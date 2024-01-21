INVINCIBLE Celebrates Award Wins And Reveals Season 2 Part 2 Release Date Will Be Announced Next Week

The decision by Prime Video to divide season 2 of Invincible in half was first positioned as a victory for fans, who had to wait a long time between seasons 1 and 2.

The first season of the show debuted on March 25, 2021, while the second season debuted on November 3, 2023. The decision to split season 2 in half was presented to viewers by executives and the show's creators as a means of shortening the wait between when season 2 ends and when the third season would premiere.

It's safe to say that fans aren't exactly delighted about having such a huge gap in the middle of the season. The Invincible social media accounts have likely been bombarded by fans looking for news on when the back half of season 2 would be released and they alluded to such in the X-post below.

Word on campus is William's giving us the Part 2 date next week pic.twitter.com/Zbs3PDaw5P — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) January 19, 2024

Plot-wise, the first four episodes of season 2 propel the main storyline between Mark and Nolan Grayson along quickly, although most of the show's supporting cast members barely experienced any change in their emotional states from the conclusion of season 1.

Some small character moments were had for characters like Atom Eve and Mark's mom but from a larger perspective, the supporting cast hasn't exactly come to terms with the explosive season 1 finale.

Invincible voice actor Fred Tatasciore recently stated that Part 2 of season 2 would continue its meandering waltz but also teased that all the disparate plotlines would come together in a surprising way.

Elswhere, on social media, the show also celebrated a few of its wins from the ongoing awards season. Invincible picked up a few trophies at the Annie Awards and the Rotten Tomatoes Golden Tomato Awards.

Will you be tuning in for Invincible season 2 part 2? Let us know in the comment section below.

Invincible Season 2 Synopsis:

Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who’s just like every other guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan’s betrayal in Season 1, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear - that he might become his father without even knowing it.

Starring Steven Yeun, with Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen, and J.K. Simmons.

Joining the Season 2 cast are Sterling K. Brown, Peter Cullen, Rob Delaney, Calista Flockhart, Phil LaMarr, Luke MacFarlane, Tatiana Maslany, Scott McNairy, Jay Pharoah, Ella Purnell, Tim Robinson, Ben Schwartz, Rhea Seehorn, Lea Thompson, Paul F. Tompkins, Shantel VanSanten, and more.

The executive producers are Kirkman, Catherine Winder, David Alpert, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Rogen, and Evan Goldberg, and the co-executive producers are Helen Leigh and Walker.