THUNDERBOLTS* Posters Assemble The Marvel Cinematic Universe's Newest Team (Of Avengers?)

A new batch of Thunderbolts* posters have been released today, showcasing Red Guardian, U.S. Agent, Taskmaster, Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Ghost, Bob, and Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. Check them out!

By JoshWilding - Apr 07, 2025 09:04 AM EST
Tickets for Thunderbolts* are now on sale, and several new posters have been released by companies like RealD 3D, Screen X, and 4DX.

There are some terrific efforts here, though IMAX's stylish design might be the winner. And yes, even Taskmaster is given the chance to shine (despite popular fan theories that her screentime will be very limited). 

There's no sign of The Sentry on these posters, but that was to be expected. With less than a month left before Thunderbolts* arrives in theaters, it seems the plan is to keep him under wraps until fans sit down to watch the movie in theaters. We have, however, seen the Golden Guardian in action figure form.

However, we know the character has a future in the MCU as Lewis Pullman is among those confirmed to appear in Avengers: Doomsday.

During a recent interview, The Sentry's creator Paul Jenkins revealed, "I have a contract with Marvel that, if there's a Sentry movie, I write it. That's good news."

He added, "I worked on the Thunderbolts* movie. I actually consulted on [it] and was able to give them insights into the character. It's going to be interesting to see if it came out the way I wanted it to...as you can see from the trailer, The Sentry and The Void appear to be in the movie so that's pretty cool."

It's interesting that Jenkins somehow has it written into his contract that he'd have first dibs on a movie revolving around the character, though he has been the driving force behind the majority of The Sentry's comic book adventures. For now, we'd imagine "Bob" will appear mostly in team-up projects.

Check out these newly revealed posters for Thunderbolts* below.

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 2, 2025.

Probably the surprise secret weapon of mcu this 2025 i am actually getting genuine hype i hope it delivers
RIP Taskmaster
@BrainySleep - I'm beginning to suspect Marvel is just playing an elaborate joke on the internet and purposely downplaying the fact she'll be a reoccurring character in the upcoming Avengers flicks. I might be mental, but I'm starting to believe. 😆
Wouldn't mind ms it

