THUNDERBOLTS* Trailer Reveals Sentry's Dark Side - But What Exactly Is The Void? Possible SPOILERS

The latest trailer for Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* unleashed Sentry in all his glory, but what exactly is Robert Reynolds' destructive dark passenger known as The Void?

By MarkCassidy - Feb 12, 2025
Marvel Studios released a new trailer for Thunderbolts* during the Super Bowl on Sunday night, giving us our first look at the incredibly powerful Sentry in action.

Except, it wasn't really - or more accurately, wasn't only - Sentry.

The shadowy figure we see laying waste to New York City is indeed Lewis Pullman's Bob Reynolds, but the entity that takes over his body and forces him to commit these evil acts as "Dark Sentry" is known as The Void.

While the movie might make some changes when it comes to how this mysterious - possibly biblical - being is introduced, the comics may provide a few answers, although it's worth noting that The Void's origins have yet to be fully explored on the page (there are hints that he/it could have started out as the literal Angel of Death).

What we do know is that The Void bonded with Reynolds when he first consumed the serum that turned him into the Sentry, and is said to manifest whenever he uses his powers (they will most likely keep this plot point for the film). Reynolds believes that the entity represents the negative aspects of his psyche, but it has been known to possess other hosts.

The Void has almost unlimed power, and is potentially capable of destroying the entire universe.

Again, we're not sure how much of his will make it to the screen, and there's a chance "The Void" may not even be mentioned. Bob could simply be depicted as having a much darker alter-ego that takes over when he unleashes his abilities.

According to scooper MTTSH, Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) is going to form a strong bond with Bob, and could ultimately be the calming presence that brings his gentler personality back to the surface.

Marvel Studios also announced the exciting news that Son Lux will be scoring Thunderbolts*. The three-member, American experimental band was Oscar and BAFTA- nominated for their score for 2022’s best picture, Everything Everywhere All at Once. 

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.

