User Comment Image


🪙🪙
Vigor
Vigor - 2/10/2025, 8:50 AM
@KennKathleen - the moment the team was announced, I knew it was going to be more about their interactions than a display of super powers
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 2/10/2025, 9:14 AM
@Vigor - I get what you're saying. I just wish it would've been both.

Imagine the cast I placed above in pursuit of the team we actually got. THAT would've been interesting. It also gives the asterisk more purpose.

Thunderbolts
vs
Dark Avengers

Winner 🏆 Take All (Well- the title of New Avengers monkier.)
Vigor
Vigor - 2/10/2025, 9:16 AM
@KennKathleen - i hear you! That would be exciting

Other than xmen, and maybe x factor, the only other team up I'd be excited to see would be midnight sons/suns. Because we would have such an array of powers and tough personalities on display. They may actually try to kill each other at first
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/10/2025, 8:43 AM
The Avengers are not available.*


*...for the foreseeable future. Nope not even in the reboot. You'll have to settle for the Young Avengers. They won't even be available for the next two Avengers movies.

It's like Elaine says right at the start of the trailer:
"Lets talk facts. The Avengers are not coming (EVER AGAIN)"
Vigor
Vigor - 2/10/2025, 9:09 AM
@ObserverIO - im actually rally intrigued by that line. This is new york. So many heroes live there. We saw in infinity war how heroes who weren't even avengers, stepped in to defend it. Strange and spiderman and wong specifically

Now we know strange is off stopping incursions with clea but what about daredevil or Peter parker or Kate bishop?

So her saying avengers aren't coming makes me think something happens in the after credits of brave new world to pull the heroes off world
Or maybe im looking too into that line. @thevisionary25
Vigor
Vigor - 2/10/2025, 9:13 AM
I wonder if that asterisks will be revealed in the after credits of brave new world
Kinda allows the two films to complement each other from a marketing standpoint

Like nravw new world ends with no avengers. And then the asterisk is revealed to be "The avengers are not available"
A flip on the usual tagine "insert character name WILL RETURN" like they did with starboard and a few others characters

