THE BOYS: A Family Reunion Goes Horribly Wrong In Emotional Clip From This Week's Episode - SPOILERS

The Boys season 4 continues with tomorrow's new episode, "Beware the Jabberwock, My Son," and AMC (via Collider) has now released another extended clip - but this one is surprisingly revealing, so beware of spoilers from this point on.

In the closing moments of "Wisdom of the Ages," Hughie's mother Daphne injects a comatose Hugh Sr. with the dose of the V A-Train swiped from Homelander's apartment, and we see Hughie's father's eyes snap open.

Things seem to be going fine for a while and Hugh appears to be his old self, but the following clip suggests that injecting a man who was close to death with V may not have been a great idea.

The clip sees Hughie talk his confused and furious dad down, telling him that he's always been his hero. Hugh Sr. then recognizes his son... and freaks out after realizing that he's covered in blood.

You can probably figure out what happened, but we'll say no more just in case.

Check out the preview at the link below, and let us know if you've been enjoying season 4 of The Boys so far in the comment section.

"The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power," reads the official season 4 synopsis. "Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

Returning cast members include Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti, along with new recruits Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The first three episodes of The Boys season 4 will be available to stream from June 13th, with new instalments dropping weekly through to the season finale on July 18.

The Boys was recently renewed for a fifth and final season.