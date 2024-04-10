SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN Cameos In The INVINCIBLE Season 2 Finale Thanks To A Talented Fan Animator

Invincible season 2 skillfully avoided the legal ramifications of including Spider-Man in its season 2 finale by crafting the ingenious Agent Spider character, who was briefly shown confronting Prof. Ock.



At this point in the comic book story, Invincible actually does meet Spider-Man and later meets numerous Avengers. However, it appears Prime Video was unable to reach an agreement with Sony/Marvel to have this happen in the TV show.

However, the fans are taking things into their own hands as talented animator @Drag0G has decided to insert Josh Keaton's Spectacular Spider-Man into the scene. Check out the footage below.

Speaking on the scene and the use of Agent Spider, Invincible comic book writer and show executive producer Robert Kirkman stated, "It was just trying to figure out a way to keep that moment somewhat intact from the comics."

"It seemed like something that would be a fun and surprising way to do it. Amazon legal, painstakingly, was like, 'No, the costume can’t be that color. We gotta get away from this and that.' There were a lot of eyes on that scene."

Of course, Agent Spider isn't without his fair share of fans.

The video game modding community has already inserted the character into Insomniac's 2018 Spider-Man game, which was ported to PC. Spider-Man 2 is not available on PC yet, so owners of that title will have to wait for a PC port.

As far as Invincible season 3 is concerned, Kirkman has also shared that, "We want every [season three] episode to feel like it’s a finale. Season three is an absolutely huge season with so many crazy things that you won’t expect. And where we leave things at the end of season three… Oh my god, I cannot wait for people to see that stuff."

About Invincible Season 2 : Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who’s just like every other guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan’s betrayal in Season 1, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear - that he might become his father without even knowing it.

Starring Steven Yeun, with Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen, and J.K. Simmons.

Joining the Season 2 cast are Sterling K. Brown, Peter Cullen, Rob Delaney, Calista Flockhart, Phil LaMarr, Luke MacFarlane, Tatiana Maslany, Scott McNairy, Jay Pharoah, Ella Purnell, Tim Robinson, Ben Schwartz, Rhea Seehorn, Lea Thompson, Paul F. Tompkins, Shantel VanSanten, and more.

The executive producers are Kirkman, Catherine Winder, David Alpert, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Rogen, and Evan Goldberg, and the co-executive producers are Helen Leigh and Walker.