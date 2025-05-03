THUNDERBOLTS* Director On Wanting To Use Man-Thing, Potential R-Rating, That Asterisk, And More

There was some disappointment when the characters that would make up the team in Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* were announced (many felt that the super soldier-heavy roster simply didn't feature enough variety), but director Jake Schreier recently revealed that he did originally want to shake things up by adding Man-Thing to the mix.

In a new interview with The Wrap, the filmmaker explains that "Ted" was off-limits due to his appearance in the Werewolf By Night Special Presentation, but a later draft of the Thunderbolts* script introduced Sentry, which more than made up for the lack of a swamp monster.

“I never thought about Man-Thing again,” Schreier admits. “There was so many avenues to go down. That felt like the team was locked at that point.”

Though Thunderbolts* is never particularly graphic, the story does go to dome dark places in its exploration of the crippling effects of depression. Even so, Schreier says that while there was some back and forth about "how intense" certain scenes should be, he never felt compelled to push for an R rating.

“The thing that we were very protective of is, if we were going to make a story that touched on some of these ideas, but obviously is in a summer blockbuster, the last thing that we would ever want is to make it feel reductive or preachy, or make it seem simple. That’s really where our focus went.”

As for the asterisk that was added to the title (no spoilers), Schreier reveals that it was his idea - and he was surprised Marvel got on board with it.

He suggested, “'Hey, we should do one Instagram post where we put an asterisk on the title and then say until we come up with something better.'” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and co-president Louis D’Esposito loved the idea, and “ran with it much more than I was expecting.”

Schreier then asked if they could debut the new title in the movie’s main-on-end title sequence.

“It might be the only place you could do something like that, where there’s enough attention on the movies that you’re not worried about taking whatever the marketing spend is and then switch the title. In this world it seems like a risk you could take.”

