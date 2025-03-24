THUNDERBOLTS* Star David Harbour Says Movie Is "Full Of Pretentious Oscar Nominees" And Tees Up MCU's Future

THUNDERBOLTS* Star David Harbour Says Movie Is &quot;Full Of Pretentious Oscar Nominees&quot; And Tees Up MCU's Future

With Marvel taking a unique approach to marketing Thunderbolts*, new comments from Red Guardian actor David Harbour (Black Widow) has shared his take with some tongue in cheek remarks about his co-stars.

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 24, 2025 02:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts
Source: Screen Rant

The latest trailer for Thunderbolts* made a point of not only highlighting the Marvel Studios movie's impressive cast but also naming the incredible indie talent who have boarded the movie in behind-the-scenes roles.

The "Absolute Cinema" sneak peek (a shot at Martin Scorsese, perhaps) took its cues from A24 and it's obvious that Marvel Studios is driving home the fact this isn't your typical MCU movie.

It remains to be seen whether it does subvert expectations, but Screen Rant recently caught up with Red Guardian actor David Harbour and got his take on how Thunderbolts* is being marketed. 

"Yeah, I would also like to take it even a step further: I am a Tony nominee. Tony-nominated David Harbour. So we have theater, we've done off-Broadway plays together. All of us are a bunch of film and theater nerds. I mean, look, Jake [Schreier] is a funny guy, and I think we're all aware of how ridiculous this movie sounded to the Marvel community a year ago when it was presented. Like, these losers, you're going to put them all in a film and have them run around with no reference to whatever?"

"And then I think that it allowed us a real freedom to do something different. And I think we really tried to do that. And so the gratifying thing has been with the trailers coming out, and I think having seen the movie, I think it's exciting and I think that it's a sort of shot in the arm for what's next for Marvel, and yeah, it's full of pretentious Oscar nominees like Florence Pugh. So what are you going to do? We have to highlight that. Sebastian Stan. I mean, the credits are insane. The awards, the glitter, it's absolute pure cinema."

Marvel Studios also took a unique approach to Captain America: Brave New World's trailers and, when all was said and done, made it look much better in those than what we saw from the final product in theaters. 

The key difference with Thunderbolts* is it hasn't undergone extensive reshoots and, according to our sources, Marvel Studios is confident enough in it to have not held public test screenings. With that in mind, all signs point to it exceeding expectations this May. 

As for Harbour's comments, it's intriguing to wonder what in this movie will be "a sort of shot in the arm for what's next for Marvel," but rumours persist that the asterisk has something to do with the team's role in Avengers: Doomsday

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 5, 2025.

THUNDERBOLTS*: Approximate Runtime For Next Marvel Studios Movie Has Reportedly Been Revealed
Related:

THUNDERBOLTS*: Approximate Runtime For Next Marvel Studios Movie Has Reportedly Been Revealed
THUNDERBOLTS*: Marvel's Misfit Heroes Assemble For New Mike & Ike Teaser And Banner
Recommended For You:

THUNDERBOLTS*: Marvel's Misfit Heroes Assemble For New "Mike & Ike" Teaser And Banner

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/24/2025, 2:13 PM
sure it is.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/24/2025, 2:14 PM
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder