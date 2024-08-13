THUNDERBOLTS* Trailer Screenshots And Full Audio Leak Online Featuring Yelena Belova Vs. U.S. Agent And More

UPDATE: While this Thunderbolts* footage has yet to leak online, we do now have the full audio. As you might expect, it's hard to figure out much of what's going on, though we hear the team meet for the first time, Lewis Pullman's "Bob," and a fun exchange with Red Guardian.

For whatever reason, Marvel Studios didn't bring Thunderbolts* to D23 this past weekend. However, we're sure you'll recall that a new trailer was shown at last month's San Diego Comic-Con, and a Hall H leak has just hit social media.

While the footage itself has yet to surface, several screenshots from the sneak peek are doing the rounds on X. Those show Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova doing battle with John Walker, a.k.a. U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell).

Looking back at various trailer descriptions published in July, we believe this is the scene where the Thunderbolts meet "Bob" (a.k.a Robert Reynolds/The Sentry) for the first time, though there are conflicting takes on whether they were sent there or are being set up by Val.

After being described as Thunderbolts*'s standout by co-star Sebastian Stan, Pugh recently said, "I was very, very chuffed that he said that about me. Also, it's so kind when people that you look up to and respect and love working with say wonderful things about you."

"It just makes you fill yourself with confidence and makes you feel that the thing you appreciate is also appreciating you and it's a lovely feeling. And he's been in the MCU for such a long time so to hear that from him is very special."

Check out these leaked screengrabs below and stay tuned for a potential Thunderbolts* trailer leak imminently...

Marvel Studios, and a crew of indie veterans, who definitely sold out, present Thunderbolts*, an irreverent team-up featuring depressed assassin Yelena Belova alongside the MCU’s least anticipated band of misfits.

Confirmed cast members for Thunderbolts* include Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, and Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster.

Recently, Geraldine Viswanathan replaced Ayo Edebiri in an undisclosed role now believed to be Songbird, while Lewis Pullman has taken over as The Sentry following Steve Yeun's shock departure from the movie. Both he and Edebiri are said to have left due to scheduling issues.

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 5, 2025.