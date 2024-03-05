THE BOYS: Homelander Is The "W*nker In Chief" On New Season 4 Poster

AMC has released a new promo poster for the fourth season of The Boys, and it spotlights the psychotic leader of The Seven, Homelander, as he vows to "make America super again."

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 05, 2024 01:03 PM EST
Filed Under: The Boys

AMC has released a "mind-blowing" new featurette for the fourth season of The Boys in the form of a campaign video from vice presidential candidate Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit), who might just be the most dangerous and manipulative Supe of them all.

For a better shot at securing victory, Neuman will be joining forces with Homelander (Antony Starr), who gained a lot of support from a certain contingent of voters when he murdered a protestor is very brutal - and public - fashion in the season 3 finale.

The increasingly unstable leader of The Seven also gets the spotlight on a new promo poster, as he vows to "make America Super again." Homelander may not be the "wanker in chief" just yet, but watch this space!

The first three episodes of The Boys season 4 will be available to stream from June 13th, with new instalments dropping weekly through to the season finale on July 18.

Check out the new poster and featurette below.

Though the trailer (see below) did give us some idea of what to expect, specific season 4 plot details are still under wraps. We do know that the premiere will pick up almost immediately after the events of the Gen V finale.

Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) doesn't have long to live after overdosing on Temp V in the season 3 finale. Thankfully, he knows about a certain Supe virus that was created in Gen V's "Woods."

"For Butcher, by the time they were making the finale, we were pretty deep into breaking Season 4," said showrunner Eric Kripke in a recent interview with Variety. "We knew that we wanted that virus to be a pretty big part of Season 4, and we knew that we wanted Butcher to be aware of it. It seems crazy that he wouldn’t be aware of it. It became kind of tricky, because how do we show that he knows about it without it just being dialogue? This idea came up that it probably shouldn’t even happen in The Boys, it should happen in Gen V.”

"The value of having the [two shows’ writers] rooms be in coordination is, our room took it to Michele and her room and said, ‘Can we put Butcher in the end, so we can show that he’s really hot on the tail of the virus?’ It was really cool, because it does a nice little preamble to what’s coming next. And Karl and Ant both were willing to come in on their days off to go work on the other show. But the Homelander part was Michele’s team."

"The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power," reads the official season 4 synopsis. "Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

Returning cast members include Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti, along with new recruits Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

No exact premiere date has been announced, but The Boys will return at some point this year.

Blergh - 3/5/2024, 1:23 PM
Man I'm glad Homelander doesn't have a daughter
harryba11zack - 3/5/2024, 1:27 PM
Aside from homie, deep, a train and dean winchester I really don't give a sh1t about the rest of this show's cast. Butcher's character was completely butchered in S2.
Vigor - 3/5/2024, 1:31 PM
June?!
Wow they're promoting this way way ahead of time. I'm excited though!

