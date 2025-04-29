THUNDERBOLTS*'s Fantastic Post-Credits Scene Leaks Online As More Critic Reactions Hit Following Premiere

There are still a few days to go until Thunderbolts* arrives in theaters, but the movie's post-credits scene has already leaked online. We first shared details about its contents following last week's fan screenings; now, footage of the scene is all over social media and YouTube.

We can't share it here, but you can find it by following this link. If that doesn't work, this one is also currently live.

There are a few additional details we didn't have before, including the fact that the U.S. Government has sanctioned this Avengers team (we also have a first look at the New Avengers logo). The biggest reveal comes right at the end with the arrival of the Fantastic Four on Earth-616 as the team's ship enters the atmosphere.

Marvel Studios has delivered a lot of seemingly pointless post-credits scenes during the Multiverse Saga. However, Thunderbolts*'s effort has set the stage for Avengers: Doomsday in a big way.

Thunderbolts*'s premiere took place in Hollywood yesterday evening, so we have more reactions from critics. The review embargo lifts later today, meaning we'll have a Rotten Tomatoes score to share with you in a matter of hours.

Glowing social media reactions like these sometimes translate into a high percentage on the review aggregator (Sinners, for example), and other times, not so much (Captain America: Brave New World). We'll see where Marvel Studios' latest effort lands soon enough.

You can read through the latest Thunderbolts* reactions in the X posts below.

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 2, 2025.