GEN V Producers Confirm Chance Perdomo's Role Will NOT Be Recast Following The Actor's Death

At the end of March, we learned that British actor Chance Perdomo, best known for his roles in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and The Boys spin-off Gen V, had died following a motorcycle accident.

Shortly after the actor's death, the show's production team confirmed they had paused work on the series to figure out what to do without him.

As Andre Anderson, the actor played one of Gen V's lead characters and the stage was set for him to be a major player in the world of The Boys moving forward. We'd wondered if the role might be recast, but it's now been confirmed that the series will instead write his character out.

"As we continue to navigate the tragic loss of Chance Perdomo, everyone at Gen V is determined to find the best way to pay respect to his memory," a statement from the Gen V producers shared on X reads. "We won't be recasting the role, because no one can replace Chance."

"Instead, we have been taking the time and space to recraft our season 2 storylines as we begin production in May. We will honor Chance and his legacy this season."

Gen V ended with Marie, Jordan, Emma, and Andre all locked up after Homelander captured them. Perdomo's character will more than likely be killed off-screen, though we'd imagine big changes are being made to what was originally planned for the upcoming second season.

Perdomo rose to prominence thanks to his work in the After film trilogy and was nominated for a BAFTA for his work in Killed by My Debt. However, his role as Ambrose Spellman in Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina put him on the map.

Set in the diabolical world of The Boys, Gen V expands the universe to Godolkin University, the prestigious superhero-only college where students train to be the next generation of heroes—preferably with lucrative endorsements. You know what happens when supes go bad, but not all superheroes start out corrupt.

Beyond the typical college chaos of finding oneself and partying, these kids are facing explosive situations...literally. As the students vie for popularity and good grades, it’s clear that the stakes are much higher when super powers are involved. When the group of young supes discover that something bigger and sinister is going on at school, they're put to the test: Will they be the heroes or the villains of their stories?

Check out the full statement from Gen V's producers below.