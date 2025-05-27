THUNDERBOLTS* Concept Art Reveals A Very Different Look For Hannah John-Kamen's Ghost

THUNDERBOLTS* Concept Art Reveals A Very Different Look For Hannah John-Kamen's Ghost

Some more concept art for Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* here, this time spotlighting an early design for Hannah John-Kamen's Ghost that's far more reminiscent of her Ant-Man and the Wasp look...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 27, 2025 10:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

Some more concept art from Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* has been shared online via Aleksi Briclot, who has unveiled one of his early designs for former S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent turned mercenary for hire, Ava Starr, aka Ghost.

As you can see, this is a very different look for the character, with a darker costume more akin to the outfit Ghost donned during her first (and only other) appearance in Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Some felt that Ava was a little underutilized in Thunderbolts*, but John-Kamen's performance was singled out as a low-key highlight.

Ghost is set to return along with the rest of "The New Avengers" for Avengers: Doomsday, and, interestingly enough, John-Kamen was the only Thunderbolts* cast member spotted in Bahrain along with Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson), Letitia Wright (Shuri), Tenoch Huerta (Namor), Danny Ramirez (Joaquin Torres), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), and Winston Duke (M'Baku) in these recent photos.

John-Kamen spoke about reprising her Ant-Man 2 role during a recent interview with Forbes.

“Jake and I really discussed this because it’s a different Ava. I've really wanted to leave the other Ava behind in a way because in [Ant-Man and the Wasp], I played a girl who was completely riddled with pain and death,” she explained. “That was the driving force behind her bad decision-making. Her uncontrollable, naive and immature ways of trying to deal with her survival was to kill other people, so she lost her way and lost her control completely.”

Check out the new concept art at the link below.

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* is now playing.

THUNDERBOLTS* Passes $350M Worldwide; LILO & STITCH Sets Record For Biggest Ever Memorial Day Debut
Related:

THUNDERBOLTS* Passes $350M Worldwide; LILO & STITCH Sets Record For Biggest Ever Memorial Day Debut
THUNDERBOLTS* Concept Art Reveals Some Wildly Different Takes On Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes
Recommended For You:

THUNDERBOLTS* Concept Art Reveals Some Wildly Different Takes On Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 5/27/2025, 10:31 AM
reminds me of something out of Metal Gear. Looks good.
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/27/2025, 11:34 AM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - yeah it does I do like look
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 5/27/2025, 10:31 AM
It won't break even
Kadara
Kadara - 5/27/2025, 10:41 AM
We need a brave action to deal with this , stop sitting on the fence. We got you
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/27/2025, 10:41 AM
AMC Entertainment Sets Memorial Day Holiday-Weekend Records for Admissions, Food and Beverage, and Total Revenue
https://www.reddit.com/r/boxoffice/s/5FmY3ersBp
[frick] streaming gang. Pre pandemic levels by 2027 babyyyy
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/27/2025, 11:02 AM
@bobevanz -

Goes to show that Craptain UnAmerican and Blunderdolts* are bombing because they are too woke.

Not because people are unwilling to go to theaters.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 5/27/2025, 11:10 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - what was “woke” about either of those movies? Brave New World was as vanilla as possible with nothing political to say at all and Thunderbolts has a meth addict wearing a chicken suit
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/27/2025, 10:47 AM
That seems cool though I liked the one she had in the final film itself…

I do still think her original suit is still her best look though!!.

User Comment Image

I wish they did do more with Ava in Thunderbolts like for example mention her surrogate father Bill Foster in relation to Yelena’s relationship with Alexei which could have made for some fun bonding but oh well.

Hannah John Kamen still did well and I did enjoy the bits we got with her.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/27/2025, 10:59 AM
Raceswap ✅️
Genderswap ✅️

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder