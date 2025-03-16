THUNDERBOLTS*: Hilarious "Please Silence Your Phones" PSA Revealed; Director Talks SUICIDE SQUAD Comparisons

Captain America: Brave New World has been and gone, and all eyes are now on what Marvel Studios delivers with Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The former arrives in May and a new "Please Silence Your Phones" PSA is currently playing in theaters. Unlike the one used to promote Deadpool & Wolverine, this only features footage from the movie itself but it's almost all new and includes some small reveals.

Chief among them is the fact that the limousine shown in trailers is what Red Guardian is using for his day job as a chauffeur. It also appears as if the team will be the subject of some sort of sonic attack when they arrive in the facility "Bob" (a.k.a. The Sentry) is contained in when the movie begins.

During a recent interview with Empire, Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier weighed in on the movie being compared to Suicide Squad. "I think people are expecting another version of Suicide Squad, but the story felt different," he explained. "There was a flip of what people expected it to be."

The filmmaker, best known for Beef, also revealed that he was among those in the running to direct Marvel Studios movies Guardians of the Galaxy and Spider-Man: Homecoming. It seems Schreier's MCU debut has been a long time coming.

In the same issue, Sebastian Stan explained why he's never wanted to have a fully CGI arm as Bucky Barnes. Instead, he's opted to wear a prosthetic sleeve that can be touched up during post-production.

"I've never taken the green-sleeve option. It's like a house of cards, and when you see a little hole there that you can poke through, all the other believability goes out the window," the actor explained.

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 5, 2025.