THUNDERBOLTS*: Marvel's Misfit Heroes Assemble For New "Mike & Ike" Teaser And Banner

THUNDERBOLTS*: Marvel's Misfit Heroes Assemble For New &quot;Mike & Ike&quot; Teaser And Banner

A new "Mike and Ike" promotional teaser for Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* has been shared online, along with a promo banner assembling Yelena, Bucky, Red Guardian, and the rest of the team...

By MarkCassidy - Mar 19, 2025 12:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

Marvel Studios' next MCU movie, Thunderbolts*, arrives in theaters in less than two months, and promotion is starting to kick up a few gears.

Following a new "A24-style" teaser and some Empire Magazine covers and stills, we have a new banner featuring the team of misfit heroes along with a Mike and Ike tie-in advert.

We're not sure if the promo includes any new footage (there might be one shot of "Bob" and some new dialogue), but we will likely get a final trailer for the movie over the next few weeks when tickets go on sale.

A lot of fans have (understandably) compared Thunderbolts* to DC's Suicide Squad, but director Jake Schreier - who was previously in the running to helm both Guardians of the Galaxy and Spider-Man: Homecoming - believes audiences will be surprised by how different his movie is .

"I think people are expecting another version of Suicide Squad, but the story felt different," he told Empire in a recent interview. "There was a flip of what people expected it to be."

Check out the new promo and banner below, and let us know if you're looking forward to Thunderbolts* in the comments section.

Image

Marvel Studios also announced the exciting news that Son Lux will be scoring Thunderbolts*. The three-member, American experimental band was Oscar and BAFTA- nominated for their score for 2022’s best picture, Everything Everywhere All at Once. 

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.

