THUNDERBOLTS*: A Full Breakdown Of Taskmaster's Cut Role Revealed Along With Alternate, Skittles-Filled Ending

It only took a trailer or two for fans to realise that Taskmaster likely didn't have a sizeable role in Thunderbolts*. Recently, writer Eric Pearson revealed that his script saw Antonia Dreykov make it to the credits alive, forming a close bond with Ghost along the way.

It's unclear why Olga Kurylenko only ended up with a single line of dialogue, though it may have something to do with how unhappy the vast majority of fans seemed to be when Black Widow's divisive version of Taskmaster was revealed as being part of the team.

Plus, watching the movie back now, that subplot would have risked making Thunderbolts* feel incredibly bloated.

Scooper @MyTimeToShineH was first to share details on plans for Antonia last year, with Pearson's comments confirming everything they reported at the time. Now, we have a full breakdown of Taskmaster's story arc from start to finish, including her role in the final battle with Val and The Sentry.

She was clearly going to be a major player in Thunderbolts* at one time, and the goal was likely to give Antonia a likeable personality after she spent much of Black Widow incognito (setting the stage for her to become a New Avenger, in the process).

Interestingly, it seems this version of the script had a running gag about Skittles. The team was set to share the candy at several points throughout the movie, though Thunderbolts* instead chose to focus on Wheaties and the New Avengers eventually being spotlighted on a cereal box.

We're not sure why the Skittles partnership didn't pan out, though it might have been a missed trick marketing-wise...or an irritating example of heavy-handed product placement. We'll never know.

Here's a summary of the entirey of Taskmaster's role in the original version of Thunderbolts:



Antonia shows up in OXE's Vault Level Five, sent by Val to kill John Walker. She recognizes Yelena from their Red Room days and fights like a machine, using her mimicry and reflexes to dodge and strike. The team realizes Val’s playing them, and when they’re trapped in an incinerator Antonia’s confusion hints there's a deeper issue with her. She opens up about her past, an explosion at nine messed up her brain (the one caused by Black Widow) leaving her with patchy memory after years of lab experiments. She snaps at Walker for being a jerk about it. This vulnerability bonds her with Yelena and Ava/Ghost who get her pain. Ava makes a video for Antonia with her explaining things in it to help her everytime she feels lost. Antonia save the day by spotting the sonic barrier’s power source and stabbing it with her sword, letting Ava phase out to free them from the incinerator. Post explosion her memory glitches and she attacks Walker again until Ava jogs her memory with the video she made. They all share Skittles (bonding moment). In the elevator shaft escape Antonia shares her history, her dad’s accident, lab life, and Val’s false promises to fix her if she do work for her. She connects with Ava over shared trauma. On the vault roof Antonia anchors a helicopter with a grappling arrow to mess with Val’s goons but gets stuck in foam until the team frees her. The plan flops. After Bucky ambushes them Antonia’s memory flickers, but she recalls punching Walker (funny scene). She's the only one who's able to get free and kicks Bucky’s ass in a fight, he's impressed by her mimic abilities, until he outsmarts her. Her story of Val’s control softens Bucky, he releases the others and joins their plan to stop Val. But not before they take a breather and share some Skittles. At the airfield, Antonia backs Yelena’s call to save Walker and Bob after they were taken by Val, seeing them as part of their team. She storms Avengers Tower, tearing through guards, and tells Walker he belongs, hitting him hard emotionally. They share Skittles. In the showdown In the penthouse, Antonia nearly kills Val but stops short. When Sentry (Bob) arrives she’s shocked but fights hard, teaming with Ava. Sentry wipes them out, she tosses her weapons to sway Sentry, helping spark his doubt about Val’s orders. He doesn't listen. Antonia escapes with the team. Rest of it is pretty much the same as it was in the film but with Taskmaster involved. The movie ends with The New Avengers sharing Skittles.

