INVINCIBLE: Rumors Swirl That [SPOILER] Will Make An Appearance In The Season 2 Finale

As we first reported on Toonado.com, Josh Keaton recently confirmed that he'll lend his voice to Invincible season 2, part 2, and rumours are swirling The Spectacular Spider-Man star will reprise his most famous role as Peter Parker!

Back when Invincible co-creator Robert Kirkman was still writing for Marvel Comics, Mark Grayson crossed paths with the wall-crawler in the pages of Marvel Team-Up Vol 3, #14. The events of their meeting were referenced in the pages of Invincible and it remains a rare example of two comic companies working together.

@Cryptic4KQual, who has an impressive track record of runtime/plot leaks, was the first to hint that the Invincible season 2 finale will feature Spider-Man. When someone called them out for spreading false information, the leaker responded in a way that made it clear they were confident this will happen.

As if that wasn't enough, scooper @MyTimeToShine also chimed in to share the following...

Can confirm it's what you think it is https://t.co/R1XD14uXyO — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) February 21, 2024

It's hard to say how this will work as the Spider-Man rights are nothing if not complicated.

Sony Pictures owns the theatrical rights to the web-spinner, but Marvel Studios is somehow developing its own animated series, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, for Disney+. Sony, meanwhile, has a deal with Prime Video to bring the likes of Silk: Spider Society and Spider-Man Noir to the platform, so if Spidey is in Invincible, all of the above parties will have likely had to agree to it.

This would be a huge moment for the popular animated series, anyway, and Keaton - who has confirmed he'll appear in the show - is playing coy on social media and perhaps feigning a little too much ignorance when it comes to who he was cast as.

We'll find out one way or the other when Invincible season 2's remaining episodes hit Prime Video on March 14. You can check out Keaton's cryptic comments about his mystery role below.

I'm playing a character in one of the episodes. — 🇺🇸Josh Keaton🇵🇪 (@joshkeaton) February 20, 2024 I don't know tbh. I didn't get a whole script so I don't even know ow the episode number. They got like NSA level security. — 🇺🇸Josh Keaton🇵🇪 (@joshkeaton) February 21, 2024