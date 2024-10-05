THUNDERBOLTS* Star Olga Kurylenko On That Mysterious Asterisk: They Changed A Few Things
Related:

THUNDERBOLTS* Star Olga Kurylenko On That Mysterious Asterisk: "They Changed A Few Things"
THUNDERBOLTS* Star Olga Kurylenko Teases Her Return As Taskmaster With New BTS Photo
Recommended For You:

THUNDERBOLTS* Star Olga Kurylenko Teases Her Return As Taskmaster With New BTS Photo
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
GaruVonDoom
GaruVonDoom - 5/10/2024, 11:38 AM
I'm glad the short hair is gone, rocking the Civil War hairstyle, slick!
XtremeXFan
XtremeXFan - 5/10/2024, 11:41 AM
Nice, I like him more with long hair, hope they also upgraded his suit and Arsenal.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 5/10/2024, 11:42 AM
Curious about his arm, cause last we saw it was gifted to Rocket.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/10/2024, 11:47 AM
@IAmAHoot - he can get a new one

Val might give him one.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 5/10/2024, 11:48 AM
@IAmAHoot - Nebula started an arms race
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 5/10/2024, 12:33 PM
@ProfessorWhy - take my thumbs up and gtfoh
Evansly
Evansly - 5/10/2024, 11:43 AM
Channeling some of his Tommy Lee portrayal with the facial hair
Vigor
Vigor - 5/10/2024, 11:47 AM
Damn he looks bad ass. Like I wouldn't mess with that guy
DanFlashesShirt
DanFlashesShirt - 5/10/2024, 11:52 AM
Ah man not the long hair again. I liked it short in FATWS because it felt like him being Bucky again and not the Winter Soldier
SuperCat
SuperCat - 5/10/2024, 11:56 AM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/10/2024, 11:57 AM
Sebastian’s been an underrated MVP of the MCU…

Dude can say a lot with his eyes and no dialogue.

?si=Xf8St8JPIJtEiHzu
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 5/10/2024, 11:58 AM
God, I love Bucky Barnes.

They haven’t utilized him much after Civil War, and I don’t liked how they handled his action scenes in Falcon and The Winter Soldier (except for Madripoor) but glad to see him back and hopefully he gets a meaty role in this movie.

He deserves to shine again after so many years in the MCU and having a pivotal role in its beginnings.

He was basically the catalyst for The Avengers downfall, unwillingly , but he was.
EgoEgor
EgoEgor - 5/10/2024, 11:58 AM
He looks like a total douchebag. I like it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/10/2024, 12:00 PM
I could see him being undercover just because he is wearing a suit..

Bucky doesn’t seem like that kind of guy unless it’s for a special occasion so if not that , maybe some sort of public hearing?.

Anyway , don’t know if I like the facial hair but the long hair being back is cool (liked him with short aswell).

User Comment Image
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 5/10/2024, 12:08 PM
@TheVisionary25 - A pardon at the Whitehouse is the first thing that comes to mind, that or some sort of court hearing just from a non-American POV feel the background could pass for outside the Whitehouse grounds.

User Comment Image

https://www.instagram.com/p/C6ye02Qgpmp/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/10/2024, 12:17 PM
@Apophis71 - didn’t he already receive a pardon or am I misremembering that?

I could see that
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 5/10/2024, 12:23 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Don't think so as was still under probation terms having to do an appology tour thing and avoid any conflict in the series but could be mistaken...

...he may have completed the terms of his probation, just don't recall a pardon.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/10/2024, 12:24 PM
@Apophis71 - ahhh ok , you are probably right

I could see it , go way to potentially see Ross again too

Might even be how the idea of being on the team is floated to him.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 5/10/2024, 12:17 PM
User Comment Image
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 5/10/2024, 12:41 PM
@SuperCat - HAHAHAHA you sick f*ck. i LOVE it lol
EgoEgor
EgoEgor - 5/10/2024, 12:45 PM
@SuperCat - ok... that was good. Hahaha
Fares
Fares - 5/10/2024, 12:35 PM
This whole multiverse thing is getting confusing

User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 5/10/2024, 12:40 PM
@Fares - well shit
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/10/2024, 12:38 PM
Off topic:

@RorMachine

Frank Grillo to reprise Rick Flag Sr in Peacemaker S2

https://deadline.com/2024/05/frank-grillo-james-gunn-peacemaker-season-2-1235911512/
RolandD
RolandD - 5/10/2024, 12:42 PM
“Steven Yeun’s shock departure?” Spare us the hyperbole. He dropped out because of scheduling conflicts due to strike. Hardly shocking.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 5/10/2024, 12:43 PM
soooo he's in Thunderbolts, dumb, and Not Captain America BNW, even dumber. I don't get it...

I hope bucky gets a solid role in a good movie, like Avengers 5 and Secret Wars cuz he deserves it
EgoEgor
EgoEgor - 5/10/2024, 12:47 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - I don't get why he's not with Sam? Makes no sense. But I'm thinking they wanted a bigger MCU branding with the team; my only guess cause narratively it makes no sense right now.
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 5/10/2024, 12:49 PM
He should be killed off the first 5 minutes. Completely useless.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
FOLLOW ComicBookMovie.com
View Recorder