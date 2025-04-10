THUNDERBOLTS* Box Office Tracking Points To A Soft Domestic Opening For Next Marvel Studios Movie

Thunderbolts* has all the makings of one of Marvel Studios' best movies. However, that doesn't mean it has the widespread appeal needed at a time when many people seem to be suffering from "superhero fatigue."

The movie will feature characters from Black Widow, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and, er, Ant-Man and The Wasp for a team-up that's expected to set the stage for us to meet the New Avengers.

However, Marvel Studios might want to consider revealing what the asterisk stands for sooner rather than later, based on early box office tracking data shared by The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the trade, Thunderbolts* is eyeing a debut between $63 million - $77 million, with a target of $70 million. That's on the lower end for an MCU title, though Disney insiders caution that "there's plenty of room for growth, noting that the film’s rag-tag team of antiheroes and villains are making their appearance on the big screen for the first time, so aren’t a known property."

Advance ticket sales are said to be on the slow side as of now, but "The studio says the response to the film has been strong among those treated to early screenings, as well as among theater owners, who saw footage of Thunderbolts at CinemaCon last week. Several exhibitors, along with rival studio execs, told THR the film looks potentially fun and appealing."

Tracking has been all over the place since the pandemic and can no longer be relied on. A Minecraft Movie is proof of that as it massively exceeded expectations, and there are still a few weeks left for Marvel Studios to build excitement for Thunderbolts*.

This $70 million estimate puts the movie in the same ballpark as Thor ($65 million), Eternals ($71 million), and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ($75.3 million). It's also worth noting that a low-ish opening doesn't mean a movie like Thunderbolts* won't ultimately have legs and become a big hit.

Check out a new promo for Thunderbolts* in the X post below.

Bucky. Yelena. Red Guardian. John Walker. Ghost. Taskmaster.



Marvel Studios’ #Thunderbolts* crashes into theaters May 2. Get tickets now: https://t.co/bFq0RNfp6K pic.twitter.com/iQSzjYj3HQ — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 10, 2025

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 2, 2025.