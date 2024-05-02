THE BOYS Crash Homelander's Party On New Season 4 Posters

Prime Video has debuted some new posters for the fourth season of The Boys ahead of the first ever CCXP Mexico event this weekend...

By MarkCassidy - May 02, 2024 12:05 PM EST
The Boys are heading to CCXP Mexico this weekend (where we might finally get a new trailer), and Prime Video has debuted some new season 4 key art featuring Billy Butcher and the gang crashing Homelander's party.

As we know, the psychotic leader of The Seven will be joining Victoria Neuman on the Presidential campaign trail, and almost certainly has designs on the Oval Office himself.

Butcher doesn't have long to live following his diagnosis in the season 3 finale, but you can bet your ass he'll be using what time he has left to make Homelander's life as difficult as possible.

Check out the posters at the links below.

Though the trailer (see below) did give us some idea of what to expect, specific season 4 plot details are still under wraps. We do know that the premiere will pick up almost immediately after the events of the Gen V finale.

Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) doesn't have long to live after overdosing on Temp V in the season 3 finale. Thankfully, he knows about a certain Supe virus that was created in Gen V's "Woods."

"For Butcher, by the time they were making the finale, we were pretty deep into breaking Season 4," said showrunner Eric Kripke in a recent interview with Variety. "We knew that we wanted that virus to be a pretty big part of Season 4, and we knew that we wanted Butcher to be aware of it. It seems crazy that he wouldn’t be aware of it. It became kind of tricky, because how do we show that he knows about it without it just being dialogue? This idea came up that it probably shouldn’t even happen in The Boys, it should happen in Gen V.”

"The value of having the [two shows’ writers] rooms be in coordination is, our room took it to Michele and her room and said, ‘Can we put Butcher in the end, so we can show that he’s really hot on the tail of the virus?’ It was really cool, because it does a nice little preamble to what’s coming next. And Karl and Ant both were willing to come in on their days off to go work on the other show. But the Homelander part was Michele’s team."

"The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power," reads the official season 4 synopsis. "Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

Returning cast members include Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti, along with new recruits Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The first three episodes of The Boys season 4 will be available to stream from June 13th, with new instalments dropping weekly through to the season finale on July 18.

Origame
Origame - 5/2/2024, 12:59 PM
Can't wait for the scene of homelander dying his skin orange.

It's gonna be HUGE!
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/2/2024, 1:08 PM
@Origame - whoa thete buddy be c
Matador
Matador - 5/2/2024, 1:21 PM
@Origame - Hope he makes the show great again!
Origame
Origame - 5/2/2024, 1:24 PM
@Matador - I'll be wearing my MTBGA hat for the premiere.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/2/2024, 1:04 PM
Cool , looking forward to it!!.

The posters themselves aren’t great though execution wise but oh well (why is JDM just randomly standing in the back?).

The show seems like it’s gonna lean even moreso into the politics of today even (though it still did before and wasn’t subtle about it) which I’m sure is gonna make some people very angry and to that i say…

User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/2/2024, 1:07 PM
Man Starlight is so cute and not at all set in jim crou era
SATW42
SATW42 - 5/2/2024, 1:16 PM
This season is going to make so many "alphas" [frick]ing cry themselves to sleep
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 5/2/2024, 1:23 PM
@SATW42 - The way they don’t even realise they’re openly mocking them, even with these posters, will never not be hilarious
TheLobster
TheLobster - 5/2/2024, 1:54 PM
@SATW42 - can’t wait for all the YouTube videos complaining about The Boys going “woke” lol
Colton
Colton - 5/2/2024, 1:31 PM
Looking forward to this. Felt like the last season was little bit lacking but was still fun
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 5/2/2024, 2:14 PM
@Colton - I seem to be hearing this a lot that season 3 wasn’t up to standards. It’s my favourite season thus far. Narratively it’s excellent because soldier boy coming in, really set the pace and stakes. Homelander wasn’t the top dog no more, Billy and hughie got temp v, herogasm was a blast, the soldier boy/homelander twist was earth shattering, really didn’t see that coming. Black noir becoming a sympathetic and a relatable character only to be eviscerated added some depth and emotional renaissance to the season. The writing of the final episode was convoluted, this is clearly evident with the way they handled Maeve and not eliminating soldier boy entirely. Can’t wait for season 4.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 5/2/2024, 1:34 PM
Nice. i love the marketing for this show!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/2/2024, 1:38 PM
The Boys Season rankings (favorite to least)…

1.S3/S1
2.S2

User Comment Image
TheLobster
TheLobster - 5/2/2024, 1:54 PM
So hyped - I want these episodes ASAP

