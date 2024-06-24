THE BOYS: Homelander Declares War And Butcher Faces Killer Sheep In Teaser For Thursday's New Episode

Prime Video has released a teaser for this week's fifth episode of The Boys season 4, and it gives us a pretty good idea of what to expect from "Beware the Jabberwock, My Son."

After "purging" himself of what remained of his humanity in typically violent fashion last week, Homelander is ready to take his mission to eliminate all who stand against him to another level by assembling the members of The Seven and declaring war. The psychotic Supe tells his team that they are going to have to do "some terrible things for the greater good."

It looks like Homelander may also have chosen someone to make an example of, as we see Firecracker aim a kick at an unknown individual.

The Boys wouldn't last very long in a straight-up fight against The Seven, but Billy Butcher believes he's discovered a way to even the playing field, and travels to the lab that was cooking up the mysterious Supe virus in Gen V. Unfortunately, the crew are going to have to contend with some V'd up farm animals before they can secure a sample.

The episode will feature some clips from the V52 Expo, where Vought will announce the projects in development for Phases 7 through 19.

Check out the promo at the link below, and let us know if you've been enjoying season 4 of The Boys so far in the comment section.

This Thursday, it's #V52 with a side of sheep on V. pic.twitter.com/zzNEkMWsXp — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) June 24, 2024

"The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power," reads the official season 4 synopsis. "Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

Returning cast members include Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti, along with new recruits Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The first three episodes of The Boys season 4 will be available to stream from June 13th, with new instalments dropping weekly through to the season finale on July 18.