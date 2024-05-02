THE BOYS Crash Homelander's Party On New Season 4 Posters

The Boys are heading to CCXP Mexico this weekend (where we might finally get a new trailer), and Prime Video has debuted some new season 4 key art featuring Billy Butcher and the gang crashing Homelander's party.

As we know, the psychotic leader of The Seven will be joining Victoria Neuman on the Presidential campaign trail, and almost certainly has designs on the Oval Office himself.

Butcher doesn't have long to live following his diagnosis in the season 3 finale, but you can bet your ass he'll be using what time he has left to make Homelander's life as difficult as possible.

Check out the posters at the links below.

Rainbows and [frick]in butterflies on the horizon. pic.twitter.com/Ko5vrL79md — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) May 2, 2024 More chaos coming, and it ain’t the controlled kind. pic.twitter.com/MznzenNDNJ — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) May 2, 2024 This National Superhero Day, we’re celebrating someone who deserves his own day, just to himself. That’s why we’re rebranding it NATIONAL HOMELANDER DAY. Join us in thanking the strongest, smartest and most selfless hero ever! pic.twitter.com/0uXEvWka0t — Vought International (@VoughtIntl) April 28, 2024

Though the trailer (see below) did give us some idea of what to expect, specific season 4 plot details are still under wraps. We do know that the premiere will pick up almost immediately after the events of the Gen V finale.

Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) doesn't have long to live after overdosing on Temp V in the season 3 finale. Thankfully, he knows about a certain Supe virus that was created in Gen V's "Woods."

"For Butcher, by the time they were making the finale, we were pretty deep into breaking Season 4," said showrunner Eric Kripke in a recent interview with Variety. "We knew that we wanted that virus to be a pretty big part of Season 4, and we knew that we wanted Butcher to be aware of it. It seems crazy that he wouldn’t be aware of it. It became kind of tricky, because how do we show that he knows about it without it just being dialogue? This idea came up that it probably shouldn’t even happen in The Boys, it should happen in Gen V.”

"The value of having the [two shows’ writers] rooms be in coordination is, our room took it to Michele and her room and said, ‘Can we put Butcher in the end, so we can show that he’s really hot on the tail of the virus?’ It was really cool, because it does a nice little preamble to what’s coming next. And Karl and Ant both were willing to come in on their days off to go work on the other show. But the Homelander part was Michele’s team."

"The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power," reads the official season 4 synopsis. "Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

Returning cast members include Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti, along with new recruits Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The first three episodes of The Boys season 4 will be available to stream from June 13th, with new instalments dropping weekly through to the season finale on July 18.