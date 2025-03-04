The INVINCIBLE War Begins In Episode 7 Teaser; Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Role Revealed - SPOILERS

This Thursday's episode of Invincible promises to be an intense and exciting hour, as the villainous Angstrom Levy unleashes an army of Mark Grayson variants on Earth in an attempt to eliminate our Invincible.

The event known as the Invincible War plays out over a single issue of Robert Kirkman's comic series, but with only two season 3 episodes to go, there's a chance this will turn out to be a two-parter.

We recently learned that The Walking Dead and The Boys alum Jeffrey Dean Morgan will voice a character this season, and MTTSH has revealed that he will play the incredibly powerful Viltrumite known as Conquest.

Check out the teaser below, and let us know if you've been enjoying season 3 of Invincible in the comments section.

This Thursday, it's the Invincible Reunion. A bunch of variants come to Earth for a friendly catch-up with Mark. Should be lots of fun!!! pic.twitter.com/QzAP4YuYOM — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) March 3, 2025 Huge news… today, we can confirm we’ve cast an award-winning actor for the following 18 roles:



- Capevincible

- Sportvincible

- Prisonincible

- Nogogglesible

- Flaxancible

- Movincihawk

- Hairvincible

- Gogglesvincible

- Capvincible

- Nomaskible

- Maskvincible

- Mustachible

-… pic.twitter.com/pt9uPR8KaY — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) March 3, 2025

Prime Video recently announced some impressive new cast additions (some of whom you'll have met already).

Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad, BoJack Horseman) will voice Powerplex, Simu Liu (Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Atlas) is Multi-Paul, Kate Mara (House of Cards, A Teacher) will play Becky Duvall, Xolo Maridueña (Cobra Kai, Blue Beetle) has been cast as Dropkick and Fightmaster, John DiMaggio (Futurama, Adventure Time) is The Elephant, Tzi Ma (The Farewell, Kung Fu) will voice Mr. Liu, and Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth, Cocaine Bear) will take over as Oliver Grayson, aka Kid-Omni Man.

Doug Bradley (Hellraiser) and Jonathan Banks' (Breaking Bad) roles are being kept under wraps.

In honor of Invincible's comic anniversary, how about a thread of new Season 3 casting announcements??



LET'S COOK pic.twitter.com/SBpAqkov8U — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) January 22, 2025

You can check out some breakdowns for each new character below.

POWERPLEX: A new villain with an emotional past, Powerplex absorbs energy – letting him use an enemy’s strength against them. And that enemy is Invincible.

BECKY DUVALL: With a deep hatred for Invincible, Becky works with Powerplex to deliver justice she believes was denied.

THE ELEPHANT: A serious villain with a serious name and a serious look. He wants the world to stop eating meat. He probably wants other things too. It doesn’t matter as long as he’s taken seriously… By somebody. Please.

MR. LIU: Under this wizened exterior, he’s the ruthless leader of The Order – an international crime syndicate. But that’s not all this mysterious old man is hiding.

FIGHTMASTER & DROPKICK: Freedom-fighting twins from a troubled future, they’re willing to risk everything in a desperate quest to save their world.

OLIVER GRAYSON: Mark’s younger brother was a toddler last time we saw him, but when you’re half Viltrumite and half Thraxan, you grow up REAL fast.

MULTI-PAUL: An elite assassin for Mr. Liu’s secret criminal organization, Multi-Paul took the opposite path of his sister Dupli-Kate. But blood is thicker than water…

Enter the "Blue Suit Era" by checking out the full trailer below.