THE BOYS: Homelander Declares War And Butcher Faces Killer Sheep In Teaser For Thursday's New Episode

THE BOYS: Homelander Declares War And Butcher Faces Killer Sheep In Teaser For Thursday's New Episode THE BOYS: Homelander Declares War And Butcher Faces Killer Sheep In Teaser For Thursday's New Episode

Prime Video has released a teaser for this Thursday's new episode of The Boys, and it finds Homelander assembling The Seven to relay a very clear message...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 24, 2024 11:06 AM EST
Filed Under: The Boys

Prime Video has released a teaser for this week's fifth episode of The Boys season 4, and it gives us a pretty good idea of what to expect from "Beware the Jabberwock, My Son."

After "purging" himself of what remained of his humanity in typically violent fashion last week, Homelander is ready to take his mission to eliminate all who stand against him to another level by assembling the members of The Seven and declaring war. The psychotic Supe tells his team that they are going to have to do "some terrible things for the greater good."

It looks like Homelander may also have chosen someone to make an example of, as we see Firecracker aim a kick at an unknown individual.

The Boys wouldn't last very long in a straight-up fight against The Seven, but Billy Butcher believes he's discovered a way to even the playing field, and travels to the lab that was cooking up the mysterious Supe virus in Gen V. Unfortunately, the crew are going to have to contend with some V'd up farm animals before they can secure a sample.

The episode will feature some clips from the V52 Expo, where Vought will announce the projects in development for Phases 7 through 19.

Check out the promo at the link below, and let us know if you've been enjoying season 4 of The Boys so far in the comment section.

"The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power," reads the official season 4 synopsis. "Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

Returning cast members include Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti, along with new recruits Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The first three episodes of The Boys season 4 will be available to stream from June 13th, with new instalments dropping weekly through to the season finale on July 18.

THE BOYS Was Nearly A Trilogy Helmed By Adam McKay; Eric Kripke On Whether Final Season Will Get Happy Ending
Related:

THE BOYS Was Nearly A Trilogy Helmed By Adam McKay; Eric Kripke On Whether Final Season Will Get Happy Ending
THE BOYS Star Valorie Curry Says She Really Connected With Firecracker Despite Identifying As A Lesbian
Recommended For You:

THE BOYS Star Valorie Curry Says She "Really Connected" With Firecracker Despite Identifying As A Lesbian
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/24/2024, 11:55 AM
There are so many Firecrackers and Homelanders on this site lmao
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/24/2024, 11:58 AM
For everyone who is skipping The Bikeriders (shame on you):
Origame
Origame - 6/24/2024, 11:56 AM
I like how you say last week he took away his humanity when what he did to those monsters was arguably the most human thing he'd ever done.
Unites
Unites - 6/24/2024, 11:59 AM
This ain't the show for weekly episodes.
st1s
st1s - 6/24/2024, 11:59 AM
Baaaaddd Episode
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/24/2024, 12:02 PM
Cool!!.

There is a part of me that wonders why Butcher didn’t apparently bring up this Supes virus sooner though…

Like I get he’s had a lot going on since he was on the outs with the team , Ryan and his own impending death & health issues but still (though I can buy him having a lot on his plate as a reason too)

Also , didn’t they already say that it’s not strong enough to kill Homelander as of yet too?.

I guess they could wipe out everyone else and deal with him in another way though that doesn’t seem smart.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder