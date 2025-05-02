THUNDERBOLTS* Director Reveals That He Didn't Actually Helm Movie's Post-Credits Scene - SPOILERS

THUNDERBOLTS* Director Reveals That He Didn't Actually Helm Movie's Post-Credits Scene - SPOILERS

In a new interview, Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier reveals that he didn't actually helm the movie's much-discussed post-credits scene, and hints at who did...

By MarkCassidy - May 02, 2025 09:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

Thunderbolts* is now in theaters, and the latest Marvel Studios movie features one of the most eventful and intriguing post-credits scenes we've seen in any MCU release in quite a while.

Spoilers follow.

Just over a year after the events of the film, we see the team - now officially known as the New Avengers - returning to the Watchtower (Val's repurposed Avengers Tower). We then learn that Sam Wilson, aka the new Captain America, has filed to copyright the name "Avengers," and has had a bit of a falling out with Bucky Barnes about it.

As the team bickers, it's revealed that an unidentified interdimensional ship has entered the Earth's atmosphere, and the big blue "4" on the side of the craft leaves little doubt about the identities of the crew.

During an interview with ComicCook.com, director Jake Schreier reveals that he didn't actually helm this sequence, which was only shot fairly recently.

“I was there when it was filmed. I can say that it comes from the set of a production that might be starting production right around now.”

The scene serves as an obvious set-up for Avengers: Doomsday, and it sounds like Joe and Anthony Russo stepped behind the camera to film it.

Schreier also addressed the recent Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement - which confirmed that most of the Thunderbolts* characters survive - in a separate interview with THR, revealing that Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts assured him that audiences wouldn't be thinking about any of that when they sat down to watch the movie.

“I was aware of [the Avengers: Doomsday casting announcement] at the same time the rest of the world was,” Schreier says. “When I would worry about spoilers or things like that, Jon [Watts] would always say, ‘When you sit down in the theater and the lights go down, you forget all of that stuff. You’re in the story.’”

Have you seen the movie yet? If so, let us know what you thought in the comments. You can check out our review here.

Marvel Studios recently announced the exciting news that Son Lux will be scoring Thunderbolts*. The three-member, American experimental band was Oscar and BAFTA- nominated for their score for 2022’s best picture, Everything Everywhere All at Once. 

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.

Where Does THUNDERBOLTS* Fit Into The Wider MCU Timeline? Here's What You Need To Know - SPOILERS
Where Does THUNDERBOLTS* Fit Into The Wider MCU Timeline? Here's What You Need To Know - SPOILERS
THUNDERBOLTS*'s Audience Score Revealed As Movie Exceeds Expectations With Estimated $11M Thursday Previews
THUNDERBOLTS*'s Audience Score Revealed As Movie Exceeds Expectations With Estimated $11M Thursday Previews

So in other words, shoehorned?

In the past, these kinds of leaks are taken down right away. Now it spread like wildfire.

And it was my first time seeing Feige promote a postcredit scene in a premeir interview.

I wouldve prefered they let the film stand on its own feet because it was great imo but it sounds like they didnt trust it too much?
That makes sense since I doubt Shakman had anything to do with it so it either had to be Schreier or the Russos that helmed it…

It makes me think this was will be a scene in Doomsday or atleast we’ll see it from a different POV such as the FF’s perhaps?.

Anyway , it’s a good scene and if an indication of Doomsday then we know atleast that the Russos seem to have the team dynamics down for these New Avengers!!.
@TheVisionary25 - this exactly. Would be cool if we get the FF pov in First Steps
I figured that was filmed for *Doomsday* by the Russos. It's like when we got that look at Civil War during a post-credit scene.
@MyCoolYoung - yeah…

I think it was Ant Man where we got that scene of Steve ,Sam & Bucky that was also then in Civil War.
Yeah, the vibe was completely different color-wise, also the action figure costumes looked a lot more russos-like
I thought it looked way different.

