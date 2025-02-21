THUNDERBOLTS* IMAX Exclusive Trailer To Play Ahead Of CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD This Weekend

If you're planning to catch Captain America: Brave New World on an IMAX screen this weekend, you'll be treated to a new trailer for Marvel Studios' next MCU movie, Thunderbolts*.

The IMAX social media accounts have announced that a "full IMAX-exclusive trailer" for the upcoming antihero team-up film will play ahead of Captain America 4 over the weekend. We wouldn't count on this being a brand-new teaser, as it's more likely a different version of the recently-released Super Bowl preview with a few additional shots.

We also have an image of a custom Funko POP of the Sentry that's been doing the rounds online, which has fooled some people into thinking it was officially-licensed merch. We are hearing that it's pretty close to how Lewis Pullman's character will look in the movie, however.

Check out the IMAX promo along with the POP and a video of the Wheaties box theatre standee being assembled at the links below.

Marvel Studios announced the exciting news that Son Lux will be scoring Thunderbolts*. The three-member, American experimental band was Oscar and BAFTA- nominated for their score for 2022’s best picture, Everything Everywhere All at Once.

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.