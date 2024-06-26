THE BOYS: A Family Reunion Goes Horribly Wrong In Emotional Clip From This Week's Episode - SPOILERS

AMC has released another clip from this Thursday's new episode of The Boys, and this one could be considered a little on the spoilery side...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 26, 2024
Filed Under: The Boys

The Boys season 4 continues with tomorrow's new episode, "Beware the Jabberwock, My Son," and AMC (via Collider) has now released another extended clip - but this one is surprisingly revealing, so beware of spoilers from this point on.

In the closing moments of "Wisdom of the Ages," Hughie's mother Daphne injects a comatose Hugh Sr. with the dose of the V A-Train swiped from Homelander's apartment, and we see Hughie's father's eyes snap open.

Things seem to be going fine for a while and Hugh appears to be his old self, but the following clip suggests that injecting a man who was close to death with V may not have been a great idea.

The clip sees Hughie talk his confused and furious dad down, telling him that he's always been his hero. Hugh Sr. then recognizes his son... and freaks out after realizing that he's covered in blood.

You can probably figure out what happened, but we'll say no more just in case.

Check out the preview at the link below, and let us know if you've been enjoying season 4 of The Boys so far in the comment section.

"The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power," reads the official season 4 synopsis. "Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

Returning cast members include Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti, along with new recruits Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The first three episodes of The Boys season 4 will be available to stream from June 13th, with new instalments dropping weekly through to the season finale on July 18.

The Boys was recently renewed for a fifth and final season.

THE BOYS Was Nearly A Trilogy Helmed By Adam McKay; Eric Kripke On Whether Final Season Will Get Happy Ending
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/26/2024, 2:37 PM
Bjgy99
Get in inbox spiritual cooking is on
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 6/26/2024, 2:41 PM
Seems he gained a emphasized phasing ability and he's been violently vibrating through poor hospital staff. The V that was given to him must be making his molecules vibrate to a super high frequency with the air to be causing so much damage.

(Thanks Flash TV series for explaining in detail all those years back how phasing works!)

Either they emotionally support him through this and Hughie helps him control it or poor Hugh Sr. might not be able to handle this and take his own life. D:
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/26/2024, 2:51 PM
Make Hughie Great Again
Blergh
Blergh - 6/26/2024, 3:02 PM
@McMurdo - he’s always been great to me. Everybody wants to be as badass and unhinged as Homelander or Butcher but Hughie is an actually realistic character.
He wants to do the right thing and happens to make bad decisions.

Kind of makes me think of Jerry on Rick & Morty, the most realistic depiction of a human being on that show
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/26/2024, 3:09 PM
@Blergh - he's sat in a hospital room and read James Patterson all season. Hughie was my fav char for 3 seasons. He's got nothing to do now. I definitely never had a desire for him to be anything like Butcher or Homelander. Quite the opposite. Hughie was the heart of the show up until this season. Now I have no idea who the heart of the show is.
Blergh
Blergh - 6/26/2024, 2:59 PM
What’s sad is how we know that Hugh Sr. is now a goner for sure, we need to have Hughie learn how to make hard decisions and stand up to carry the consequences when these decisions go wrong.
Pretty sure Butcher’s cancer has become sentient and is what killed the priest.

Overall really loving the new season. Homelander is more unhinged than ever, Sage is just badass (although I’m sure that Homey is the one person she can’t properly predict because he’s blatantly insane) and Firecracker is beautifully ridiculous.
Only arc I’m not so happy about is Frenchies self loathing, I’m sure they’re building for a “anyone can die” finale which is why the plot is used but this guilt arc is kind of not vibing with the rest.

As far as the political drama goes: I think Neumann and Singer are perfect parody of career liberals without any true morals themselves. Republicans may get the brunt of criticism (because let’s be honest: it’s easy) but the sleaziness of Neumann and Singer is far more sinister than any MTG reference. The show is clearly leaning liberal but I feel like they’re bringing up a genuine issue within the liberal establishment and career politicians.

I miss Soldier Boy though.
Can’t wait to see how this pans out, will we see a supe apocalypse? Will Homelander actually surprise us and chose Ryan over his own desires?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/26/2024, 3:04 PM
Man , it’s nice to have Simon Pegg back in this…

They haven’t focused much on Hughie’s relationship with his dad but from what we have seen , there is love there and he seems like a decent guy so it’s hard not to feel for him in that scene (it’s a nice emotional moment).

I also have felt for Hughie’s mom even though I don’t condone her having left her family due to the reason being post partum depression and a suicide attempt so her taking Temp V from her son and giving it to Hugh Sr might be her way of making amends unless there’s an ulterior motive there since we know she works for Vought.

I was a bit confused at Hugh Sr lashing out at her at the beginning of the scene since she said he had given her power of attorney which suggested they might have reconciled to me but he seems disoriented so he’s likely not in his right mind at this time.

Anyway , intrigued by this storyline and looking forward to the episode as someone who has been liking this season!!.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 6/26/2024, 3:25 PM
Been rewatching Spaced recently. Hilarious show. Pegg is such an amazing actor. He’s great in everything I’ve seen him in.
User Comment Image

