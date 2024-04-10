Two INVINCIBLE Heavyweights Absent In Season 2 Will Be Returning Next Season

Robert Kirkman, the writer of the Invincible comic book, has hinted that two of the show's powerhouses from season 1, who were noticeably absent from season 2, are confirmed to return next season.

News
By MarkJulian - Apr 10, 2024 12:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Invincible
Source: Toonado.com

If you've read the Invincible comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, you probably already know the answer to what's being teased in the next statement. 

However, it appears that two fan-favorite powerhouses from the first season of the show—who were not present in the second—will have a significant role in the third season.

That's right, Battle Beast and Titan will be back for season 3. Previously, Titan was voiced by (Mahershala Ali while Battle Beast was portrayed by Michael Dorn.

As you may be well aware if you have read the comics, both characters are essential to Mark Grayson's ongoing development, both mentally and physically.

It has previously been teased by Kirkman that the wait for Invincible season 3 won't be as long as the wait for season 2 (two years). Amazon previously renewed the show for season 2 and 3 back in April 2021.

"I think that there’s so many pieces that have been put in place in season two that we’re going to build on in season three and so many different ways that we’re going to expand the show and push the show even further," Kirkman teased [via Games Radar]. 

He went on to add, "We want every [season three] episode to feel like it’s a finale. Season three is an absolutely huge season with so many crazy things that you won’t expect. And where we leave things at the end of season three… Oh my god, I cannot wait for people to see that stuff."

Did you enjoy Invincible season 2? Let us know in the comment section below.

Invincible Season 2 Synopsis:
Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who’s just like every other guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan’s betrayal in Season 1, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear - that he might become his father without even knowing it.

Starring Steven Yeun, with Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen, and J.K. Simmons.

Joining the Season 2 cast are Sterling K. Brown, Peter Cullen, Rob Delaney, Calista Flockhart, Phil LaMarr, Luke MacFarlane, Tatiana Maslany, Scott McNairy, Jay Pharoah, Ella Purnell, Tim Robinson, Ben Schwartz, Rhea Seehorn, Lea Thompson, Paul F. Tompkins, Shantel VanSanten, and more.

The executive producers are Kirkman, Catherine Winder, David Alpert, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Rogen, and Evan Goldberg, and the co-executive producers are Helen Leigh and Walker.

J.K. Simmons Reveals How He Approached Omni-Man's Redemption Arc In INVINCIBLE Season 2
J.K. Simmons Reveals How He Approached Omni-Man's Redemption Arc In INVINCIBLE Season 2
INVINCIBLE Creator Robert Kirkman Breaks Down Agent Spider Cameo And Keeping It Secret From Marvel
mountainman
mountainman - 4/10/2024, 12:42 PM
Battle Beast was super fun when we saw him in Season 1. I understand that he has a very large part to play in the future so I’m looking forward to his return!
PC04
PC04 - 4/10/2024, 12:48 PM
Glad the wait won't be as long.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/10/2024, 12:53 PM
I rather see a Jim Crow era Vampire film
mountainman
mountainman - 4/10/2024, 12:56 PM
@Malatrova15 - Your wish is granted! I hear one is being made right now!
GhostDog
GhostDog - 4/10/2024, 12:57 PM
Battle Beast's ego is going to be something to watch out for. Wonder if they tweak that from the comics as his role becomes larger.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/10/2024, 1:01 PM
can't wait. LOVE this show. will need to binge S1 and S2 before S3 to get the hype back up; just glad it won't be a 2yr wait between seasons
EZBeast
EZBeast - 4/10/2024, 1:02 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - what did you think of season 2 overall?
EZBeast
EZBeast - 4/10/2024, 1:02 PM
Hope his storyline leads to what happens in the comic because it was epic af!
Fares
Fares - 4/10/2024, 1:04 PM
I know almost nothing about the Invincible comic, but Battle Beast left a strong impression from his brief appearance in season 1 and I can't wait to get more of him.

