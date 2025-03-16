THUNDERBOLTS*: Hilarious "Please Silence Your Phones" PSA Revealed; Director Talks SUICIDE SQUAD Comparisons

THUNDERBOLTS*: Hilarious &quot;Please Silence Your Phones&quot; PSA Revealed; Director Talks SUICIDE SQUAD Comparisons

A "Please Silence Your Phones" PSA featuring new footage from Thunderbolts* is currently playing in theaters and filmmaker Jake Schreier has explained what makes his movie different from Suicide Squad.

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 16, 2025 05:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

Captain America: Brave New World has been and gone, and all eyes are now on what Marvel Studios delivers with Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The former arrives in May and a new "Please Silence Your Phones" PSA is currently playing in theaters. Unlike the one used to promote Deadpool & Wolverine, this only features footage from the movie itself but it's almost all new and includes some small reveals. 

Chief among them is the fact that the limousine shown in trailers is what Red Guardian is using for his day job as a chauffeur. It also appears as if the team will be the subject of some sort of sonic attack when they arrive in the facility "Bob" (a.k.a. The Sentry) is contained in when the movie begins. 

During a recent interview with Empire, Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier weighed in on the movie being compared to Suicide Squad. "I think people are expecting another version of Suicide Squad, but the story felt different," he explained. "There was a flip of what people expected it to be."

The filmmaker, best known for Beef, also revealed that he was among those in the running to direct Marvel Studios movies Guardians of the Galaxy and Spider-Man: Homecoming. It seems Schreier's MCU debut has been a long time coming.

In the same issue, Sebastian Stan explained why he's never wanted to have a fully CGI arm as Bucky Barnes. Instead, he's opted to wear a prosthetic sleeve that can be touched up during post-production. 

"I've never taken the green-sleeve option. It's like a house of cards, and when you see a little hole there that you can poke through, all the other believability goes out the window," the actor explained.

Check out this new Thunderbolts* PSA in the X post below. 

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 5, 2025.

THUNDERBOLTS* Stills Feature Congressman Bucky Barnes, U.S. Agent, Taskmaster, Bob, And More
Related:

THUNDERBOLTS* Stills Feature Congressman Bucky Barnes, U.S. Agent, Taskmaster, Bob, And More
THUNDERBOLTS*: Marvel Breaks Out Some Big Guns For Its New Comic Book Line-Up
Recommended For You:

THUNDERBOLTS*: Marvel Breaks Out Some Big Guns For Its New Comic Book Line-Up

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
tylerzero
tylerzero - 3/16/2025, 6:02 AM
Please. Be. Good.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder