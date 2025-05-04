THUNDERBOLTS* Is Currently Being Rebranded As [SPOILER] In Official Marketing

Thunderbolts* has only been in theaters a few days, but Marvel Studios has wasted very little time in revealing the meaning of that hotly-debated asterisk by rebranding the movie in official marketing materials.

Spoilers follow.

At the end of the movie, the Thunderbolts regroup after successfully preventing Bob from unleashing the darkness of "The Void" (a group hug works wonders), and approach Val to apprehend her (with a few broken bones if Red Guardian gets his way).

The ever resourceful CIA Director has formulated a plan to keep herself out of prison, however, and the team follows her right into a press conference she has arranged in order to introduce the New Avengers to the world. The group decides to play along, and the post-credits scene reveals that they have been operating as the New Avengers for over a year.

As you can see from the billboard in the photo below, it won't be long before the movie will be officially known as The New Avengers going forward.

It is somewhat surprising that the studio has decided to reveal the new title this quickly, but the "Avengers" name carries a lot of weight, and there's a good chance this rebrand will drum up more interest.

#Thunderbolts billboards being changed to read The New Avengers pic.twitter.com/rCJa2c4XPq — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) May 4, 2025

Have you seen the movie yet? If so, what did you think? Let us know what you thought in the comments. You can check out our review here.

Marvel Studios recently announced the exciting news that Son Lux will be scoring Thunderbolts*. The three-member, American experimental band was Oscar and BAFTA- nominated for their score for 2022’s best picture, Everything Everywhere All at Once.

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.