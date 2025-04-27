THUNDERBOLTS* TV Spot Praises "F***ing Amazing" MCU Movie; Director Shares Awesome Video Of Practical Effects

Much has been said about Thunderbolts* being a very different Marvel Studios movie, and that's seemingly going to extend to the action scenes.

Director Jake Schreier has taken to Instagram to share a reel of behind-the-scenes footage showing just how many of the movie's stunts were created practically. For those tired of an overreliance on special effects, this will be welcomed.

Of course, Marvel Studios has made a point of showing us that Yelena Belova actor Florence Pugh jumped off Kuala Lumpur's Merdeka 118, the second-highest building in the world. With that in mind, perhaps we shouldn't be surprised that the same realism was applied elsewhere in Thunderbolts*.

Another TV spot has also been released, this time focusing on the praise heaped on the movie by fans who attended last week's early screenings across North America.

Lewis Pullman, who plays Bob/The Sentry/The Void in Thunderbolts*, was recently asked by GamesRadar+ about his MCU future. "I'm so excited because, you know, I had to kind of prepare myself for the possibility that this might just be a kind of one-and-done situation," the actor explained.

"It's kind of like breaking open a whole new room, and being like, oh my god, [my] house is actually bigger, and now I get to figure out what I do with that space," he added before addressing his Avengers: Doomsday role. "I have no idea. I would love to spoil it."

You can check out this new look at Thunderbolts* in the social posts below.

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 2, 2025.