THUNDERBOLTS* Director Explains Decision Behind [SPOILER]'s "Cold-Blooded" Death

Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* kills off a certain character in rather shocking fashion, and director Jake Schreier explains the decision in a new interview...

By MarkCassidy - May 03, 2025
When the marketing for Thunderbolts* began to kick in, it became pretty clear that Black Widow baddie Antonia Dreykov, aka Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), wasn't being featured in the various trailers, promos and TV spots nearly as much as her teammates.

Fans began to speculate that the character would be killed off, which Marvel all-but confirmed when it was announced that every other main cast member aside from Kurylenko would be back for Avengers: Doomsday.

There were theories that this might be some kind of deliberate swerve to keep a specific plot point relating to Taskmaster under wraps, but no, Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) takes Dreykov out with a headshot less than five minutes after she's introduced.

Though Thunderbolts* does have quite a bit in common with DC's Suicide Squad as far as the overall premise and set-up goes, it really isn't a "don't get too attached" type movie, so the decision to kill Taskmaster off so early was seen by some as a bit of a head-scratcher.

While speaking to EW, director Jake Schreier confirmed that Taskmaster's death was a late addition to the script - something that Kurylenko has hinted at in the past.

"Coming out of the strike, we were about to shoot, and we got shut down, and it gave us some time to step back from the movie. And when we all got back in the room, once the strike was over, and we were thinking about how to improve it, it really felt like the movie seemed just a little bloodless."

Though there was never any talk of making the movie R-rated, Schreier still wanted to add a bit of an edge to the story early on.

"For who these characters are, it should live up to those movies that have attention to 'em, where you really don't know who's going to survive it," the filmmaker goes on. "I know that's tricky in today's era where things get out before movies, but within the context of the film, it felt like we needed to take a swing like that so that you didn't really know who was going to make it, and also so that it was clear that it could have been any one of them."

As for why the character was killed off so quickly and not given a more ceremonious send-off in the final act, Schreier believes this would have "stepped on" the main focus of the story.

"The decision to do it when we did it, we went through a lot of different versions of that, and we thought very carefully about it," the director explains. "And it felt like, while it would've been very nice — and Olga is a wonderful actress — to have her on the team for longer, that death would've kind of reverberated a lot harder and made it harder to find our tonal balance if it had happened later in the film."

He continues, "And it would've occupied such a kind of more emotional space that would've stepped on what we really need to be building. And we have so little narrative real estate to do it, which is the connection between Yelena and Bob [Lewis Pullman], and the movie is really going to hinge on that. And so in order to keep our tone and to build that team together, it actually felt best, even if it feels a little cold-blooded, to have that happen early."

Have you seen the movie yet? If so, what did you make of Taskmaster's early exit? Let us know what you thought in the comments. You can check out our review here.

So it sounds like they always intended to kill off Taskmaster regardless; it was just originally going to happen later in the story.
I'm still a little shook from how it happened lol
At least she got a good 1v1 with ghost before hand

She probably would have manhandled tht room in hand to hand if not for well, bullets
Wasn’t that cold blooded scene it was emotionless from people she died move on didn’t care for each other
None of our 'heroes' gave a shit.

The notion that you can just shoot the character in the head also falls flat and really devalues the story. Sure, it can happen, but it cheapens the entire notion of the story. Why didn't anyone shoot Yelena in the head when she's not wearing a mask? Why did Taskmaster even bother having a mask if the mask is not bullet proof?
@Scarilian - well we can always start asking questions like that and it takes away all the fun from a story.

Exactly the point, the movie brings up those questions because it has it happen. Daredevil does the same thing, White Tiger just shows up in a hero costume to be shot in the head. It really devalues the story that superheroes and supervillains are so easily dispatched.
Makes it easy to now have a merc named Tony Masters co-opt the technology that allowed Antonia Dreykov to mimic the abilities of anyone she sees, and become the new Taskmaster... now more comic accurate. :)
@Jackraow21 - guarantee that’s probably the real reason she’s dead. Trying another Mandarin style ‘oh but this is the REAL Taskmaster’
@Jackraow21 - exactly what I've been thinking. Opens the door nicely for Tony Masters
Really like how Schreier describes choices made in the movie. Pretty insightful that doesn't feel like an "um, actually." Actually look forward to the Assembled episode.
I really enjoyed the movie, I have no great complaints other than her death added NOTHING to the film. Keeping her would have had no ill-effect on the story. She could have been a welcome addition to break up the monotony of having three knock-off Captain Americas. Her abilities would have been a little pointless against Sentry but her death was just a shrug of the shoulders moment. Not jarring, no impact, just weird.

