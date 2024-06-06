THE BOYS: First Season 4 Clip Sees Butcher And Homelander Come Face-To-Face

Scorched earth, c*nts.

The Boys returns to our screens next week, and Prime Video (via Discussing Film) has shared the first clip from the season 4 premiere.

Here, we see Billy Butcher attempt to get Ryan to leave with him during Victoria Neuman's campaign speech. The last time these two spoke, Butcher did what he felt was best for Ryan by telling him that he never wanted him, but this approach backfired by bringing the easily-manipulated young Supe closer to his father.

Butcher almost manages to convince the lad that going with him would be what his "mum would want," before Homelander arrives on the scene.

One-on-one confrontations between these mortal enemies have been kept to a minimum - in large part due to the fact that it can be hard to come up with believable reasons why Homie wouldn't just laser his head off - but here, the ruthless leader of The Seven simply notes that Butcher is dying anyway, and walks away with his son.

Will Butcher and the Boys be able to prevent Ryan from becoming Homelander 2.0? Or will someone else approach the conflicted Cockney will a more definitive solution? Tune in on June 13 to find out!

Check out the clip at the link below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Ain't this a sweet lil family reunion. @DiscussingFilm is bringing ya the first clip from Season 4, arriving in just one week. pic.twitter.com/J4RwAx0UkX — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) June 6, 2024

"The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power," reads the official season 4 synopsis. "Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

Returning cast members include Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti, along with new recruits Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The first three episodes of The Boys season 4 will be available to stream from June 13th, with new instalments dropping weekly through to the season finale on July 18.