THUNDERBOLTS* Producer Hints That Geraldine Viswanathan's Mel Will Indeed Become Songbird

Though the movie never really indicates that Mel has a future in the MCU as the super-powered Songbird, Thunderbolts* producer Brian Chapek has pointed to an Easter egg fans seem to have missed.

By MarkCassidy - May 05, 2025 08:05 AM EST
When word got out that Geraldine Viswanathan's Thunderbolts* character was named Mel, fans immediately began to speculate that she must be Melissa Gold, aka Songbird, but the movie doesn't really lay any groundwork for Val's assistant to suit-up down the line... or so we thought.

During a new interview, Thunderbolts* producer Brian Chapek points to an "emblem" Mel wears that could indicate that she will eventually become the super-powered Songbird.

“There is a character that fans are trying to figure out is she or is she not — I would say what emblem does she wear that may or may not hint at this character’s larger identity.”

Sure enough, eagle-eyed fans have noticed that Mel is wearing what looks a lot like a songbird pin in at least one scene.

This does seem like a pretty big hint that Mel will ultimately become Songbird, but the character doesn't display any special abilities in the movie. In the comics, Gold does start out as a villain named Screaming Mimi before turning over a new leaf, and Mel is given a similar arc... even though she does ultimately side with Allegra de Fontaine in the end.

If there are plans for Mel to become Songbird, Viswanathan isn't about to confirm anything.

Here's what the Drive Away Dolls star had to say to Collider when asked about her character's MCU future.

"It felt very clear what to track, and it was really just about that internal struggle, but also what makes her pop is you don't really know where her head's at because you're not really following her, but she then ends up driving a lot of the plot. She is also kind of instigating big things. She brings them to the Avengers Tower… Even just saying that now, it's like, that's so cool! But we just had to really trust that it's a very real thing when you work for somebody and you're like, 'Wait, are they bad? I want to do good I think.' We talked a lot about Jake and his assistant, and that dynamic felt like hopefully it would pop. But I think just trusting that maybe audiences weigh in a little bit, or that she’s a normal girl, and it's a very relatable situation that she's in."

Have you seen the movie yet? If so, what did you think? Let us know what you thought in the comments. You can check out our review here.

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.

99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 5/5/2025, 8:03 AM
No she won't.🤣
DarkeyeZ
DarkeyeZ - 5/5/2025, 8:15 AM
Did no one read the article in the Wall Street Journal about Marvel where Kevin Feige revealed a alot? The article came out May 2nd, I'm just surprised Josh or someone didn't copy and past the article and pretend it was theirs. Kevin reveals what went wrong with phase 4 and 5 and how he didn't have as much say as he did in previous phases, and also reveals some cool X-men info. check it out.
NodrickStripson
NodrickStripson - 5/5/2025, 8:21 AM
Not every single character has to become a thing.
Especially if it’s a thing no one gives a shiny shite about.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/5/2025, 8:22 AM
Finally saw it. EASILY the best movie since Endgame that wasn't GOTG vol.3. I can't believe they actually tried to make a real movie with relatable topics! Wow! Good for them. This was 1000x better than Cap 4. More movies like this, and less like everything else from phase 4 and 5

