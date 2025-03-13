THUNDERBOLTS* Stills Feature Congressman Bucky Barnes, U.S. Agent, Taskmaster, Bob, And More

Some new Thunderbolts* stills have been released and they put the spotlight on many of the movie's lead characters. The buzz surrounding this one is extremely positive; whether it translates to all-important box office takings remains to be seen.

There are some great shots of Yelena Belova, Ghost, Taskmaster, and even Bob, a character we know will eventually be revealed as the (villainous?) Sentry.

Even Taskmaster gets her own still; she's been largely absent from trailers for Thunderbolts*, leading to theories the Black Widow villain doesn't make it beyond the movie's first act. That may indeed be the case but there's no denying that she looks pretty badass here.

Bucky, meanwhile, is shown performing his duties as a Congressman and in "Winter Soldier" mode alongside filmmaker Jake Schreier.

"It’s like the Al Pacino quote from Godfather III," Sebastian Stan recently said of his latest MCU return. "Every time I try to get out, they pull me back in. Bucky is going to come across this group, and realise that they’re quite similar, in a way, to him. So I think he feels he can contribute and be a leader."

Talking about what Bob brings to the table in Thunderbolts*, Florence Pugh explained, "Bob is going through what all of them are probably, secretly, going through. Yelena sees parts of herself in him. She’s always been someone that wants to look after people. She has a sweet spot for him, and essentially likes looking after him because he’s useless. He’s absolutely useless."

Check out these new Thunderbolts* stills in the X posts below.

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 5, 2025.