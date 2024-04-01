10 Marvel Characters Steven Yeun Could Play After Ditching Sentry And THUNDERBOLTS
10 Marvel Characters Steven Yeun Could Play After Ditching Sentry And THUNDERBOLTS
Shinzo - 1/4/2024, 12:07 PM
Whoever plays Sentry should be racially accurate. Yeun was always bad casting. Sorry not sorry.
HammerLegFoot - 1/4/2024, 12:08 PM
What the heck is wrong with that first dudes face? It looks weird?
Chaos200 - 1/4/2024, 12:51 PM
@HammerLegFoot - His features are all smooshed together lmao
Vigor - 1/4/2024, 12:08 PM
Lol someone predicted this exact article yesterday

Oddly enough I'd only be interested in a keanu reeves take of the character from this list

Yeaaaa
WhatIfRickJames - 1/4/2024, 12:13 PM
"We're not sure if the timings would work out on this front, but imagine how wild Hall H would go at July's San Diego Comic-Con if Henry Cavill were announced as the new Sentry...in full costume, no less! "

Yeah, imagine it. It would be a brilliant f-you to DC but seriously, it ain't gonna happen
DocSpock - 1/4/2024, 12:14 PM


Alan Ritchson is the correct answer.
LiteraryJoe - 1/4/2024, 12:19 PM
@DocSpock - I do like this suggestion.
lazlodaytona - 1/4/2024, 12:27 PM
@DocSpock - I wish he was cast as Guy Gardner instead.
DocSpock - 1/4/2024, 12:43 PM
@lazlodaytona -

That could be very good if handled properly.
The1st - 1/4/2024, 12:57 PM
@DocSpock - I think Sabretooth would be more fun
MCUKnight11 - 1/4/2024, 12:14 PM
How'd you miss the most obvious one?
MotherGooseUPus - 1/4/2024, 12:17 PM


I like Cavill the most of the 5 but i'd prefer Cavill as Captain Britain.
mountainman - 1/4/2024, 12:20 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - Get out of my head! I came here to post this exact comment!
MotherGooseUPus - 1/4/2024, 12:25 PM
@mountainman -
lazlodaytona - 1/4/2024, 12:28 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - I wanna see Captain Brittain vs Captain America.
Forthas - 1/4/2024, 12:18 PM
I would go with Sam Heughan...
GhostDog - 1/4/2024, 12:21 PM
Cavill as Sentry is so uninspired
rychlec - 1/4/2024, 12:22 PM
Keanu? Ryan Gosling? .... always the same names being thrown around. Give some new faces a chance to become what those guys already are. That said, Henry Cavill should still be Hercules.
TheBlueMorpho - 1/4/2024, 12:23 PM
BiggieMac4Sauce - 1/4/2024, 12:26 PM
Henry Cavill? I thought you guys said he signed a contract with DC?

and why is this list filled with white men? lmao 🤣
Urubrodi - 1/4/2024, 1:04 PM
@BiggieMac4Sauce - Maybe because the character is freaking white? Are you ever serious in any of your comments?
dracula - 1/4/2024, 12:30 PM
if they want an asian actor Andrew Koji
bl0odwerk - 1/4/2024, 12:30 PM
Henry Cavill needs to keep his mind occupied w/40k. Superhero movies are on their way out...
Urubrodi - 1/4/2024, 1:05 PM
@bl0odwerk - The problem is not with superheroes, but with the quality of the movies.
Shivermetimbers - 1/4/2024, 12:45 PM
This list is garbage.
S8R8M - 1/4/2024, 12:57 PM
Nic Cage
Charles Melton
Zac Efron
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
Matt Bomer
Would be interesting choices.
ModHaterSLADE - 1/4/2024, 1:05 PM
Just get Alan Ritchison from Jack Reacher. Definitely has the physique and imposing presence to fill the shoes of The Void and Sentry.
TheShellyMan - 1/4/2024, 1:23 PM
Sorry, Sentry will be a woman. The ultimate dommy!
Doomsday8888 - 1/4/2024, 1:25 PM
I just knew you wankers would put Cavill here, it's not even funny.
Nomis929 - 1/4/2024, 1:28 PM
Many are mentioning Alan Ritchson, which wouldn't be a bad choice, but I think he would be a better as Hyperion of the Squadron Supreme.

I actually would go with Austin Butler.
Ryos - 1/4/2024, 1:35 PM
Ken is so hot right now

