THUNDERBOLTS*'s Fantastic Post-Credits Scene Leaks Online As More Critic Reactions Hit Following Premiere

THUNDERBOLTS*'s Fantastic Post-Credits Scene Leaks Online As More Critic Reactions Hit Following Premiere

The Thunderbolts* post-credits scene has leaked online in its entirety following another round of screenings yesterday evening. We also have another round of reactions from critics before today's reviews.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 29, 2025 05:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

There are still a few days to go until Thunderbolts* arrives in theaters, but the movie's post-credits scene has already leaked online. We first shared details about its contents following last week's fan screenings; now, footage of the scene is all over social media and YouTube.

We can't share it here, but you can find it by following this link. If that doesn't work, this one is also currently live.

There are a few additional details we didn't have before, including the fact that the U.S. Government has sanctioned this Avengers team (we also have a first look at the New Avengers logo). The biggest reveal comes right at the end with the arrival of the Fantastic Four on Earth-616 as the team's ship enters the atmosphere.

Marvel Studios has delivered a lot of seemingly pointless post-credits scenes during the Multiverse Saga. However, Thunderbolts*'s effort has set the stage for Avengers: Doomsday in a big way.

Thunderbolts*'s premiere took place in Hollywood yesterday evening, so we have more reactions from critics. The review embargo lifts later today, meaning we'll have a Rotten Tomatoes score to share with you in a matter of hours. 

Glowing social media reactions like these sometimes translate into a high percentage on the review aggregator (Sinners, for example), and other times, not so much (Captain America: Brave New World). We'll see where Marvel Studios' latest effort lands soon enough. 

You can read through the latest Thunderbolts* reactions in the X posts below. 

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 2, 2025.

THUNDERBOLTS*: Bob Takes Flight In New Critics TV Spot For Marvel Studios' Latest
Related:

THUNDERBOLTS*: Bob Takes Flight In New Critics TV Spot For Marvel Studios' Latest
THUNDERBOLTS* Director On Fan Unhappiness About Baron Zemo's Absence And Whether Villain Was Considered
Recommended For You:

THUNDERBOLTS* Director On Fan Unhappiness About Baron Zemo's Absence And Whether Villain Was Considered

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Sinner
Sinner - 4/29/2025, 5:08 AM
Anyone who’s seen Beef knew this was gonna be a gem.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/29/2025, 5:38 AM
@Sinner - User Comment Image
Sinner
Sinner - 4/29/2025, 5:56 AM
@harryba11zack - Can’t see the image
Sinner
Sinner - 4/29/2025, 5:09 AM
But the best thing to come out of this so far are those John Walker memes
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 4/29/2025, 5:14 AM
@Sinner - think it's pretty funny there are even memes about it within the MCU
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/29/2025, 5:10 AM
Can you say that again?
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 4/29/2025, 5:14 AM
That's not a post-credit scene, that's a whole sequence. Weird ending though. Kinda spoils the ending of Fantastic Four in a way.

Also, I'll never get why people cheer in cinemas. Glad they don't where I live.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/29/2025, 5:39 AM
@bkmeijer1 - it honestly intrigues me more since I personally didn’t think we would get them in “our” universe until Doomsday so it makes me wonder what exactly happens because I don’t see the FF losing in their big screen introduction.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 4/29/2025, 5:51 AM
@bkmeijer1 - only imbeciles and Americans cheer in cinemas. We don't do that in Europe. Those kinds of people clap when a plane lands
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/29/2025, 5:45 AM
That was a really nice post credits sequence with the dynamic between the characters shining moreso then anything else…

I especially enjoyed Bucky helping Yelena quietly to be a leader etc.

Anyway , glad to see & hear all the positive reactions thus far so hopefully the reviews hold up too because I’m looking forward to the film!!.

User Comment Image
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 4/29/2025, 5:48 AM
People I trust say this film isn't great. The usual lot love it naturally. John Campeas is going to cry guaranteed. That guy crys at a geiko commercial
twistedcastles
twistedcastles - 4/29/2025, 5:59 AM
@AllsNotGood - People have different opinions based on different thoughts and expectations
so just because thwy say it isnt great doesnt mean it's not

Its a movie it has to be entertaining most of all, people also seem to want movies to now be cinema not a way to passthe time and have fun at the theatres which is losing the plot
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 4/29/2025, 6:02 AM
@twistedcastles - the reviewers I'm talking about are the ones that don't have objective views about marvel projects. it's nauseating
Fogs
Fogs - 4/29/2025, 5:49 AM
OK, that's a nice scene, I'll give you that.
Seems to have way more soul than Caps BNW.

Lets see how the word of mouth goes with this one.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder