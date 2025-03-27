THUNDERBOLTS* TV Spot Reveals The Sentry As The Marvel Cinematic Universe's New "Mightiest Hero"

Yesterday was all about Avengers: Doomsday, but today, Marvel Studios has released a new TV spot for Thunderbolts*. Featuring plenty of new footage from the upcoming Marvel Studios movie, it also shows off more of The Sentry than we've seen in any previous sneak peeks.

In the preview, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine claims The Sentry is stronger than all of the Avengers "rolled into one" and adds that he's soon to be known as "Earth's mightiest hero."

However, there's a pretty strong hint that she won't be able to control "Bob" when he unleashes The Void on New York and ponders, "Why would a God take orders from anyone?" With Lewis Pullman confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday, we know this won't be the last we see of him (meaning he likely won't break bad for very long).

The MCU will soon have its own Superman, and that should be a game-changer moving forward, especially if the Thunderbolts really are the "New Avengers."

"Bob is going through what all of them are probably, secretly, going through," Yelena Belova actor Florence Pugh recently said of her character's dynamic with The Sentry's alter-ego. "Yelena sees parts of herself in him. She’s always been someone that wants to look after people."

"She has a sweet spot for him, and essentially likes looking after him because he’s useless," she added. "He’s absolutely useless."

You can watch this new TV spot for Thunderbolts* in the player below.

Their time has come⚡️



Marvel Studios’ #Thunderbolts* only in theaters May 2. pic.twitter.com/nKgkfHKMLb — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 27, 2025

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 2, 2025.