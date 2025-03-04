The INVINCIBLE War Begins In Episode 7 Teaser; Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Role Revealed - SPOILERS

The INVINCIBLE War Begins In Episode 7 Teaser; Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Role Revealed - SPOILERS

Prime Video has released a promo for this week's episode of Invincible, and it teases the beginning of a major event from the comics known as the Invincible War...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 04, 2025 04:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Invincible

This Thursday's episode of Invincible promises to be an intense and exciting hour, as the villainous Angstrom Levy unleashes an army of Mark Grayson variants on Earth in an attempt to eliminate our Invincible.

The event known as the Invincible War plays out over a single issue of Robert Kirkman's comic series, but with only two season 3 episodes to go, there's a chance this will turn out to be a two-parter.

We recently learned that The Walking Dead and The Boys alum Jeffrey Dean Morgan will voice a character this season, and MTTSH has revealed that he will play the incredibly powerful Viltrumite known as Conquest.

Check out the teaser below, and let us know if you've been enjoying season 3 of Invincible in the comments section.

Prime Video recently announced some impressive new cast additions (some of whom you'll have met already).

Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad, BoJack Horseman) will voice Powerplex, Simu Liu (Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Atlas) is Multi-Paul, Kate Mara (House of Cards, A Teacher) will play Becky Duvall, Xolo Maridueña (Cobra Kai, Blue Beetle) has been cast as Dropkick and Fightmaster, John DiMaggio (Futurama, Adventure Time) is The Elephant, Tzi Ma (The Farewell, Kung Fu) will voice Mr. Liu, and Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth, Cocaine Bear) will take over as Oliver Grayson, aka Kid-Omni Man.

Doug Bradley (Hellraiser) and Jonathan Banks' (Breaking Bad) roles are being kept under wraps.

You can check out some breakdowns for each new character below.

POWERPLEX: A new villain with an emotional past, Powerplex absorbs energy – letting him use an enemy’s strength against them. And that enemy is Invincible.

BECKY DUVALL: With a deep hatred for Invincible, Becky works with Powerplex to deliver justice she believes was denied.

THE ELEPHANT: A serious villain with a serious name and a serious look. He wants the world to stop eating meat. He probably wants other things too. It doesn’t matter as long as he’s taken seriously… By somebody. Please.

MR. LIU: Under this wizened exterior, he’s the ruthless leader of The Order – an international crime syndicate. But that’s not all this mysterious old man is hiding.

FIGHTMASTER & DROPKICK: Freedom-fighting twins from a troubled future, they’re willing to risk everything in a desperate quest to save their world.

OLIVER GRAYSON: Mark’s younger brother was a toddler last time we saw him, but when you’re half Viltrumite and half Thraxan, you grow up REAL fast.

MULTI-PAUL: An elite assassin for Mr. Liu’s secret criminal organization, Multi-Paul took the opposite path of his sister Dupli-Kate. But blood is thicker than water…

Enter the "Blue Suit Era" by checking out the full trailer below.

INVINCIBLE Meets A Familiar Face From The Future In First Teaser For This Week's Episode
Related:

INVINCIBLE Meets A Familiar Face From The Future In First Teaser For This Week's Episode
INVINCIBLE Season 3 Voice Cast Adds Kate Mara, Simu Liu, Aaron Paul, Xolo Maridueña And More
Recommended For You:

INVINCIBLE Season 3 Voice Cast Adds Kate Mara, Simu Liu, Aaron Paul, Xolo Maridueña And More

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Makiveli21
Makiveli21 - 3/4/2025, 5:18 PM
Best show on TV. Reading the comics again and they’re dope as well.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 3/4/2025, 6:13 PM
@Makiveli21 -

If you like it, why do you call it dopey?
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/4/2025, 5:34 PM
It's a miracle.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/4/2025, 5:35 PM
Holy crap, an Invincible article!
User Comment Image
This season has been amazing so far!
TiberiousOmega
TiberiousOmega - 3/4/2025, 5:48 PM
This is my favorite comic book show! I’m forcing myself not to go out and buy the comics. Even characters I found annoying at first really grew on me. Rex is a great example of an annoying character that had a good amount of character development that I now enjoy when he’s on screen.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 3/4/2025, 6:03 PM
Mustascible is awesome. Cant wait for this week's episode but getting sad that the season is coming to an end soon.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder