THUNDERBOLTS* Star David Harbour Confirms "A Ton" Of Scenes From The Trailers Aren't In The Movie

THUNDERBOLTS* Star David Harbour Confirms &quot;A Ton&quot; Of Scenes From The Trailers Aren't In The Movie

Thunderbolts* star David Harbour has revealed that many of the scenes seen in the movie's trailer aren't in the final cut of the next MCU movie, but suggests that's mostly "footage of us messing around."

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 29, 2025 02:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts
Source: Digital Spy

It's a pretty regular occurrence for scenes from a trailer not to be in the final cut of a movie. However, when big moments are missing—like the funeral scene from Captain America: Brave New World's sneak peeks—you know some huge changes have been made. 

Is that the case with Thunderbolts*? The movie isn't out in theaters yet, so fans haven't had a chance to compare the finished product with the many sneak peeks we've had over the past several months. 

Talking to Digital Spy, Red Guardian actor David Harbour confirmed that many scenes included in the trailers aren't in Thunderbolts*. Fortunately, it sounds like most of those are just humorous beats or instances of improvisation with the cast on set. 

"It's been fun to watch the marketing too because there is so much stuff on the cutting room floor that maybe the marketing team just picked up – little moments that aren't in the movie that they are just taking," the actor explained.

"There was so much footage of us just messing around that makes for a really fun trailer beat, but doesn't quite make it for the movie," Harbour continued. "There was a ton of good stuff."

U.S. Agent actor Wyatt Russell chimed in to say, "It really was so fun and it was in situations where we kind of had no business having any fun. It wasn't like you're in some Hawaiian shirt drinking Mai Tais on a beach."

Harbour then replied with a laugh, "No, we were in super suits in hot weather in Mojave in a car with no air conditioning, but still laughing."

It doesn't sound like we've missed too much, though it will certainly be interesting to see what didn't make the cut. Marvel Studios has pulled out all the stops with the marketing campaigns for Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts*, though in the former's case, the trailers promised a much better movie than the one we ended up with.

Hopefully, Thunderbolts* won't disappoint. The Sentry's creator, Paul Jenkins, certainly sounds mighty impressed with what he saw...

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 2, 2025.

New THUNDERBOLTS* Clip Highlights The Banter Between Its Members
Related:

New THUNDERBOLTS* Clip Highlights The Banter Between Its Members
THUNDERBOLTS*'s Rotten Tomatoes Score Has Been Revealed As Latest MCU Movie Is Certified Fresh
Recommended For You:

THUNDERBOLTS*'s Rotten Tomatoes Score Has Been Revealed As Latest MCU Movie Is Certified Fresh

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/29/2025, 2:06 PM
Woah, sabotaging his flick?
AllsGood
AllsGood - 4/29/2025, 2:09 PM
THUNDERBOLTS

User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/29/2025, 2:18 PM
@AllsGood -

Definitely not all good.

Is Craptain UnAmerican all good?

How about The Marvels?

Or Secret Invasion?
Blergh
Blergh - 4/29/2025, 2:20 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - what is an American? A miserable pile of secrets! But enough talk! Have at you!
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/29/2025, 2:28 PM
@Blergh -

Did you do a thing there?

Sit down and relax before you hurt your brain.
Blergh
Blergh - 4/29/2025, 2:33 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - you’re as cultured as I thought you were
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 4/29/2025, 2:09 PM
"Is that the case with Thunderbolts*? The movie isn't out in theaters yet, so fans haven't had a chance to compare the finished product with the many sneak peeks we've had over the past several months"

I feel like i've seen it twice already.
ShellHead
ShellHead - 4/29/2025, 2:10 PM
Certified Fresh bby
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/29/2025, 2:26 PM
@ShellHead -

Lots of shitty movies have been "certified fresh" for a litte while.

And then people other than shills give honest reviews, and those movies are no longer "certified fresh".
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 4/29/2025, 2:49 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - you can review deez nuts.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/29/2025, 2:29 PM
Cool , it seems like it’s moreso just alternate takes for scenes & such that weren’t used in the final cut of the film rather then scrapped sequences due to reshoots or cut moments like we got for BNW it seems…

However I’m sure there are atleast some deleted scenes which I would be interested to see if they were indeed needed or not come the digital/dvd release of the film.

Also as someone who has rewatched Brave New World , that movie gets somewhat of a bad rap and the trailers weren’t too far off the mark imo since it was still a decent-good film imo.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder