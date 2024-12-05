THUNDERBOLTS* Reshoots Are Now Taking Place - But What Exactly Is Marvel Studios Changing?

THUNDERBOLTS* Reshoots Are Now Taking Place - But What Exactly Is Marvel Studios Changing?

A new set photo confirms that reshoots have begun on Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts*, but does this mean sweeping changes are being made to the movie? You can find everything we know so far right here...

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 05, 2024 05:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

Marvel Studios has a lot of faith in Thunderbolts*, something that's evident after they released a lengthy sneak peek during D23 Brazil last month. 

It was recently reported that reshoots might take place this month and those have now been confirmed after a fan spotted filmmaker Jake Schreier calling the action on set. No cast members have been spotted as we write this and it's worth remembering that it's not abnormal for any MCU movie to undergo additional photography.

Even Anthony Mackie was recently back in front of cameras for Captain America: Brave New World, a movie that arrives in theaters a little over two months from now. 

What's being changed or added with these reshoots? That's a mystery right now, though there are plenty of theories to be found online. Some believe we're going to see a greater level of connectivity between Thunderbolts* and Captain America: Brave New World, while others are convinced Marvel Studios will add scenes to better set the stage for the team's role in Avengers: Doomsday

Then again, it might just be necessary pick-ups which are standard for reshoots (one thing we can tell you is that this movie hasn't required the same level of extensive reshoots as the next Captain America). 

"I've seen a lot of synopses out there that just say, as though it's a fact, that it's a team assembled by Valentina to go do bad things," Schreier recently explained. "I understand why that would be the assumption, but that is not the story."

"It’s exciting to think of movies like Ronin or Reservoir Dogs, where you have a group of people that has no reason to trust each other," he added. "Could they even learn to work together? What sort of conflicts would arise?"

Stay tuned for updates on Thunderbolts* as we have them.

Marvel Studios, and a crew of indie veterans, who definitely sold out, present Thunderbolts*, an irreverent team-up featuring depressed assassin Yelena Belova alongside the MCU’s least anticipated band of misfits.

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 5, 2025.

cubrn
cubrn - 12/5/2024, 5:46 AM
Lots of maybes and mights in this story.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/5/2024, 5:52 AM
@cubrn - I just find it odd how some random person was able to take a picture on set of the director that close up
MisterBones
MisterBones - 12/5/2024, 5:54 AM
A round of reshoots is normal. It’s when it becomes several that it can be concerning

