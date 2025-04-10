THUNDERBOLTS* Box Office Tracking Points To A Soft Domestic Opening For Next Marvel Studios Movie

Thunderbolts* has finally hit tracking boards and it appears the next Marvel Studios movie will get off to a sluggish start at the North American box office with a $70 million debut. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 10, 2025 01:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts
Source: The Hollywood Reporter

Thunderbolts* has all the makings of one of Marvel Studios' best movies. However, that doesn't mean it has the widespread appeal needed at a time when many people seem to be suffering from "superhero fatigue."

The movie will feature characters from Black Widow, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and, er, Ant-Man and The Wasp for a team-up that's expected to set the stage for us to meet the New Avengers. 

However, Marvel Studios might want to consider revealing what the asterisk stands for sooner rather than later, based on early box office tracking data shared by The Hollywood Reporter

According to the trade, Thunderbolts* is eyeing a debut between $63 million - $77 million, with a target of $70 million. That's on the lower end for an MCU title, though Disney insiders caution that "there's plenty of room for growth, noting that the film’s rag-tag team of antiheroes and villains are making their appearance on the big screen for the first time, so aren’t a known property."

Advance ticket sales are said to be on the slow side as of now, but "The studio says the response to the film has been strong among those treated to early screenings, as well as among theater owners, who saw footage of Thunderbolts at CinemaCon last week. Several exhibitors, along with rival studio execs, told THR the film looks potentially fun and appealing."

Tracking has been all over the place since the pandemic and can no longer be relied on. A Minecraft Movie is proof of that as it massively exceeded expectations, and there are still a few weeks left for Marvel Studios to build excitement for Thunderbolts*

This $70 million estimate puts the movie in the same ballpark as Thor ($65 million), Eternals ($71 million), and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ($75.3 million). It's also worth noting that a low-ish opening doesn't mean a movie like Thunderbolts* won't ultimately have legs and become a big hit.

Check out a new promo for Thunderbolts* in the X post below.

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 2, 2025.

Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 4/10/2025, 1:42 PM
It might make more thanks to word of mouth. If the movie is good. But from what I have been hearing. It’s a really good movie. And if mine craft was only expecting a 65 million opening in us and got 150 mill nationwide. This movie might surprise us and reach 100 mill if the reviews are good.
Huskers
Huskers - 4/10/2025, 1:46 PM
@Mrnorth1921 - except Minecraft is a widely popular game among kids. Thunderbolts isn’t widely recognizable.
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 4/10/2025, 1:50 PM
@Huskers - true. But what I am saying is that estimates are not always accurate. And again, it could perform better when the reviews kick in.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 4/10/2025, 1:43 PM
Stinks… but I’m hyped!!

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/10/2025, 1:44 PM
Looks like Marvel smash openings are a thing of the past
HagridsHole1
HagridsHole1 - 4/10/2025, 1:49 PM
@Malatrova15 - Past is relative I suppose.

Deadpool and Wolverine had the highest opening...of 2024, less than a year ago 🫢

Soooooo really recent past, I guess ?
ThorArms
ThorArms - 4/10/2025, 1:44 PM
Eh that's about what I expected. It has the first couple weeks of May by itself so if reviews are good it will be fine.
Huskers
Huskers - 4/10/2025, 1:44 PM
Marvel and Disney don’t have the credibility they used to have to open strong based just on brand name anymore. And Thunderbolts aren’t a widely known IP outside of comics fans. Plus, even for comics fans, this is nothing like the comics version. So not surprising. If it’s a good film, word of mouth will need to carry it.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/10/2025, 1:45 PM
User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/10/2025, 1:49 PM
@Wahhvacado -

Some people in theaters will have to explain how it almost or barely makes a profit.
Gambito
Gambito - 4/10/2025, 1:52 PM
@Wahhvacado - me too, don’t care about any debates you put Bucky and the Sentry in a movie I’ll be there
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 4/10/2025, 1:46 PM
It’s going to be hilarious to watch the Jon Campea, John Rocha and Grace Randolph types try to justify Minecraft staying in the number 1 slot throughout Thunderbolts run…sorry I forgot it’s Thunderbolts*
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/10/2025, 1:47 PM
🥳🎉🎈

We are winning.

Keep up the boycotts.

We made New World Order and No White bomb.

We can make Thunderbolts and Fantastic Four bomb too.

It's only fair for what Disney did to Star Wars, Marvel, Indiana Jones, Willow, Pixar, Alien, Predator, and Disney Disney.
Gambito
Gambito - 4/10/2025, 1:51 PM
Their movies built around Fanservice and legacy characters all smash hits and the ones that don’t flop. After Avengers 6 pack it up, Doctor strange 3 and Panther 3 those are worth a damn plus Spider-Man will always work . That’s it that’s the next 10 years, hopefully F4 breaks out and we get a proper trilogy too

