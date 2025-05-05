THUNDERBOLTS* Producer Hints That Geraldine Viswanathan's Mel Will Indeed Become Songbird

When word got out that Geraldine Viswanathan's Thunderbolts* character was named Mel, fans immediately began to speculate that she must be Melissa Gold, aka Songbird, but the movie doesn't really lay any groundwork for Val's assistant to suit-up down the line... or so we thought.

During a new interview, Thunderbolts* producer Brian Chapek points to an "emblem" Mel wears that could indicate that she will eventually become the super-powered Songbird.

“There is a character that fans are trying to figure out is she or is she not — I would say what emblem does she wear that may or may not hint at this character’s larger identity.”

Sure enough, eagle-eyed fans have noticed that Mel is wearing what looks a lot like a songbird pin in at least one scene.

This does seem like a pretty big hint that Mel will ultimately become Songbird, but the character doesn't display any special abilities in the movie. In the comics, Gold does start out as a villain named Screaming Mimi before turning over a new leaf, and Mel is given a similar arc... even though she does ultimately side with Allegra de Fontaine in the end.

If there are plans for Mel to become Songbird, Viswanathan isn't about to confirm anything.

Here's what the Drive Away Dolls star had to say to Collider when asked about her character's MCU future.

"It felt very clear what to track, and it was really just about that internal struggle, but also what makes her pop is you don't really know where her head's at because you're not really following her, but she then ends up driving a lot of the plot. She is also kind of instigating big things. She brings them to the Avengers Tower… Even just saying that now, it's like, that's so cool! But we just had to really trust that it's a very real thing when you work for somebody and you're like, 'Wait, are they bad? I want to do good I think.' We talked a lot about Jake and his assistant, and that dynamic felt like hopefully it would pop. But I think just trusting that maybe audiences weigh in a little bit, or that she’s a normal girl, and it's a very relatable situation that she's in."

Have you seen the movie yet? If so, what did you think? Let us know what you thought in the comments. You can check out our review here.

