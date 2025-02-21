THUNDERBOLTS* IMAX Exclusive Trailer To Play Ahead Of CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD This Weekend

Though it probably won't be a completely new trailer, and IMAX-exclusive teaser for Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* will screen ahead of Captain America: Brave New World this weekend...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 21, 2025 09:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

If you're planning to catch Captain America: Brave New World on an IMAX screen this weekend, you'll be treated to a new trailer for Marvel Studios' next MCU movie, Thunderbolts*.

The IMAX social media accounts have announced that a "full IMAX-exclusive trailer" for the upcoming antihero team-up film will play ahead of Captain America 4 over the weekend. We wouldn't count on this being a brand-new teaser, as it's more likely a different version of the recently-released Super Bowl preview with a few additional shots.

We also have an image of a custom Funko POP of the Sentry that's been doing the rounds online, which has fooled some people into thinking it was officially-licensed merch. We are hearing that it's pretty close to how Lewis Pullman's character will look in the movie, however.

Check out the IMAX promo along with the POP and a video of the Wheaties box theatre standee being assembled at the links below.

Marvel Studios announced the exciting news that Son Lux will be scoring Thunderbolts*. The three-member, American experimental band was Oscar and BAFTA- nominated for their score for 2022’s best picture, Everything Everywhere All at Once. 

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.

THUNDERBOLTS* Star Lewis Pullman Drops An Intriguing Hint About Where We Find The Sentry In The Movie
THUNDERBOLTS* Star Lewis Pullman Drops An Intriguing Hint About Where We Find The Sentry In The Movie
THUNDERBOLTS* Trailer Reveals Sentry's Dark Side - But What Exactly Is The Void? Possible SPOILERS
KwisatzHaderach
KwisatzHaderach - 2/21/2025, 9:21 AM
Why? When nobody’s going to be there
grif
grif - 2/21/2025, 9:30 AM
@KwisatzHaderach - they want less people to see it i guess? just burning money as usual

Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 2/21/2025, 9:21 AM
Is that taskmaster or ghost wearing the mask?
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 2/21/2025, 9:32 AM
Wouldn’t this have made more sense to do last weekend when the movie released?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/21/2025, 9:34 AM
Cool, I think the movie looks good!!.

I hope this movie turns out well as in its positively received and successful..

I can’t handle another MCU discourse right now lol.
Gambito
Gambito - 2/21/2025, 9:35 AM
Bring back Baron Zemo!!!! In this context he would have been the perfect leader, taking down an enhanced individual who proves his ideology perfectly
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 2/21/2025, 9:54 AM
@Gambito - Agreed. That's how they started in the books.

User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/21/2025, 9:37 AM
Neat gimmick with the box stand, gonna be hard to top this one though
User Comment Image
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 2/21/2025, 9:46 AM
@HashTagSwagg - User Comment Image
TheCoonII
TheCoonII - 2/21/2025, 9:47 AM
It will have st best 2 different shots they do this all the ty
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/21/2025, 9:51 AM
They should have spent the hundreds of millions on marketing for Thunderbolts instead of mid ass Cap 4
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 2/21/2025, 9:52 AM
Lol. Talk about desperate
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 2/21/2025, 9:59 AM
Damn I have a feeling this isn’t going to be Marvel’s year besides Born Again and maybe Fantastic 4 (big maybe).

I really liked Brave New World but it seems general audiences are just not tuned in to the MCU like they were before.

Love and Thunder, Antman 3, The Marvels and Disney plus shows really did some damage.

I think Deadpool 3 was an exception cause of Hugh’s return and the cameos and unexpectedness of it , as well as good marketing.

But I see no hype for Thunderbolts and Cap 4 is not performing well,
So that’s why they’re releasing this IMAX exclusive trailer it seems :/
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 2/21/2025, 10:09 AM
@MisterDoctor217 - Hum... Daredevil and F4 will definitely be carrying, but Spider-Man animation was already a step in the right direction (it's excellent) and Thunderbolts looks promising. Of course in the other end of the scale we have the mid Cap 4 and Iron Heart....

No idea what to think regarding hte Wakanda and Marvel Zombies TV shows, those can go either way.

Not sure how Marvel will do profit wise but at least quality should be up in comparison to last year.
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 2/21/2025, 10:14 AM
@Urubrodi -

I haven’t watched the new Spidey show, seems no one is lol
I’ll stick to 90s Spidey and The Spectacular Spiderman if I want to see a good Spiderman animated show , I’m sorry.

As for Thunderbolts and F4, we still don’t know how the movies will be quality wise , but regarding hype, and box office, it seems F4 is the one with the most chances at succeeding right now.

As for the Disney + content , I don’t even know what else is coming out besides Daredevil lol
Don’t really care about the rest and it seems no one does either unfortunately.

Marvel really need to step up their game for next year.
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 2/21/2025, 10:03 AM
Now I’m worried about Doomsday.
Comes out next year but it seems audiences have no characters to be excited about for that movie.

The core 6 are half gone.
The newest characters they’ve tried to introduce have all flopped.

Wanda is somewhere dead.
Dr Strage who knows.
Thor is a comic relief good now.

They’re going to have to bank on Spidey and RDJ as Doom for that movie to even have a chance at a billion +.

Hopefully they make Spidey take center stage for that movie.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 2/21/2025, 10:36 AM
@MisterDoctor217 - I’m thinking they push Doomsday back a year lol
WaffeX
WaffeX - 2/21/2025, 10:10 AM
Off-Topic:
DocSpock
DocSpock - 2/21/2025, 10:11 AM

I sure hope it's better than FalCap BNW was.

