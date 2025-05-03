THUNDERBOLTS* CinemaScore Has Been Revealed Following An Electrifying Friday At The U.S. Box Office

THUNDERBOLTS* CinemaScore Has Been Revealed Following An Electrifying Friday At The U.S. Box Office

Thunderbolts* has received a CinemaScore from audiences in North America, but how does the response from audiences compare to other recent MCU movies? Find details on that and its box office haul here.

News
By JoshWilding - May 03, 2025 05:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

Thunderbolts* received an 88% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and has been awarded 95% by moviegoers. Now, we have a CinemaScore, and that's perhaps the best indication of how beneficial word of mouth will be to a movie. 

For those of you unaware, CinemaScore is a market research firm that surveys audience reactions to newly released movies.

After attending opening night screenings, moviegoers rate films on an A+ to F scale, providing insights into audience satisfaction. Widely used in the film industry, CinemaScore helps gauge the initial reception of movies and influences box office predictions based on audience feedback.

Thunderbolts* has electrified audiences with an "A-," joining Black Widow, Captain America: The First Avenger, Ant-Man and The Wasp, and Thor: The Dark World as the only MCU titles with the same score. On the DC side, The Batman also received an "A-" grade. 

Post-COVID, the only superhero movies to score higher than this are Deadpool & Wolverine, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, all of which were given an "A." Spider-Man: No Way Home was given an "A+" in 2021. 

Make no mistake about it, this is good news for Thunderbolts* at the box office. The latest numbers from Deadline reveal that the MCU movie earned an estimated $32 million on Friday, including $11.5 million from Thursday previews. 

Thunderbolts* remains on track to open with $70 million - $75 million from 4,330 theaters. Sinners is still its biggest competition as that's eyeing a third weekend haul of $30 million - $35 million. A Minecraft Movie will take third place with $13 million, The Accountant 2 looks set for $11.2 million, and Until Dawn will round out the top five with $3 million. 

"Thunderbolts* redefines superhero storytelling to deliver a moving and powerful story that does for the 'Multiverse Saga' what The Avengers did for the 'Infinity Saga' in 2012," we said in our review. "These heroes have earned their place on a Wheaties box."

Have you watched Thunderbolts* on the big screen yet?

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is now playing in theaters.

THUNDERBOLTS* Poster Spotlights Sentry/The Void; Florence Pugh Shares New Behind-The-Scenes Photos
Related:

THUNDERBOLTS* Poster Spotlights Sentry/The Void; Florence Pugh Shares New Behind-The-Scenes Photos
THUNDERBOLTS* Gets A Boost From Positive Word Of Mouth Heading Into Thunderous Opening Weekend
Recommended For You:

THUNDERBOLTS* Gets A Boost From Positive Word Of Mouth Heading Into Thunderous Opening Weekend

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 5/3/2025, 5:22 AM
I was actually entertained by the film it has emotional moments specially with yelena and bob. I just wish they gave more time for the team and bob to interact more before he got seperated. So it has more weight when they face off in avengers tower.
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 5/3/2025, 5:32 AM
@Gabimaru - I really believe the biggest flaw of this movie was the length. Honestly 10-20 minutes more would do it justice.
Rosraf
Rosraf - 5/3/2025, 5:41 AM
@Mrnorth1921 - Depends on how it was used. Always leave them wanting more. 10-20 minutes is probably how much screen time they will collectively get in Doomsday.
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 5/3/2025, 5:45 AM
@Rosraf - yeah. But in this case in group storylines. Nice for a few more scenes. I heard they cut out stuff about Eva and her reasoning for being an assassin and so on. Like I would have liked these scenes.
ManofSteel23
ManofSteel23 - 5/3/2025, 5:58 AM
I was kind looking forward to this film but a little let down by it over all
Comicmoviejunki
Comicmoviejunki - 5/3/2025, 6:10 AM
@ManofSteel23 - Bad take. Amazing film. MCU Is back!!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder