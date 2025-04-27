THUNDERBOLTS* TV Spot Praises "F***ing Amazing" MCU Movie; Director Shares Awesome Video Of Practical Effects

The latest Thunderbolts* TV spot heaps praise on the movie following the recent fan screenings. Director Jake Schreier, meanwhile, has shared an awesome behind-the-scenes look at the epic practical stunts.

By JoshWilding - Apr 27, 2025 10:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

Much has been said about Thunderbolts* being a very different Marvel Studios movie, and that's seemingly going to extend to the action scenes. 

Director Jake Schreier has taken to Instagram to share a reel of behind-the-scenes footage showing just how many of the movie's stunts were created practically. For those tired of an overreliance on special effects, this will be welcomed. 

Of course, Marvel Studios has made a point of showing us that Yelena Belova actor Florence Pugh jumped off Kuala Lumpur's Merdeka 118, the second-highest building in the world. With that in mind, perhaps we shouldn't be surprised that the same realism was applied elsewhere in Thunderbolts*

Another TV spot has also been released, this time focusing on the praise heaped on the movie by fans who attended last week's early screenings across North America. 

Lewis Pullman, who plays Bob/The Sentry/The Void in Thunderbolts*, was recently asked by GamesRadar+ about his MCU future. "I'm so excited because, you know, I had to kind of prepare myself for the possibility that this might just be a kind of one-and-done situation," the actor explained. 

"It's kind of like breaking open a whole new room, and being like, oh my god, [my] house is actually bigger, and now I get to figure out what I do with that space," he added before addressing his Avengers: Doomsday role. "I have no idea. I would love to spoil it."

You can check out this new look at Thunderbolts* in the social posts below. 

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 2, 2025.

MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/27/2025, 10:26 AM
Cringe.

This won't be super amazing.

Don't believe the hype.

Remember all the movies, shows, comics, and franchises Disney has ruined over the past five to twenty years.
epc1122
epc1122 - 4/27/2025, 10:29 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - can’t think of or remember one franchise that’s been “ruined” 🤷‍♂️
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/27/2025, 10:31 AM
@epc1122 -

Many liberals can't see it or refuse to acknowledge it.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 4/27/2025, 10:36 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - but you watched them all? You're like that guy that complains about the food sucking at the restaurant but you've eaten there 17 times

Go shit somewhere else.

User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 4/27/2025, 10:42 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Grow a Pair time to be a Real Man.

User Comment Image
epc1122
epc1122 - 4/27/2025, 10:52 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - or maybe it’s all subjective and just because you don’t like something doesn’t make it so. It also has nothing to do with political affiliation. You just use terms you don’t really understand but think it’s going to trigger people 😊
epc1122
epc1122 - 4/27/2025, 10:55 AM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - that’s pretty funny and accurate 😊
AllsGood
AllsGood - 4/27/2025, 10:28 AM
The latest Thunderbolts* TV spot heaps praise on the movie following the recent fan screenings.

User Comment Image
epc1122
epc1122 - 4/27/2025, 10:29 AM
@AllsGood - I’m looking forward to this movie 😊
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/27/2025, 10:34 AM
@epc1122 -

Think of all the good movies we could have if easily pleased people would stop paying for so much slop.
epc1122
epc1122 - 4/27/2025, 10:54 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - how do you determine good? It you like it? Critics? How much money? This is all art and what one person likes, doesn’t mean another person will like it. I think that’s what you fail to understand.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 4/27/2025, 10:30 AM
THUNDERBOLTS* TV Spot Praises "F***ing Amazing" MCU Movie

User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/27/2025, 10:35 AM
@AllsGood -

Cringe.

Shame on Disney for putting that in a praise TV spot.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 4/27/2025, 10:53 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea -
User Comment Image
Rpendo
Rpendo - 4/27/2025, 11:02 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Allright. So, at this point, we have established that you’re not some Trumpy tru-believer, you’re just a troll looking for attention and lulz or whatever.

I mean, at some point, you should probably do about ten seconds of self reflection and see how lame that is. Attention seeking behavior is understandable for like children up to aged ten, not ostensible adults. Spending as much time as you do on a comic book movie website just spewing barely comprehensible, whiny boo hoo fanboy nonsense is not impressive at all, son.

Join the Marines, boy. Stop jerking around online like a loser, looking for that split second endorphin rush every time someone responds to one of your inane posts.

Put your phone/tablet down for five [frick]ing minutes, go look in the mirror and take a second to ask yourself if you’re happy being like this. If you are, are likely deeply committed to remaining a soft, weak fraction of a man. If you are not happy with what you see, then go do something about it.

You won’t, of course. You’re almost certainly going to keep doing what you are currently doing, being shitty and weird and entirely too online and whatnot. It’s easier that way, and you strike me as the kind of child that would rather [frick] about online than engage with the real world in any kind of meaningful way. Attempting to be provocative online, where there are no consequences to being an ass, is the most pathetic kind of pathetic. No balls, no spine, no personality worth speaking of. Sad little boy who will never put any effort into being a man.

TLDR: Grow up.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 4/27/2025, 10:47 AM
User Comment Image
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 4/27/2025, 11:01 AM
I love how the chicken attack clip is tucked into the otherwise serious montages. This movie looks pretty good

