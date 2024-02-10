INVINCIBLE Returns On First Season 2, Part 2 Poster

We have it on good authority that a trailer isn't too far off, but for now, Prime Video has now debuted the first official key art for the second part of Invincible season 2, which is set to premiere on the streaming service on March 14.

The poster spotlights the titular hero, Mark Grayson, looking p*ssed off and more than ready to take the fight to any supervillain that happens to get in his way.

In the recent season 2, part 1 finale, Mark reconnected with his father Nolan, aka Omni-Man, who left him close to death after their brutal battle at the end of the first season. Nolan had started a new life with the Thraxan Empire, settling down with a wife and child (Mark's half-brother).

Mark is furious at first, but when he learns that other Viltrumites are on their way to destroy the planet and punish Nolan for leaving Earth, he decides to join forces with his dad to prevent a massacre.

Despite putting up a good fight and almost emerging victorious, Nolan has his back broken, and Mark is given an impossible choice: Either take his father's place and conquer Earth, or witness the destruction of the entire human race.

Something tells us Invincible will choose option three!

New Season 2 Part 2 art via our friends at @Collider. Nothing ominous about this at all!!! pic.twitter.com/HYooAA3YFQ — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) February 8, 2024

Sterling K. Brown, Peter Cullen, Tatiana Maslany, Rob Delaney, Calista Flockhart, Phil LaMarr, Luke MacFarlane, Scott McNairy, Jay Pharoah, Ella Purnell, Tim Robinson, Ben Schwartz, Rhea Seehorn, Lea Thompson, Paul F. Tompkins, and Shantel VanSanten joined the season 2 cast as guest stars.

"From The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, and based on the Skybound/Image comic of the same name by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, Invincible is an hour-long, adult animated superhero show that revolves around seventeen-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age — except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems."

Invincible's voice cast also features (deep breath):

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) as Debbie Grayson, Mark Hamill (Star Wars) as Art Rosebaum, Seth Rogen (An American Pickle) as Allen the Alien, Gillian Jacobs (Community) as Samantha Eve Wilkins/Atom Eve, Andrew Rannells (Black Monday) as William Clockwell, Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2) as Amber Bennett, Walton Goggins (Vice Principals) as Cecil Stedman, Jason Mantzoukas (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as Rex Sloan/Rex Splode, Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley) as Donald Ferguson/Doc Seismic, Khary Payton (Young Justice) as Black Samson, Zachary Quinto (Star Trek Beyond) as Robot, Malese Jow (The Vampire Diaries) as Kate Cha/Dupli-Kate, and Grey Griffin (Scooby-Doo) as Shrinking Ray.