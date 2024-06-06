THE BOYS: First Season 4 Clip Sees Butcher And Homelander Come Face-To-Face

The first clip from the fourth season of The Boys has been released, and it finds Billy Butcher coming face-to-face with his nemesis, Homelander...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 06, 2024 09:06 AM EST
Scorched earth, c*nts.

The Boys returns to our screens next week, and Prime Video (via Discussing Film) has shared the first clip from the season 4 premiere.

Here, we see Billy Butcher attempt to get Ryan to leave with him during Victoria Neuman's campaign speech. The last time these two spoke, Butcher did what he felt was best for Ryan by telling him that he never wanted him, but this approach backfired by bringing the easily-manipulated young Supe closer to his father.

Butcher almost manages to convince the lad that going with him would be what his "mum would want," before Homelander arrives on the scene.

One-on-one confrontations between these mortal enemies have been kept to a minimum - in large part due to the fact that it can be hard to come up with believable reasons why Homie wouldn't just laser his head off - but here, the ruthless leader of The Seven simply notes that Butcher is dying anyway, and walks away with his son.

Will Butcher and the Boys be able to prevent Ryan from becoming Homelander 2.0? Or will someone else approach the conflicted Cockney will a more definitive solution? Tune in on June 13 to find out!

Check out the clip at the link below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

"The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power," reads the official season 4 synopsis. "Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

Returning cast members include Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti, along with new recruits Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The first three episodes of The Boys season 4 will be available to stream from June 13th, with new instalments dropping weekly through to the season finale on July 18.

IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 6/6/2024, 10:09 AM
Instantly sucked back in. Can't wait!
Moriakum
Moriakum - 6/6/2024, 10:09 AM
"This isn't the Neverland ranch"


DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/6/2024, 10:10 AM
@Moriakum -

I don't get it.
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 6/6/2024, 10:13 AM
@Moriakum - Gotta love the pop culture references, celebrity in-jokes etc the satire in the boys never gets old. 😆😂
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/6/2024, 10:18 AM
@DocSpock - The Michael Jackson / kids thing
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/6/2024, 10:22 AM
@HashTagSwagg -

I know of the pervert Michael Jackson kids thing, but I don't understand the attached clip.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/6/2024, 10:24 AM
@DocSpock - The dudes trying to take a kid away from his father and put him in the back of a van.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/6/2024, 10:09 AM

No octopus blow jobs, no peace.
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 6/6/2024, 10:10 AM
Good clip. I guess Billy forgets Homelander has super-hearing, he might wanna try using sign language with Ryan next time lol.
One thing I admire about this show is stature of Homelander. He’s not as tall as Butcher, Noir or Hughie but he’s still intimidating nonetheless. Anthony Starr has such a great screen presence I’m glad they don’t try to make him look taller than his costars, a common troupe within American film & tv. With Homelander there’s emphasis on his posture instead. Starr’s executes Homelander’s body language to perfection. Homelander is a man who’s extremely confident in himself when he’s in the presence of others regardless of their height.
BobGarlen
BobGarlen - 6/6/2024, 10:19 AM
@TheMetaMan - It's very apparent that Homelander was the role Starr was born to play. Him and Urban have great chemistry and really sell the dynamic between their characters to a degree it seems almost effortless.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/6/2024, 10:21 AM
@TheMetaMan - agree

I also chuckled at him not wanting to miss Snashmouth lol

As someone who grew up on Shrek , I get it such All Star and their cover of I’m a Believer were iconic.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/6/2024, 10:18 AM
Good clip!!.

The nerve of Homelander to say that “no means no” when he raped Becca though I did chuckle at him going “ this isn’t the Neverland ranch”…

Both Starr & Urban have such good chemistry with each other , helps they have known each other for so far being Kiwis in the NZ industry.

I can see it being a bit annoying for some how easily manipulated Ryan is but he’s just a kid who has lost his mom and had been shelter his whole life till then , he just wants to belong and needs guidance hence him being stuck between his dad and Butcher who he did come to like and care for.

Anyway , can’t wait for the this season!!.

