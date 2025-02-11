INVINCIBLE Meets A Familiar Face From The Future In First Teaser For This Week's Episode

The first three episodes of Invincible season 3 are now streaming, and Prime Video has released a brief teaser for this week's fourth chapter, which is said to be a major highlight of this season.

At the end of episode 3, Mark discovers a strange robotic device spying on his family right outside their window, and we see a mysterious figure watching from an unknown location in front of some monitors.

In the below promo, we catch a quick glimpse of a futuristic version of the Immortal known as "King Immortal," who seems to be attempting to recruit Invincible for some kind of mission.

If you've read the comics, you're sure to know what's going on, but let's just say Mark is going to have some very difficult choices to make in the build-up to the season finale.

Check out the new teaser at the link below.

Episode 4 is a banger and a personal favorite of Admincible’s. See you Thursday!!! pic.twitter.com/tBHrezVy6k — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) February 10, 2025

Prime Video recently announced some impressive new cast additions (some of whom you'll have met already).

Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad, BoJack Horseman) will voice Powerplex, Simu Liu (Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Atlas) is Multi-Paul, Kate Mara (House of Cards, A Teacher) will play Becky Duvall, Xolo Maridueña (Cobra Kai, Blue Beetle) has been cast as Dropkick and Fightmaster, John DiMaggio (Futurama, Adventure Time) is The Elephant, Tzi Ma (The Farewell, Kung Fu) will voice Mr. Liu, and Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth, Cocaine Bear) will take over as Oliver Grayson, aka Kid-Omni Man.

Doug Bradley (Hellraiser) and Jonathan Banks' (Breaking Bad) roles are being kept under wraps, but there's speculation that they'll play Brit and Conquest, respectively.

In honor of Invincible's comic anniversary, how about a thread of new Season 3 casting announcements??



LET'S COOK pic.twitter.com/SBpAqkov8U — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) January 22, 2025

You can check out some breakdowns for each new character below.

POWERPLEX: A new villain with an emotional past, Powerplex absorbs energy – letting him use an enemy’s strength against them. And that enemy is Invincible.

BECKY DUVALL: With a deep hatred for Invincible, Becky works with Powerplex to deliver justice she believes was denied.

THE ELEPHANT: A serious villain with a serious name and a serious look. He wants the world to stop eating meat. He probably wants other things too. It doesn’t matter as long as he’s taken seriously… By somebody. Please.

MR. LIU: Under this wizened exterior, he’s the ruthless leader of The Order – an international crime syndicate. But that’s not all this mysterious old man is hiding.

FIGHTMASTER & DROPKICK: Freedom-fighting twins from a troubled future, they’re willing to risk everything in a desperate quest to save their world.

OLIVER GRAYSON: Mark’s younger brother was a toddler last time we saw him, but when you’re half Viltrumite and half Thraxan, you grow up REAL fast.

MULTI-PAUL: An elite assassin for Mr. Liu’s secret criminal organization, Multi-Paul took the opposite path of his sister Dupli-Kate. But blood is thicker than water…

Enter the "Blue Suit Era" by checking out the full trailer below.