THUNDERBOLTS* TV Spot Reveals The Sentry As The Marvel Cinematic Universe's New "Mightiest Hero"

A new TV spot for Thunderbolts* has just blasted its way online and it reveals more about the MCU's take on The Sentry, including the fact he's going to be stronger than all of the Avengers combined...

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 27, 2025 12:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

Yesterday was all about Avengers: Doomsday, but today, Marvel Studios has released a new TV spot for Thunderbolts*. Featuring plenty of new footage from the upcoming Marvel Studios movie, it also shows off more of The Sentry than we've seen in any previous sneak peeks. 

In the preview, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine claims The Sentry is stronger than all of the Avengers "rolled into one" and adds that he's soon to be known as "Earth's mightiest hero." 

However, there's a pretty strong hint that she won't be able to control "Bob" when he unleashes The Void on New York and ponders, "Why would a God take orders from anyone?" With Lewis Pullman confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday, we know this won't be the last we see of him (meaning he likely won't break bad for very long). 

The MCU will soon have its own Superman, and that should be a game-changer moving forward, especially if the Thunderbolts really are the "New Avengers."

"Bob is going through what all of them are probably, secretly, going through," Yelena Belova actor Florence Pugh recently said of her character's dynamic with The Sentry's alter-ego. "Yelena sees parts of herself in him. She’s always been someone that wants to look after people."

"She has a sweet spot for him, and essentially likes looking after him because he’s useless," she added. "He’s absolutely useless."

You can watch this new TV spot for Thunderbolts* in the player below. 

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 2, 2025.

GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 3/27/2025, 12:33 PM
Lol he sounded like Bill Pullman there
thedrudo
thedrudo - 3/27/2025, 12:46 PM
@GirshwinDavies - Wonder why…
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/27/2025, 12:34 PM
it looks ....ok..ish, i mean, it cant be as bad as captain falcon
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 3/27/2025, 12:35 PM
After seeing Pullman in Riff Raff, I'm liking him for this role. The guy is talented.
AnEye
AnEye - 3/27/2025, 12:41 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - .......RIFF RAFF, STREET RAT, I DON'T, BUY THAT!
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 3/27/2025, 12:39 PM
It’ll be cool if Doom kills him in the first minute of the movie. That’ll be epic.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 3/27/2025, 12:40 PM
He needs an equal or as close to it
IronDean2099
IronDean2099 - 3/27/2025, 12:40 PM
I'm still convinced they're gonna hype him up as the strongest character in the MCU just to have Doom kill him at the beginning of Doomsday.
TheBlueMorpho
TheBlueMorpho - 3/27/2025, 1:09 PM
@IronDean2099 - Doom might do to him what Doom did to Thanos in Secret Wars.
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 3/27/2025, 1:10 PM
@IronDean2099 -

I’m also predicting this. Basically what the russos did to hulk. Which as a hulk fan, worked for me, but still was sad that he’s been a loser since smart hulk.
TheBlueMorpho
TheBlueMorpho - 3/27/2025, 1:33 PM
@IronDean2099 -

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/27/2025, 12:40 PM
Looks good!!.

I wonder if Val’s plan actually wasn’t to form this team but that turns out to be a byproduct of them retrieving “Bob” for her who she actually wants to be “her” hero essentially.

Anyway , I’m liking the blacked out look for this version of The Void apparently and his shadow powers.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 3/27/2025, 12:47 PM
Legit love Lewis so much. Can’t wait to see him as Sentry!

My wife and I have been rewatching Lessons in Chemistry. Brie and him are so good in it.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 3/27/2025, 12:51 PM
They really needed a powerhouse brute type guy in the team like a pre-Endgame Hulk or Thor, we've already seen the 3 super soldiers get their asses beat multiple times by throw away characters and literal no named henchmen so seeing them loose to Sentry isn't exactly going to hit us with that oh sh1t moment when it happens.
OgHerManM
OgHerManM - 3/27/2025, 12:53 PM
[url=https://ibb.co/7JJwGpKc][img]User Comment Image
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 3/27/2025, 12:54 PM
He can solo Dr Doom

WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 3/27/2025, 12:54 PM
I fear they cooked with this one...

Between my increasing hype for this, FF and how much I adore Born Again, I dare to say they pulled me back in.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/27/2025, 1:04 PM
@WakandanQueen - you’ve been Godfather’ed!!.

User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/27/2025, 1:46 PM
@WakandanQueen -

This is why we can't have nice things.

We can't just watch anything Disney makes regardless of how good it is.

They purposefully did damage to several franchises.

They should be boycotted until they commit to making their movies, shows, comics, etc. better.
RolandD
RolandD - 3/27/2025, 1:52 PM
@WakandanQueen - You don’t belong here with all of that positivity. 😂 Seriously though, I agree with you. I am expecting better for Daredevil with season two with the new showrunner, but even if they had not made the changes, I think I still would’ve enjoyed the show because I believe the episodes have been well done. I just want more in costume appearances, but Matt is still Matt and he’s been great in the episodes so far.
Thing94
Thing94 - 3/27/2025, 1:01 PM
Cool TV spot ngl
TheBlueMorpho
TheBlueMorpho - 3/27/2025, 1:08 PM
My most anticipated of 2025
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/27/2025, 1:14 PM
@TheBlueMorpho - I am looking forward to FF & Superman more but this seems good!!.
TheBlueMorpho
TheBlueMorpho - 3/27/2025, 1:34 PM
@TheVisionary25 - FF & Superman might be equal for me after Thunderbolts
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 3/27/2025, 1:11 PM
It just looks too much like SS where weaklings go up against a super being. Feels like a retread.
MosquitoFarmer
MosquitoFarmer - 3/27/2025, 1:50 PM
We'll find out in 5 weeks.
hainesy
hainesy - 3/27/2025, 1:57 PM
This looks amazing. Between Thunderbolts and FF, 2025 is going be amazing. I love Daredevil Born Again and Cap 4 was not that bad.
mdwilliamson24
mdwilliamson24 - 3/27/2025, 2:03 PM
![Marvel Cinematic Universes New Mightiest Hero](User Comment Image

