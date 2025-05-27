THUNDERBOLTS* Concept Art Reveals A Very Different Look For Hannah John-Kamen's Ghost

Some more concept art from Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* has been shared online via Aleksi Briclot, who has unveiled one of his early designs for former S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent turned mercenary for hire, Ava Starr, aka Ghost.

As you can see, this is a very different look for the character, with a darker costume more akin to the outfit Ghost donned during her first (and only other) appearance in Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Some felt that Ava was a little underutilized in Thunderbolts*, but John-Kamen's performance was singled out as a low-key highlight.

Ghost is set to return along with the rest of "The New Avengers" for Avengers: Doomsday, and, interestingly enough, John-Kamen was the only Thunderbolts* cast member spotted in Bahrain along with Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson), Letitia Wright (Shuri), Tenoch Huerta (Namor), Danny Ramirez (Joaquin Torres), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), and Winston Duke (M'Baku) in these recent photos.

John-Kamen spoke about reprising her Ant-Man 2 role during a recent interview with Forbes.

“Jake and I really discussed this because it’s a different Ava. I've really wanted to leave the other Ava behind in a way because in [Ant-Man and the Wasp], I played a girl who was completely riddled with pain and death,” she explained. “That was the driving force behind her bad decision-making. Her uncontrollable, naive and immature ways of trying to deal with her survival was to kill other people, so she lost her way and lost her control completely.”

Check out the new concept art at the link below.

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* is now playing.